Friday

9th Mar 2018

  1. News
  2. Migration

Pilot project blurs military and police lines on migration

  • Migrants rescued by the EU's naval operation may have their details sent to the police (Photo: EEAS)

By

Migrants rescued at sea under an EU naval military operation will have their information expedited to the EU's police agency Europol.

The plan is part of a pilot project set for launch in the coming weeks, marking a further shift towards the blurring of lines between law enforcement and the military.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

EU interior ministers in Brussels on Thursday (8 March) "expressed support for the principle" of the project amid broader questions of the legal implications of shuffling data collected by the navy directly to the police.

The military is generally meant to fight the enemies of the state, while police protect the people of that state. The blurring of the two raises important legal and ethical questions.

To get around it, a small team of agents, plucked from the EU agencies like Frontex and Europol, will be dispatched onto the EU's naval flagship Operation Sophia.

"The pilot project crime information cell will be a hub within operation Sophia to optimise the use of information collected by Sophia for crime prevention, investigation, and prosecution," EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters.

He said one of the key objectives is to ease two-way information exchange for both analytical and operational use by both Europol and Frontex.

The team will start off small, with only one or two agents from the agencies and another from Sophia, before expanding to around 10.

The cell will not have the legal authority to transmit data on any terrorist related intelligence given restrictions in Operation Sophia's mandate.

Instead, it will tackle migrant smuggling, trafficking of firearms, and oil smuggling from Libya.

Under the current system, any information collected by Sophia is said to take at least a week to get into the hands of Europol due to legal wrangles and data protection rules.

The crime information cell is tasked to make such transfers much more immediate.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Frontex: Europe's new law enforcement agency?
  2. EU naval operation Sophia saved 5,700 lives
  3. New trend of migrant 'yachts' heading to Italy, says Europol
  4. EU agrees budget to focus on defence, security and migration
EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'

A Friends of the Presidency group, set up by the Bulgarian EU presidency, has sifted through the European Commission's proposal to reform Dublin, an EU asylum law that has sparked widespread political tensions and divisions.

Opinion

Orban's EU funds gamble

The Orban regime in Hungary is continuing the same, destructive, campaigns undermining the legitimacy of EU institutions - while at the same time it is one of the largest beneficiaries of EU funding.

Opinion

Why has central Europe turned so eurosceptic?

Faced with poorer infrastructure, dual food standards and what can seem like hectoring from western Europe it is not surprising some central and eastern European member states are rebelling.

News in Brief

  1. Malta belatedly joins up for EU public prosecutor
  2. ECB moving one notch down from crisis mode
  3. New Amsterdam medicines agency HQ to cost €255m
  4. EU asks UK to send custom duties to EU budget
  5. Belgian police chief appointed head of Europol
  6. Gabriel declines to stay on as German foreign minister
  7. UK: EU trade deal without services 'unfair'
  8. 'Feminist strike' call in Spain on International Women's Day

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  2. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  3. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  4. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?
  5. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  6. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  7. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  8. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  9. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  10. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  11. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!
  12. EUobserverNow Hiring! Sales Associate With 2+ Years Experience

Latest News

  1. 'Selmayrgate' moves to the EU Parliament This WEEK
  2. EU insists on US tariffs exemption
  3. No precedents for post-Brexit Irish border
  4. Trump starts countdown to EU trade war
  5. VW dismisses complaints on Dieselgate fix
  6. Pilot project blurs military and police lines on migration
  7. The curious case of the Czech president's missing advisor
  8. Ireland comes first, and no financial services, Tusk tells UK