Tuesday

30th Mar 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Greek minister says people-smugglers behind 'fake news'

  • Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi (l) with EU commissioner Ylva Johansson (Photo: European Union, 2021)

By

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi has suggested people smugglers are feeding the media "fake news" on illegal pushbacks - because they are losing cash flow.

Mitarachi drew the link on Monday (29 March), saying smugglers are losing millions of euros due to Greek government efforts.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"That could have played a role in the kind of fake news that we hear about the Greek coast guard," Mitarachi told reporters.

The Hellenic Coast Guard has been accused of illegal push-backs in the Aegean Sea. The accusations stem from investigative reports by Bellingcat, Der Spiegel and other media last year.

The reports helped launch a European Parliament probe, as well as an internal probe by the EU's border agency, Frontex.

Mitarachi's comments were made after the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Greece said it had documented hundreds of illegal pushbacks.

Asked if the UNHCR reports was also part of the "fake news", Mitarachi deflected. "We do take them seriously," he said.

But he noted investigations by the Greek judiciary have not led to any case of violations of European and international law.

Reuters news agency on Monday said three migrants had been found dead off the Turkish coast, victims of alleged pushbacks from Greece.

Mitarachi had made similar smuggler accusations last December, when he accused NGOs of working with people smugglers.

EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, also weighed in.

Speaking alongside Mitarachi, she said the cases cited by the UNHCR need to be probed closer. "I think the Greek authorities can do more when it comes to investigating these alleged pushbacks," she said.

Johansson is in Greece for a tour of the islands - where five new EU-funded centres for migrants and asylum seekers will be built.

Mitarachi said the camps on the islands of Samos, Kos and Leros will be ready in three months.

They are entirely financed by the European Commission.

But questions remain over Lesbos, where the Moria camp had burned down last September.

A temporary facility has been erected, amid plans to build a new permanent structure before the end of the year.

It too is funded by the European Union. The aim is to get is up and running before winter.

But an initial September deadline has been scrapped as delays begin to mount.

The new camp will be entirely fenced in with a central gate. Additional fencing will be erected inside to separate vulnerable groups from others.

A detention centre for those set to be returned to their home countries will also be erected. People will also be given a special card to enter and exit the camp, during set hours of the day.

Those that enter will be checked by security to make sure no knives or alcohol is brought in.

The site of the new camp on Lesbos will be far away from locals.

Mitarachi declined to have a fixed date for when the camp will open. He said a tender will be published next month and that construction could be begin in early summer.

"The exact [date] of completion cannot be clearly foreseen but clearly we will not allow for a difficult winter ahead," he said.

The European Commission is paying €276m for the five new camps on the islands.

Of that, €155m will go to the camps in Lesbos and Chios.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. NGO rebuts Athens' charge of aiding people smugglers
  2. Lack of legal clarity on EU 'pushbacks' of migrants at sea
  3. Romania denies forcing migrant-boat back to Turkish waters
NGO rebuts Athens' charge of aiding people smugglers

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi presented video testimonies of migrants citing Norwegian NGO Aegean Boat Report as useful in their efforts to get to Greece. Mitarachi said such NGOs contribute to "illegal migratory flows". Aegean Boat Report disputes the account.

Analysis

Lack of legal clarity on EU 'pushbacks' of migrants at sea

Frontex is invoking EU interception rules, plus a European Court of Human Rights case against Spain, as precedents to allow authorities to turn back migrants in boats in the Aegean Sea. But legal analysis by the EU Commission says otherwise.

Romania denies forcing migrant-boat back to Turkish waters

Romania's ministry of internal affairs wrote to Frontex claiming it did not engage in any illegal pushbacks of people on rubber boats into Turkish territorial waters. The country says it followed EU engagement rules and Greek orders.

Analysis

Frontex is its own worst enemy

The Warsaw-based agency held out 105 days, refusing freedom of information requests, before it finally revealed a partial breakdown of costs linked to its annual European Border and Coast Guard Day. Such delays, on spending, tend to arouse suspicions.

Frontex redacts its hospitality spending figures

The EU's border agency Frontex has blacked-out entire documents on how it spends EU taxpayer money on itself, including gala dinners and hotels. The agency, whose annual budget has soared to €544m, claims there is "no overriding public" interest.

Deadlock looms on EU's new asylum pact

MEPs working on the new EU-wide asylum reforms have cast doubt on whether agreement will be reached with their co-legislating member state counterparts. A proposal to create independent monitors on human rights is also on shaky ground.

News in Brief

  1. Spain to enforce visa rules on irregular British residents
  2. Suez Canal shipping disruptions could take months to clear
  3. Scientists: New vaccines needed for new variants within a year
  4. France threatens Lebanese officials with EU action
  5. One in five small British firms stopped exporting to EU
  6. Coal sees record drop in 2020 due to pandemic
  7. Industry urges Commission to call nuclear power 'sustainable'
  8. Top EU officials going to Turkey to mend ties

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. China link exposed in Malta corruption scheme
  2. Some 200,000 animals trapped in Suez canal likely to die
  3. Merkel and party chief clash over Covid-19 measures
  4. Greek minister says people-smugglers behind 'fake news'
  5. MEPs urged to find alternative to 'one-use' Covid masks
  6. The ICC probe into Palestine: where is the EU?
  7. EU threatens more sanctions after Myanmar 'day of horror'
  8. Covid-19: Democracy and rule of law under pressure in EU

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us