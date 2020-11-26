Thursday

26th Nov 2020

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Poland hammered on women's rights in EU debate

  • Warsaw: women's rights protest erupted after court ruling last month (Photo: Piotr Pawłowski)

By

The European Commission has urged Poland not to abandon a treaty against domestic violence, as Warsaw continues to drift further from EU norms.

"The Istanbul Convention is the gold standard in terms of policy in this area," equality commissioner Helena Dalli said in the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday (25 November), referring to a 2011 international treaty.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Access to abortion was "essential" to women and girls' health, EU commissioner Helena Dalli said (Photo: European Parliament)

All EU countries have signed it, but not all have ratified it, and Poland's right-wing government, earlier this year, said it might exit the accord, in an issue which remains unresolved.

But Dalli pledged that if, by mid-2021, the EU still faced shortcomings in this area, then she would propose a "legal initiative ... to reach the same objectives as the Istanbul Convention".

And she would propose making violence against women a "eurocrime", she added, referring to an area such as terrorism and human trafficking, where the EU sets minimum penalties for the whole bloc.

"There are still countries in the European Union that call the fight for women's rights an 'ideology'. They use tradition, religion, and protection of family as an excuse," Sylwia Spurek, a Polish Green MEP, said in Wednesday's debate, referring to her own nation.

Manon Aubry, a French left-wing MEP, read out a list of 86 women who were killed at home by their partner or ex in France in 2020, in what Dalli, the commissioner, called "barbarism versus civilisation".

Meanwhile, women's rights protests continued in Poland this week, following a Polish Constitutional Court ruling in October, which made almost all abortions illegal.

Police detained several people and charged a female journalist with assaulting a police officer at one demonstration in Warsaw on Monday, the AP news agency reported.

And Dalli voiced empathy in Brussels on Wednesday, saying access to abortion was "essential" to women and girls' health.

She admitted that, "from a legal perspective, it's clear the EU has no competence on abortion rights within a member state".

But she underlined commission "concern" on the political bias of the Polish Constitutional Court, which is a subject of EU sanctions procedures and potential budget fines.

And Poland's image took a political hammering in the EP debates.

"It's utterly unacceptable that a Constitutional Court controlled by the government of Mr Kaczyński wants to attack one of the fundamental rights of women", Iratxe García Pérez, a Spanish MEP in charge of the Socialists & Democrats group said, referring to Polish ruling party chairman Jarosław Kaczyński.

Poland was taking "a step backward in time," for Dutch liberal MEP Samira Rafaela.

'One party, one religion'

Polish MEP Jadwiga Wiśniewska, from Kaczyński's Law and Justice party, said the EP was irresponsible for encouraging street protests, due to the pandemic.

"Trying to impose this left-wing agenda is going to lead to illness and death due to Covid-19," Wiśniewska said.

A handful of other anti-abortion MEPs spoke of Christian beliefs.

But for Spurek, the Polish Green, Kaczyński's vision of Poland clashed with normal EU values and politics.

"There is no rule of law in Poland anymore. There is no free public media. There are no rights for women. Every year in Poland we move further away from Paris, from Berlin, from Rome," she said.

"We [Polish women] don't want to continue to suffer because of one party and one religion," Spurek said.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to go to court
  2. Poland: Abortion 'revolution' means end of old order
  3. Could we found a new EU without Hungary and Poland?
Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to go to court

Poland and Hungary should ask the EU's top court to assess linking EU funds to the respect of the rule of law instead of blocking the budget and recovery package, the EU Commission chief said, most MEPs backed her up.

'Golden Passports': Malta takes 67 days to respond to EU

The European Commission exchanged 24 letters with Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta over their 'Golden Passports' schemes between October 2019 and October 2020. Malta took 67 days to respond to the commission's first letter, followed by Cyprus (42) then Bulgaria.

EU to target migrant integration and encrypted apps

Migrants ought to learn EU languages and "integrate" their children, while encrypted messaging apps should give keys to authorities to combat terrorism, EU ministers are preparing to say.

EU Commission: EU free-travel overhaul planned

Plans to reform the EU free-travel zone were already announced in September by the European Commission. On Friday, it re-stated those intentions following demands by the French president for a major overhaul.

News in Brief

  1. Third coronavirus wave in South Korea
  2. France seeks more EP staff in Strasbourg
  3. UN: Carpathian region 'in real and immediate danger'
  4. Russian dissident Navalny to brief MEPs on Friday
  5. New EU counter-terrorism agenda set for December
  6. Commission chief gloomy on Brexit deal despite 'progress'
  7. Von der Leyen warns 'organise now' for vaccine arrival
  8. Date of next German election set for September 2021

Opinion

Rule-of-law deal: major step for Europe of values

At the very moment when an incumbent president across the Atlantic was carrying out staggering attacks on the foundations of democracy, the European Parliament obtained a historic agreement to protect the rule of law in Europe.

EU to target migrant integration and encrypted apps

Migrants ought to learn EU languages and "integrate" their children, while encrypted messaging apps should give keys to authorities to combat terrorism, EU ministers are preparing to say.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  2. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  4. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector

Latest News

  1. Poland hammered on women's rights in EU debate
  2. EU 'front-line' states want clearer migration rules
  3. Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to go to court
  4. EU unveils new data rules, including 'data-altruism' clause
  5. EU corporate due diligence: new rules, or businesses rule?
  6. China's supply chains and 're-shoring' under Covid-19?
  7. Watchdog slams Commission on BlackRock 'green rules' deal
  8. EU reaches out to nationals of migrant origin

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us