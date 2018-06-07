Thursday

7th Jun 2018

  1. News
  2. Migration

Austria takes lead on migrant camps outside EU

  • Far-right Austrian party leader Heinz-Christian Strache (r) at Wednesday's EU talks, alongside (from left to right) Frans Timmermans, Sebastian Kurz and Jean-Claude Juncker (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

People seeking refuge from war and poverty could be corralled into "unattractive" detention centres outside the EU if one European clique gets its way.

The project comes as EU capitals lose faith in joint asylum reform, taking matters into their own hands instead.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • Sebastian Kurz won elections promising to curb migration (Photo: oevp.at)

"It's really not a project of the Austrian presidency. It's a national project we share with Denmark and other member states," Austrian leader Sebastien Kurz said in Brussels on Wednesday (7 June).

The initiative to "offer protection to these people outside the European Union" was needed to stop them from 'asylum-shopping', he added.

"People travelling to Europe illegally cross through several countries and pick their favourite one to lodge their asylum claim. It shouldn't be like that," he said.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels at the end of June to discuss broader asylum reform, but Austria, the incoming EU presidency, whose job it will be to forge agreement, showed little faith that the two-year old deadlock could be broken this month.

"If there should be no solution at the June European Council, we'll keep working on the issue," Kurz said, nodding to another EU summit on the issue due in Austria in September.

The European Commission, whose job it also is to forge agreement, gave him the green light for the detention camps project.

"Illegal migration is a European affair, but it's also a national affair for those member states who are involved, so it's not up to me to be against this initiative," commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told press side-by-side with Kurz in the EU capital.

The European clique includes Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands, whose officials are already in discussion on the camp scheme.

The stakes if things go wrong could not be higher, German leader Angela Merkel told a meeting of conservative EU politicians in Munich, also on Wednesday.

"If we're unable to come up with a common response to migration challenges, the very foundations of the EU will be at stake. To begin with, it'll be freedom of movement that'll be questioned," she said

"I don't know if we're really in a position to counter future crises effectively," she added.

The proposed camps were to be situated in Europe, but outside the EU, Danish leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in Copenhagen earlier on Tuesday.

"It'd be in a country that isn't on the migrants' or the human traffickers' list of preferred destinations," he said, a "not particularly attractive" country, he added.

"Based on my discussions with other European leaders - and the dialogue that's going on at official level - it's my expectation that we'll be able to take the first step this year," Rasmussen said.

Meanwhile, asylum seekers coming to Bavaria in Germany could end up in detention camps there by August, if Markus Soeder, the Bavarian president, from Merkel's bloc, gets his way.

They would also have no right to work and get food coupons instead of welfare money, Soeder said this week.

The hardening line on migration comes amid concern that numbers of people coming to the EU via Italy and Greece will keep going up and amid a surge in support for anti-immigrant populists in Europe.

Kurz met Juncker on Wednesday together with his vice-chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache, from the far-right FPO party in Austria's ruling coalition.

The anti-immigrant SDS, 5 Star Movement, and League parties won power in Slovenia and Italy in respective recent elections and the hard-right Sweden Democrats party is surging in polls ahead of elections in September.

The EU asylum reforms include quotas on refugee sharing if numbers balloon, the creation of an EU border police, harmonised laws on asylum criteria, and speedy deportations of people who come from EU-designated "safe countries".

The commission proposed the reforms two years ago after more than one million people marched to Europe from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia in 2015 at the height of the migration crisis.

But anti-immigrant leaders in Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, among others, have failed to agree on burden-sharing with Greece and Italy, who want more solidarity.

Agreement seemed further out of reach than ever after interior ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday.

Germany said it was "not willing to accept" the latest draft compromise.

"The Dublin reform is dead. There is totally no consensus," Belgian interior minister, Theo Francken, said, referring to the so-called Dublin regulation, the law that governs the EU's current asylum region.

Some bits of the reforms could still be salvaged, Austria's Kurz said on Tuesday.

He mentioned the creation of an EU border control force under the auspices of the bloc's migration agency, Frontex, in Warsaw, as one area of agreement.

"We need to have more order and stability in the European Union so that we don't have internal borders, but external borders that are properly protected," Kurz said.

"We want to stop the checks at internal [EU] borders, while guaranteeing protection of external borders, which, of course, costs a lot of money," the commission's Juncker said.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU asylum reform on life support
  2. EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'
  3. Europe's solution to migration is to outsource it to Africa
EU asylum reform on life support

The prospect of an EU consensus on asylum reform is dire, but even if leaders agree, their position will differ vastly from European Parliament demands.

EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'

A Friends of the Presidency group, set up by the Bulgarian EU presidency, has sifted through the European Commission's proposal to reform Dublin, an EU asylum law that has sparked widespread political tensions and divisions.

Opinion

Europe's solution to migration is to outsource it to Africa

Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker says the EU has almost solved the migration issue - but a large part of this 'solution' has been a deliberate strategy to push the problems out of sight, outsourcing stopping migration to African states.

Athens mayor wants direct access to EU migration fund

The European Commission wants to triple the amount of money for migration in the next EU budget. Earlier this week, EU agencies, NGOs, and the mayor of Athens gave their views at a European parliament public hearing.

Anti-immigrant party wins Slovenia election

Some 25 percent of Slovenians have voted for the anti-immigrant Slovenia Democratic party headed by Janez Jansa, a former PM who spent six months in jail for corruption.

News in Brief

  1. Macron speed exhausts French lawmakers
  2. Economists: Trump policy will hit world economy negatively
  3. Merkel suggests 'Europeanised' presence at UN
  4. Woman in majority for first time in new Spanish government
  5. Poll: Danes still do not want euro
  6. European Commission lifts funding ban on Oxfam
  7. EU updates regulation against US sanctions
  8. EU will impose extra duties on US products in July

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  3. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  4. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  7. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  9. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  12. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  2. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  3. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  5. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  7. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  10. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  11. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  12. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment