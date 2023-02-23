Thursday

23rd Feb 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Asylum seekers sleeping rough in Brussels continues to mount

By

Listen to article

The number of tents of asylum seekers sleeping rough along the canal in the city centre of Brussels continues to mount.

A week ago, the Flemish Refugee Action, a Brussels-based NGO, counted 60. On Thursday (23 February), EUobserver counted around 122.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Moldovan Valeri Greuten says he was exploited by a Polish firm and is now homeless (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

The increase comes as authorities shut down a squat used by asylum seekers, forcing more onto the street. At least one person was found dead.

For the some 200 people sleeping rough, the lack of reception for asylum seekers in Belgium is a crisis years in the making.

Mehari, a 43-year old from Eritrea, has been on the street since last September. "We are all still in the street," he says.

EUobserver won't publish his last name given the possible repercussions his family may face back home.

"I don't know what to do," says 46-year old Valeri Greuten, a construction worker from Moldova who said he had been exploited by a Polish firm in Belgium.

He says he arrived in Belgium last October to work but was never paid, and made homeless in January. With no money and no way home, he is relying on charity to get by.

Sameer, not his real name, is a 37-year old from Afghanistan. He says he is a former soldier who fought against the Taliban and shows this reporter pictures of himself in army gear with Western soldiers.

"I fought the Taliban for 10 years. Yesterday, we worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the world. We didn't just fight for Afghanistan," he said. Sameer has been sleeping in a tent for the past 20 days, he says.

All are relying on charity from volunteers and NGOs and all are camped out in front of the Petit-Château, the first point of entry for people seeking international protection in Belgium.

Managed by the state asylum agency, Fedasil, the Petit-Château is hosting some 800 women and children as a first priority.

The state is all but absent for the homeless as Belgian authorities grapple with a reception crisis that has so far eluded past and current ministers.

Fines and court threats

Belgium is now facing possible sanctions from the European Commission over issues dealing with how it applies EU laws on reception. More recently, a court in the Netherlands refused to transfer an asylum seeker to Belgium due to the lack of housing.

Other legal tangles and domestic court rulings have already led to fines against the government for failing to uphold the legal guaranteed right to provide reception for asylum seekers.

Some have challenged the state and won. With still no place to stay, the courts have ordered the government to pay them up to €250 a day. But those daily fines have gone unpaid and now Belgian authorities have threatened to seize government assets and hold a public auction.

This includes office supplies belonging to the cabinet of Nicole de Moor, the Belgian state secretary in charge of asylum. Earlier this month, De Moor told Belgian media the fines will go unpaid, amid claims it would entice other asylum seekers.

And she blames other EU states for allowing over 14,500 asylum seekers, registered elsewhere, to come to Belgium to then lodge their claims. Some 3,000 are currently waiting for a reception spot, which can take four months or more.

Last year, Fedasil itself was ordered to pay €5,000 a day in fines for failing to provide reception. That has now increased to €10,000.

"Fedasil didn't respect that right for a single day in the all of 2022 and didn't pay the fines," said Thomas Willekens of Flemish Refugee Action.

Willekens says Belgium's reception bottleneck could be eased by 25 percent if the state gave Afghans a temporary residence permit. Many Afghans won't get asylum, he said. But because they can't be sent back to Afghanistan, they end up applying for asylum again.

Other solutions include a pre-existing Belgian partition plan to relocate asylum seekers throughout Belgium's 581 municipalities. But local governments have resisted the move and De Moor refuses to impose it.

Yet another idea is to send people to hotels and military barracks. But that too has been rejected. "The government is not willing to open up hotels because of the 'pull factor'," said Willekens.

Absent state

The impasse means many are relying on the good will of volunteers and civil society.

Earlier this week they managed to find a shelter to house 140 homeless asylum seeker in the Brussels neighbourhood of Anderlecht.

The first 45 were slated to be moved into the new location on Thursday. The new installation is more than a shelter. It is also a fixed address.

Without an address, even people who have obtained asylum have found themselves on the street. Belgium requires a fixed address in order to get a residence permit at the municipality. But getting an address is not simple.

Estate agencies require a two month deposit in an account before handing over keys to an apartment. But a bank also requires an address to open an account. Willekens described it as a "vicious circle".

Intense asylum pressure

The state, for its part, says they are working on a solution but admits it won't be swift. Bart Tierens is spokesperson for Belgian state secretary de Moor.

In an email, he said Belgium is under intense pressure. He said a record 100,000 people sought protection in Belgium last year and that 36,871 people applied for international protection, 40 percent more than in 2021.

This comes on top of 63,356 Ukrainians who applied for temporary protection, he said. "To accommodate asylum seekers, 9,000 new reception places have been created since September 2021," he said, noting that the total capacity is 34,000.

Tierens said new places will be added this month and in the coming months. Their plan, he said, centres around three structural reforms.

This includes overhauling Belgium's 40-year old migration code, creating a single migration service, and reaching an agreement on EU-wide migration reforms.

"We are ready to do our part, but we expect the other European countries to do the same," he said.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Belgian impasse leaves asylum seekers on snowy streets
  2. 'We are not slaves': Brussels' migrant hunger-strike
  3. Covid-hit homeless find Xmas relief at Brussels food centre
Belgian impasse leaves asylum seekers on snowy streets

Asylum seekers have been sleeping in the streets, some for weeks, in the Belgian capital Brussels - as the government grapples over the lack of capacity to accommodate them despite months of debate over the issue.

'We are not slaves': Brussels' migrant hunger-strike

Almost 500 undocumented migrants in Brussels have been demanding a legal pathway for residency in Belgium. Most have been on hunger strike since 23 May, with some now refusing water. MEPs are demanding the Belgian government offer them a solution.

Feature

Covid-hit homeless find Xmas relief at Brussels food centre

The Kamiano food distribution centre in Brussels is expecting 20 people every half hour on Christmas Day. For many, Kamiano is also more than that - a support system for those made homeless or impoverished.

Treat EU asylum stats 'with caution', warn NGOs

Recognition-rates for asylum hovers at around 40 percent across the EU (plus Norway and Switzerland), according to the European Union Agency for Asylum. But this seemingly-low figure doesn't include cases won on appeal and others who received humanitarian status.

Feature

The rotten truth behind Menton, 'the pearl of France'

At least 100 migrants are brought to the French Border Police facility in the town of Menton every day — often kept for hours in inhumane conditions and eventually expelled under procedures that contradict European and international law.

Opinion

EU migration policy will turn Greece into the jail of Europe

Europe is stepping back from its core values of human dignity, human rights and the rule of law, which have been the building blocks of the political edifice of the EU, writes Kostas Arvanitis MEP of Syriza/The Left.

Feature

The rotten truth behind Menton, 'the pearl of France'

At least 100 migrants are brought to the French Border Police facility in the town of Menton every day — often kept for hours in inhumane conditions and eventually expelled under procedures that contradict European and international law.

Latest News

  1. Asylum seekers sleeping rough in Brussels continues to mount
  2. Big Tech's attempt to water down the EU AI act revealed
  3. French bank BNP Paribas sued over fossil-fuel lending
  4. Radical tax changes mulled for future of Europe's welfare states
  5. Berlin ignored Brussels over number of LNG terminals
  6. UK's Sunak edges towards closing post-Brexit trade deal
  7. Treat EU asylum stats 'with caution', warn NGOs
  8. Swedes urge patience and calm in Nord Stream blast probe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  2. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  3. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  4. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  5. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  6. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us