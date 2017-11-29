Wednesday

29th Nov 2017

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU and Italy put aside €285m to boost Libyan coast guard

  • The EU's operation Sophia has helped save 46,000 people (Photo: Flickr)

By

Combined Italian and EU efforts to shore up the Libyan coast guard will cost €285 million over the next few years.

Speaking to MEPs in the civil liberty committee on Tuesday (28 November), Mario Morcone from the Italian interior ministry, said the figure covers expenses up until 2023.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

"The project is going to cost €285 million, the whole thing," he said.

The plan is to create operational centres in Libya to "help search and rescue operations at sea" and to better coordinate fleets between the Libyan and Italian coastguard.

He also said a pilot project would be launched to set up border guard posts on land.

Italy has given the Libyan coast guard some six vessels and is set to hand over another three before the end of the year.

Jean-Christophe Filori, a senior European Commission official, said at the committee hearing they wanted a search and rescue operation centre created in 2018.

The EU Commission had earlier this year announced a €46 million programme to prop up the Libyan coast guard.

That includes setting up two fully-fledged control facilities in Tripoli overseen by the Libyan ministry of defence.

The same ministry has been described by internal EU reports as having "little or no control of the armed forces".

The EU and Italian efforts have been condemned by human rights defenders given that people rescued at sea are returned to Libya where they often face violence and even death.

CNN earlier this month documented evidence of migrants being sold in slave auctions, some sold for as little as €330. The issue risks overshadowing an EU-Africa summit in the Ivory Coast on Wednesday that is meant to address jobs and youth.

Libyan coast guard and human rights

The Libyan coast guard has also come under intense scrutiny over reports of abuse and maltreatment of people they rescue.

Some of those interceptions are said to be taking place beyond Libyan territorial waters. It is illegal to return people rescued from international waters.

The EU has trained some 140 Libyan coastguards, which includes courses in human rights.

"The aspect of human rights and the respect for humanitarian law is a 'red thread' in the training provided," said Vincent Piket, a senior official in the EU's foreign policy branch, the EEAS.

An EU monitoring mechanism has been put in place to ensure the Libyan coastguard respect those rights.

But the mechanism is a self-monitoring exercise, largely run by the Libyans.

Some 10,000 people have died since 2015 in their effort to cross Mediterranean.

Another 31 migrants perished over the weekend, including children, when their boat capsized off the Libyan coast.

More and more people are having to resort to less seaworthy rubber boats - in part, because the EU's naval operation Sophia sinks and destroys intercepted vessels.

Meanwhile, the EU is financing international organisations like the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) who operate inside the war-torn country.

The IOM is shipping people trapped in the country back to their home countries as part of a voluntary, assisted return, scheme.

Some 10,000 have so far been removed with the aim of reaching 15,000 before the end of the year.

The UNHCR is also setting up a compound to house some 1,000 people in need of international protection.

Earlier this month, the UN agency sent some 25 refugees to Niger as part of renewed resettlement programme. The programme dovetails into a proposed EU scheme of resettling some 50,000 over the next two years.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU mission struggling in Libya, internal report says
  2. UN criticises EU policy in Libya as 'inhuman'
  3. EU monitoring of Libyan coastguard done by Libyans
UN criticises EU policy in Libya as 'inhuman'

The EU's policy of helping the Libyan coast guard to return people plucked from the sea is "inhuman", says the UN's human rights chief, given that most end up in dire conditions.

EU monitoring of Libyan coastguard done by Libyans

The EU trains the Libyan coastguard and set up a monitoring mechanism to ensure they respect the human rights of migrants. But the mechanism only requires Libyans to file reports about themselves.

Interview

David Miliband: EU should take over 500,000 refugees

David Miliband heads the US-based International Rescue Committee, an international aid organisation. In an interview with EUobserver, he says the EU should take over 500,000 refugees.

Interview

EU asylum chief: The 'future' arrived in 2015

Jose Carreira, the European Asylum Support Office executive director, lays out his vision for an agency on the cusp of becoming much bigger and more powerful.

EU monitoring of Libyan coastguard done by Libyans

The EU trains the Libyan coastguard and set up a monitoring mechanism to ensure they respect the human rights of migrants. But the mechanism only requires Libyans to file reports about themselves.

News in Brief

  1. Irish deputy PM resigns to save government
  2. Committee MEPs up climate target to 35% renewable energy
  3. Negotiators will meet on a Sunday to reach deal on waste
  4. MEPs reject objection to glyphosate renewal
  5. Emails show Airbus influence over EU climate position
  6. German minister says he decided glyphosate renewal 'on his own'
  7. OECD warns of Brexit and Catalan crisis effect
  8. Dutch consumer authority fines VW over Dieselgate

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformThe Turkey I No Longer Know
  2. World Vision7 Million Children at Risk in the DRC: Donor Meeting to Focus on Saving More Lives
  3. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  4. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Leaders Should Press Azerbaijan President to End the Detention of Critics
  8. CECEKey Stakeholders to Jointly Tackle the Skills Issue in the Construction Sector
  9. European Friends of ArmeniaLaunch of Honorary Council on the Occasion of the Eastern Partnership Summit and CEPA
  10. Idealist Quarterly"Dear Politics, Time to Meet Creativity!" Afterwork Discussion & Networking
  11. EPSUStudy Finds TUNED and Employers in Central Governments Most Representative
  12. Mission of China to the EUAmbassador Zhang Ming Received by Tusk; Bright Future for EU-China Relations

Latest News

  1. Avoiding a Brexit chemical reaction
  2. EU and Italy put aside €285m to boost Libyan coast guard
  3. EU will formally renew glyphosate on 12 December
  4. European foundation demands release of Turkish journalist
  5. EU glyphosate vote hits German coalition
  6. Glyphosate renewal is a Pyrrhic victory for Monsanto
  7. The 'Soros Plan': what to keep and what to scrap
  8. EU diplomats to get training on 'fake news'