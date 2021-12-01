Wednesday

1st Dec 2021

  1. News
  2. Migration

Lead MEP wants 'mandatory relocation' in EU asylum law

  • Some countries, such as Greece, want other EU member states to take in more arriving asylum seekers from its shores (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

By

Listen to article

The lead MEP on the EU's legislative migration reform wants mandatory distribution of asylum seekers to be written into law when dealing with crisis scenarios.

But a similar idea, back in 2015, led to years of deadlock among member states, derailing the European Commission's asylum package under then president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Binding solidarity, by binding relocations, mandatory relocations, that is the main message," Spanish centre-left MEP Juan Lopez Aguilar, told fellow lawmakers in the civil liberties committee on Tuesday (30 November).

The number of people relocated to a member state would be determined by GDP, population size and unemployment rate, he said.

Lopez Aguilar also proposed creating a new EU relocation coordinator to distribute asylum seekers.

In a subsequent press conference, he said his idea had received majority support among the European Parliament political groups.

"The majority would actually be ready to give it a go, to solidarity, actual solidarity, which means finding solidarity through mandatory relocation programmes if needed," he said.

Lopez Aguilar is spearheading a so-called crisis regulation, proposed as part of a larger migration pact by the European Commission last September.

His draft has yet to be voted on in the plenary and is still under discussion.

His relocation ideas reflect the views of so-called 'frontline' member states, like Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain - those with Mediterranean coastlines where the bulk of arriving people first land.

But it also stands at odds with Tomas Tobe, a centre-right Swedish MEP leading the parliament's file on the commission's draft asylum and migration regulation.

"For me, it is clear that this is not the way forward," he said in October of mandatory relocations.

The draft crisis regulation seeks to handle issues where there is a sudden large arrival of migrants and asylum seekers at the borders.

Lopez Aguilar's mandatory relocation proposal also departs from the European Commission's original suggestion.

The commission wants "a compulsory solidarity mechanism" but with 'a la carte' options.

"We know that all member states will never accept mandatory relocation, that is one thing we know already," EU commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas told reporters last September during the presentation of the new migration pact.

"There is no mechanism saying that you have to do especially relocation," added EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson.

Efforts to get Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic to relocate a small number of asylum seekers in a 2015 temporary scheme ended up in the EU court in Luxembourg.

They lost the case in 2020 but, by then, the scheme had ended.

The commission had also in 2015 presented a proposal for a regulation on a permanent crisis relocation mechanism under the so-called Dublin regulation.

The idea met with stiff resistance among some EU states, especially Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic.

With its old reforms deadlocked among EU states and going nowhere, it withdrew the proposals in 2019 and instead offered EU states other options aside from relocation.

This includes a so-called "return sponsorship" - whereby an EU state can deport a rejected asylum seeker on the behalf of another.

But Lopez Aguilar dismissed it.

"How would it be workable? It's not clear how sponsoring a return, maybe actually [would] work," he said.

Both Schinas and Johansson have repeatedly been referring to the crisis regulation bill as a solution to the ongoing Belarus border tensions between Minsk and neighbouring Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Most lawmakers unhappy with lead MEP's asylum bill
  2. How to break the political deadlock on migration
  3. Rift widens on 'returns' deadline in EU migration pact
  4. Court: Three countries broke EU law on migrant relocation
Most lawmakers unhappy with lead MEP's asylum bill

Sweden's centre-right MEP Tomas Tobé is steering the core bill on migration and asylum through the European Parliament. But his draft proposal has been met with resistance from liberal left leaning MEPs, possibly creating another political deadlock.

Opinion

How to break the political deadlock on migration

We propose a mandatory solidarity mechanism that allows for flexible options. Every member state will have to contribute in one way or another - through either relocation, return sponsorship or capacity-building measures, writes EPP rapporteur Tomas Tobé MEP.

Rift widens on 'returns' deadline in EU migration pact

Negotiations on the European Commission's asylum and migration pact among EU states continues. But a rift is widening on the eight-month deadline for capitals to sponsor returns of failed asylum seekers.

Frontex implicated 'to some extent' in violations, says officer

Jonas Grimheden is the EU's border agency Frontex fundamental rights officer. Almost seven months into his job he says the agency "could be seen as being implicated or supportive of fundamental rights violations". His recommendations have yet to be implemented.

News in Brief

  1. Poland curtails media access to Belarus border
  2. Report: Germany's Scholz 'backs compulsory Covid jabs'
  3. Omicron 'present in Europe at least 10 days ago'
  4. German court finds ex-Islamic State member guilty of genocide
  5. Report: Shell is considering return to Libya
  6. Report: EU to reveal €300bn infrastructure plan
  7. Barbados becomes world's newest republic
  8. Far-right Zemmour will run for French presidency

People helping migrants 'increasingly persecuted in EU'

A new report has found a dramatic increase in the number of criminal and administrative cases against people who help migrants. The report comes as a number of sea-rescue activists face up to 25 years in prison in Greece.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. No obligation to defend Ukraine from Russia, Nato chief says
  2. EU agency: 'Omicron vaccine' approval to take 3-4 months
  3. Ombudsman launches probe into Commission tobacco lobbying
  4. Lead MEP wants 'mandatory relocation' in EU asylum law
  5. The EU's 'global gateway' - an answer to China, or a dead-end?
  6. Osman Kavala in a Turkish jail - taking injustice personally
  7. Frontex implicated 'to some extent' in violations, says officer
  8. Omicron shows need for pandemic global pact, WHO says

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us