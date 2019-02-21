Thursday

21st Feb 2019

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Microsoft warns EU on election hack threat

  • Russia-linked hacker group hacker targeted three major European think-tanks last year (Photo: Tirza van Dijk)

By

Russian hackers posed a threat to EU elections, US tech giant Microsoft has warned, amid fresh revelations of cyber-attacks against European targets.

"The attacks we've seen recently ... suggest an ongoing effort to target democratic organisations," Tom Burt, the firm's vice-president, said in his blog on Wednesday (20 February).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"They validate the warnings from European leaders about the threat level we should expect to see in Europe this year," he added, as Europe prepared for European Parliament elections in May.

The US firm revealed the same day that a hacker group had targeted three major European think-tanks: The German Council on Foreign Relations; The Aspen Institutes in Europe; and The German Marshall Fund.

The hackers tried to install malware in their systems by sending emails with dodgy links to 104 employee accounts in Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Romania, and Serbia between September and December last year, it said.

Russia has denied previous allegations of hacking pro-EU targets in France and Germany and Microsoft's Burt did not directly name Russia in his blog post.

But he said the hacker group was called Strontium - Microsoft's moniker for a group which has also been called APT 28, Fancy Bear, and Pawn Storm by other investigators and which, according to German authorities, among others, acts as a front for Russian intelligence.

"State-controlled groups like APT 28 are ... continually active," the German Federal Office for Information Security told the Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

The German Council on Foreign Relations said it had been penetrated "for a limited time" last year.

Andrew Kolb, a spokesman for the German Marshall Fund, told US newspaper The Washington Post that "we've had a programme for the last roughly two years that has focused specifically on authoritarian interference online and a lot of that has meant looking at Russia".

"We sort of assume we're going to be subject to these kinds of attacks at any time," he said.

Aspen Germany said in a statement that the Microsoft revelations were "a wake-up call".

"In the run-up to May 2019 European elections, it is incumbent on all responsible players in European democracy to remain vigilant," it said.

The US tech firm also tried to cash in on its warning by offering its cyber security services to 12 new markets in the EU.

Its so-called AccountGuard service was already available in Ireland and the UK.

But it was now for sale also in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden Microsoft's Burt said.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Hackers stole thousands of internal EU files
  2. EU countries miss cybersecurity deadline
  3. EU urged to seize assets of foreign hackers

News in Brief

  1. Tusk to back pro-EU candidates in Polish EP vote
  2. Germany rejects UK appeal on Saudi arms sales
  3. French senators decry 'dysfunction' on Macron security aide affair
  4. France to ban far-right groups over antisemitism
  5. Swedish climate activist to face Juncker in Brussels
  6. Swedish MEP calls for discussion on Orban in EPP
  7. EU countries back copyright reform
  8. Germany keeps EU commission in dark on Dieselgate

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  2. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  3. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  5. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  7. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  8. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups

Latest News

  1. Microsoft warns EU on election hack threat
  2. Brexit talks to continue after May-Juncker meeting
  3. Trump and Kurz: not best friends, after all
  4. EU commission appeals Dieselgate ruling
  5. 'No burning crisis' on migrant arrivals, EU agency says
  6. 'No evidence' ECB bond-buying helped euro economy
  7. Juncker: Orban should leave Europe's centre-right
  8. College of Europe alumni ask rector to cut Saudi ties

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us