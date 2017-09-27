Europol keen to bend rules on Libya cases

By Nikolaj Nielsen

The EU's policy agency, Europol, wants to start collaborating with Libyan authorities to clamp down on migrant smuggling.

An internal paper from the Hague-based agency, dated from earlier this month, says privacy issues are making the task difficult despite the operational presence of military and intelligence authorities of EU states inside the war-torn country.

