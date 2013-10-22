EU cohesion policy: 'No more business as usual'

The EU has revamped its regional aid policy leaving national programmers nervous about the more rigorous rules designed to put a halt to the redundant motorways and superfluous airports of previous years.

Very much influenced by the economic crisis, now in its sixth year, the cohesion policy (2014-2020) has a new more stringent feel.

The revamped policy - which at €325 billion accounts for a third of the 7-year EU budget - is due to be agreed by the European Parliament in November...