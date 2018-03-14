Wednesday

14th Mar 2018

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds

  • Erdogan: lack of political will to modernise since 2013 (Photo: Reuters)

By

The EU got "limited" effect for the €9bn it spent trying to modernise Turkey in recent years, auditors have said.

EU funds spent on improving rule of law, governance, and democratic standards "insufficiently addressed some fundamental needs", the European Court of Auditors (ECA) said in Luxembourg on Wednesday (14 March).

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

Funds spent on impartiality of judges, anti-corruption measures, organised crime, and press freedom "barely addressed some fundamental needs," it said.

Turkey had been "backsliding" on reforms since 2013 due to "lack of political will", the ECA added.

It "worsened" the situation "by the large-scale dismissals, suspensions of public officials, and restrictions on civil society" as part of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "repressive post-coup measures" from 2016 onward, the ECA said.

The post-coup crackdown "undermined Turkey's position vis-a-vis the EU" and "affected Turkey's administrative capacity" by their "sheer scale", it said.

"We therefore consider that the [€9 billion] effectiveness was only limited," the ECA said.

The EU audit noted that Turkey bore the greater responsibility for how the money was used because the Central Finance and Contracts Unit in Erdogan's treasury managed 85 percent of the EU spending.

But it also criticised the European Commission for failing to impose stricter conditions on how its funds were used - in a lesson for EU enlargement policy in the Western Balkans.

The ECA report comes ahead of EU leaders' plans to discuss Turkey relations at a summit in Brussels next week.

It also comes ahead of an EU-Turkey summit in March and a commission progress report on Turkey in April, setting the scene for EU decisions of future funds for Turkey in the EU's post-2020 budget.

The ECA report looked at a small sample of projects implemented in the EU programme between 2007 and 2016 and visited Turkey for two weeks last year as part of its assessment.

It looked at EU-funded projects such as creating a network of judicial spokespersons, improving border surveillance on the Turkey-Syria and Turkey-Iraq boundaries, and buying IT equipment for anti-money laundering bureaus.

The report noted that 75 percent of Turkish NGOs or other associations advocating civil rights had vanished in Erdogan's 2016 post-coup measures.

It added that the commission had "systematically reported serious attacks against press freedom in Turkey" ever since that time.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Europe 'cherry-picks' which jailed Turkey journalists to help
  2. EU-Turkey migrant deal redundant, rights chief says
  3. Rights watchdog to visit Turkey over rule of law
  4. EU seeks another €3bn Turkey migrant deal
EU-Turkey migrant deal redundant, rights chief says

Nils Muiznieks, human rights commissioner at the Council of Europe watchdog, said people would no longer cross into Greece from Turkey due to difficulties getting further - regardless of the EU migrant deal with Ankara.

Rights watchdog to visit Turkey over rule of law

The Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe, is heading to Ankara next week. The trip follows new plans by Ankara to meet EU demands for reforms in areas like anti-terror legislation.

EU seeks another €3bn Turkey migrant deal

Money should flow despite concerns about the Turkish regime, the Commission said. EU should "pressure" African states to take back unwanted migrants, it added.

EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'

A Friends of the Presidency group, set up by the Bulgarian EU presidency, has sifted through the European Commission's proposal to reform Dublin, an EU asylum law that has sparked widespread political tensions and divisions.

EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds

The EU got "limited" effect for the €9bn it spent trying to modernise Turkey in recent years, auditors have said. Turkey has been "backsliding" on reforms since 2013 due to "lack of political will", the European Court of Auditors found.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  2. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year
  3. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  4. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  5. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  6. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?
  7. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  8. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  9. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  10. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  11. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  12. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?

Latest News

  1. Anti-austerity Portuguese PM warns of financial crisis risks
  2. Commission steps up proposals against bad loans
  3. EU seeks another €3bn Turkey migrant deal
  4. New pesticides committee begins work on EU approvals
  5. Irish precedent may halt EU extraditions to Poland
  6. Scene set for battle on hosting new EU labour agency
  7. EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds
  8. Macron's citizens' consultation 'risk' worth taking, says minister