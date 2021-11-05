Friday

5th Nov 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Greek minister says extra border monitoring may 'break law'

  • Pushback allegations have also implicated the EU's border agency Frontex, which denies any wrongdoing. (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

By

Listen to article

Extra monitoring of possible rights abuses on Greece's borders may constitute a "rule-of-law violation", the Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi has said - because it may not be under judicial oversight.

The comment was made on Thursday (4 November) to reporters.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It comes after a European Commission demand for Greece to create a credible and independent monitoring system to raise the alarm on any illegal pushbacks of migrants and asylum seekers, as well as other fundamental rights violations.

It also comes amid serious allegations of authorities conducting pushbacks at Greek borders since March 2020, a charge consistently denied by Mitarachi despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

Some of that evidence includes people being towed back out to sea and set adrift in rafts for Turkish authorities to then deal with. Others include people being beaten and forced back across the land border with Turkey.

Multiple similar pushback reports have been documented elsewhere and are increasingly being used along the EU sides of the Belarus border - Poland, Latvia and Lithuania - as well, even when asylum has been requested.

Pressed on when Greece would set up a monitor, as the commission proposed, Mitarachi says Athens already has an oversight system in place.

"What I think is not needed is to create a special mechanism which is not under the judiciary, consisting of individuals selected to form an authority" he said. "This I think could even be considered to be breaking the rule of law in my mind," he added.

For its part, the commission on Thursday said it was still pressing for its creation.

"We have received reassurances from the Greek authorities that they are committed to putting in place such a mechanism," said a commission spokesperson.

A wider proposal under a new draft EU migration law would require EU states to set up an independent monitor, all under national judicial review. The one demanded for Greece would presumably be as well, posing questions on Mitarachi's rule-of-law statement.

But Mitarachi also took issue with pushback claims and referenced a decision by the European Court of Human Rights on Spain, to further boost border security.

It is likely he was referring to a case dealing with several hundred migrants who scaled the fences of the Spanish enclave of Melilla in 2014.

Many were forcibly returned to Morocco, in what critics called a collective pushback. But last year the European Court of Human Rights ruled their forced return had not been entirely illegal.

The case has been used to bolster interception rules at sea under article six of an EU regulation.

But a recent legal analysis by the European Commission shredded that interpretation, noting the judgement cannot be applied to all situations.

It also said the ruling had been made in the context of land borders and was specific to the situation with Morocco.

Mitarachi's statement was made alongside a press conference attended by the head of the European Parliament's civil liberties committee, Spanish socialist MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar.

Aguilar, along with a handful of other EU lawmakers, were in Greece for a three-day tour to scope out migration-related issues. He was careful not to fault Greece following the visit, preferring instead to direct his criticism towards the EU institutions.

"We are here to make sure that the European Union does better, improves its delivery," he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of asylum seekers in Greece have been unable to access cash assistance support since the start of October, says the International Red Cross.

The programme was initially run by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and has since been taken over by the Greek government.

But the transition has left some 36,000 people without the needed support for the past month, leading to hunger for others in the camps, says the NGO.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Asylum seekers dread new EU camps on Greek islands
  2. Greece closes humane camp for refugees, sends them to Moria
Asylum seekers dread new EU camps on Greek islands

A new EU camp for asylum seekers is being inaugurated later this month in Samos. Vagelis Stratis from the IRC says people are leaving the island to avoid to go to it, amid a spike in mental health cases.

Greece closes humane camp for refugees, sends them to Moria

A model camp for asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos is being shut down by the Greek authorities as residents are being taken to 'Moria 2.0', a lead-contaminated sprawling ghetto perched on the edge of the island.

Revealed: EU migration plans for Morocco, Libya and others

Leaked commission documents, dated earlier this month, outline draft migration proposals on Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia. They also provide insights into bilateral moves by individual EU states.

Most lawmakers unhappy with lead MEP's asylum bill

Sweden's centre-right MEP Tomas Tobé is steering the core bill on migration and asylum through the European Parliament. But his draft proposal has been met with resistance from liberal left leaning MEPs, possibly creating another political deadlock.

EU states want more Belarus sanctions

EU heads of state and government on Friday, at a summit in Brussels, demanded more sanctions against Belarus "as a matter of urgency" and want the European Commission to tweak rules governing borders to tackle "state-sponsored smuggling".

Analysis

Commissions's new migration pact still seeking 'landing zone'

Last October, the European Commission gave an optimistic outlook on the adoption of its migration and asylum pact. EU commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said its pact on migration was lowering the landing gear - suggesting agreement was possible.

News in Brief

  1. Lithuania starts building border fence
  2. Russia expels second Western journalist
  3. Portugal president calls snap election
  4. Scientists urge EU to let UK join research scheme
  5. China trying to 'make example' by punishing Lithuania
  6. EU gas regulator 'refuses to declare' conflicts of interest
  7. Report: emissions of richest 1% incompatible with Paris deal
  8. Coal is no solution to energy-price crunch, EU says

Analysis

Commissions's new migration pact still seeking 'landing zone'

Last October, the European Commission gave an optimistic outlook on the adoption of its migration and asylum pact. EU commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said its pact on migration was lowering the landing gear - suggesting agreement was possible.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. COP26 and the Congo rainforest - a 'Made in Europe' problem
  2. Latvia seizes second flat from Russian crime group
  3. Covid surge puts Europe at epicentre of pandemic again
  4. Greek minister says extra border monitoring may 'break law'
  5. Nordic parliaments agree mutual defence on cyberattacks
  6. Romania reaches historic high in Covid deaths
  7. Nato alarmed after Belarus soldiers cross Polish border
  8. MEPs in Taiwan: 'You are not alone' against China

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us