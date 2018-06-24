Sunday

24th Jun 2018

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU leaders still in search of migration plan

  • Juncker (l) convened Sunday's mini-summit on behalf of Merkel (Photo: European Commission)

By

Sixteen EU states presented a united front on migration in Brussels on Sunday (24 June), but tensions remain, with no solutions on paper for how to deal with people seeking international protection, their movements inside Europe, or plans to prevent them from taking boats from Libya.

"There is no plan, only proposals from the ones and the others," admitted French president Emmanuel Macron.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our full coverage of the upcoming European summit this month. Moving closer together or splitting apart in troubled times?

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Around 41,000 people crossed Mediterranean Sea so far this year (Photo: Alessandro Rota/Oxfam)

Spain's new prime minister Pedro Sanchez attempted to put a positive sheen on the talks, billed as an informal gathering of leaders and one that has highlighted increasingly desperate efforts to appease domestic political rifts in Germany while balancing Italian demands to stop people from arriving on its shores.

"Everyone agreed in the need to have a European vision, a common responsibility to a common challenge, which is how to manage the migration flows," Sanchez told reporters in Brussels, following the meeting.

"We are all responsible for all issues [regarding migration]," said German chancellor Angela Merkel, who had called for the meeting ahead of next week's EU summit.

Leaders appeared to agree on the need to shore up external borders, expand the EU's border agency Frontex, and increase efforts in African states to prevent people from reaching Libya to take boats towards Italy.

The discussion, noted Macron, ruled out "solutions that are not consistent with our values or international rights," such as pushing back refugees.

Sunday's meeting, which did not deliver on declared solutions, came as some 300 people remain stranded on the NGO rescue boat Lifeline and a merchant ship off the Libyan coast, given neither has been assigned a port of safety.

It also came after proposals announced on Saturday by Macron and Sanchez to set up closed detention centres and to sanction EU states that refused to host asylum seekers.

Italy's new 'paradigm'

Instead, Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday tossed in an Italian proposal, which he told reporters was "based on a new paradigm to solve the issues of migration."

The proposal, seen by this website, broadly aims to stop people from ever reaching Italy and Europe by shoring up borders and outsourcing asylum.

It means, among other measures, setting up international protection centres in African transit countries to assess asylum applications.

The idea builds on current projects in Libya and Niger where refugees are either being resettled or sent home under the auspices of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

A similar proposal to create so-called "regional disembarkation platforms", where asylum seekers would be separated from economic migrants, but only in countries surrounding the Mediterranean, was leaked earlier in the week and endorsed by the European Commission.

But Conte also wants to split responsibility of processing asylum claims of anyone disembarked from rescue boats in the Mediterranean Sea, in a nod to MS Aquarius, an NGO rescue ship operated by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders.

"We must separate the safe port of disembarkation from the state responsible for examining asylum applications. The rescue obligation cannot become an obligation to process applications on behalf of all," notes the plan.

Earlier this month, Italy refused to grant entry to the MS Aquarius, ushering a tense stand-off with Paris before the boat was allowed to disembark its 630 passengers in Spain.

Italy also wants to scrap the first country of entry criteria under Dublin, a key EU asylum law that determines the member states responsible for processing international protection applications.

Rome insists that any solution to the wider migration issue must also first take on board their concerns of arrivals, before German domestic problem is addressed.

Conte had previously threatened to boycott the mini-summit after leaked conclusions drew attention to sorting out Germany's big issue on preventing asylum seekers from travelling across Europe's passport-free Schengen zone.

Merkel had since described the pre-cooked conclusions on Sunday as a misunderstanding in an effort to appease Conte.

Tense mood ahead of EU summit

However, the mood remains tense.

Merkel is facing stiff resistance from her Bavarian coalition partner and supposed 'ally', Horst Seehofer over his plans to turn back asylum seekers at the German border. The standoff threatens to unseat Merkel should her shaky coalition break apart.

Macron's public spats with Italy's interior minister Salvini have not abated, either.

On Sunday, the French president told reporters that France "doesn't need to take any lessons from anyone," in reference to Salvini's salvo on "French arrogance".

Instead, Macron demanded a European solution, with or without all 28 EU states, and one that required cooperation among EU states based on "solidarity and responsibility".

But "solidarity and responsibility" are terms that are fractured in practice and exposed deep divisions among member states.

The participating countries in Sunday's meeting were Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Croatia, Slovenia, Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

The Visegrad Four (V4), a loose alliance of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, do not want to host asylum seekers under any EU plan, while Greece and Italy want a better distribution of asylum seekers, backed by Germany.

The conundrum has so far evaded EU level efforts for the past two years.

On Thursday (28 June), all 28 EU heads of state and prime ministers, will once be faced with same tough questions in Brussels.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Merkel's woes cast shadow on EU's future
  2. Merkel and Juncker's mini-summit risks fiasco
EU summit set to outsource asylum

Draft conclusions of the EU summit seen by this website suggest setting up "regional disembarkation platforms", possibly in countries near Libya, to separate asylum seekers and economic migrants.

Opinion

Fate of EU refugee deal hangs in the balance

Europe's choice is between unplanned, reactive, fragmented, ineffective migration policy and planned, regulated, documented movements of people, writes International Rescue Committee chief David Miliband.

Opinion

EU summit: migrants get a 'vote' too

Non-citizens from Nigeria to Afghanistan get a binding 'vote' on whatever the EU's internal debates submit to them. They will vote with their feet on whether to keep trying their luck when faced with a new system.

News in Brief

  1. Venice Commission: Hungary should repeal NGO law
  2. Trump threatens to slap 20 percent tariff on EU cars
  3. EU closes deficit procedure against France
  4. Romania's ruling party leader gets jail sentence
  5. EU states defer individual decisions on asylum reforms
  6. Commission opens case on Qatar gas flow
  7. EU adopts posted workers directive
  8. EU leaders to call for 'coordinated plan' on AI

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  2. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMHRMI Launches Lawsuits Against Individuals and Countries Involved in Changing Macedonia's Name
  3. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  4. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  6. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  10. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  11. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network

Latest News

  1. EU leaders still in search of migration plan
  2. Migration row at centre of EU summit This Week
  3. Merkel's woes cast shadow on EU's future
  4. Europe's tech race - trying to keep pace with US and China
  5. Merkel and Juncker's mini-summit risks fiasco
  6. Greece and creditors proclaim 'end of crisis'
  7. How a US firm pushed for EU €2.1trn pension fund
  8. Commission defends Africa migrant plan ahead of summit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  2. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  4. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  6. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  7. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  9. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  10. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  12. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us