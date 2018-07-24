Tuesday

24th Jul 2018

Italy to take in migrants after all

  • Foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi's announcement was a U-turn on Matteo Salvini, the hard-right interior minister (Photo: Flickr)

By

Italy has announced a U-turn on migrants, amid other clashing noises on fiscal and foreign policy.

"Italy will will guarantee the landing in their ports of all the people saved by the military ships" of Operation Sophia (an EU naval mission off the coast of Libya), Italian foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said in Berlin on Monday (22 July).

Lisbeth Kirk

  • Salvini pledged to expel Roma from Italy's capital city (Photo: gnuckx)

This offer was only valid for five or so weeks to give the EU time to draft new rules, which currently say people rescued by Sophia automatically go to Italy.

But the decision showed "the will of our government to work on common positions with EU and Nato partners," Milanesi said.

"We expect all EU states to respect existing agreements. The rescues at sea are part of it," his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, noted.

Milanesi's announcement came after Italy's powerful hard-right interior minister, Matteo Salvini, said Sophia and other rescue ships were no longer welcome.

He stayed quiet on migrants on Monday, but attacked EU fiscal rules amid plans for tax cuts by the populist government.

"If we have to go above those [EU deficit] limits for the good of the Italians, that won't be a problem for us," Salvini told reporters in Milan.

"Brussels needs to review its rules. Tax cuts? They will be in the next budget adjustment," he said the same day in Corriere della Sera, an Italian daily.

His comments in turn contradicted Giovanni Tria, Italy's finance minister, who said one day earlier that "staying within those [EU] budget limits [was] needed to preserve market confidence and avoid instability."

Overspending would increase Italy's cost of borrowing, he warned at a meeting of the Group of 20 wealthy nations in Argentina.

Salvini's far-right League party took office together with 5 Star Movement, a populist party, in May.

They put junior political figures, such as Milanesi, a former law professor, and Tria, an economist, in big jobs, creating space for Salvini to aggrandise his role.

But the set-up has caused fuzzy communications and heightened unpredictability, amid speculation that Salvini might make a bid for full power in new elections.

The blur continued on foreign policy on Monday.

"We believe that the rules of international law must be respected," on Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, Milanesi said in Berlin.

"The position of the Italian government has been expressed in the acts put in place at the last European Council," he added, referring to a recent EU decision to uphold sanctions on Russia.

He spoke after Salvini said Italy was "not afraid" to veto those sanctions while on a visit to Moscow last week.

Meanwhile, Salvini, whose party has surged in polls to first place in the past two months, continued to bait the EU by pledging to empty Roma camps in the Italian capital city.

"In Rome, the situation on the Roma is a total mess, with thousands of people there: my goal is to reach zero Roma camps," he said on Monday, in the teeth of EU rules against discrimination on grounds of ethnicity.

Investigation

How Italy's government might hijack EU migration policy

Matteo Salvini promises to send record numbers of migrants packing. However, that quickly comes up against the cost, logistics, and diplomacy, of how such a threat would be carried out - and the price for the EU as a whole.

Opinion

EU must create safe, legal pathways to Europe

As the rapporteur for the European Parliament on an EU regulation on resettlement, my colleagues and I have outlined an effective plan based on solidarity and humanitarian principles.

