Tuesday

18th Apr 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Dutch raise discrepancy in Sweden's draft EU asylum bill

  • The EU and its leadership insist that negotiations on an overhaul of asylum rules are going smoothly (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

By

Listen to article

A key draft asylum bill by EU states appears to be making contradictory proposals on the right to international protection.

The Netherlands, in an internal EU paper, have singled out the discrepancy, as part of a long list of member state comments on the latest compromise text by the current Swedish EU presidency.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We do not in any way wish to question the right to apply for international protection," says the Dutch delegation, in the paper, dated 13 April and seen by this website.

"But there is an inner contradiction in this provision," it says.

The comment refers to a Swedish EU presidency text that includes, in the same line, a desire to prevent irregular migration while what at the same ensuring the right for international protection.

That contradiction is inherent in a wider EU push to offshore asylum onto countries of origin and transit — while at the same time making it more difficult for people to reach an EU member state in order to exercise their right to claim protection.

The end result suggests more people end up dying in their attempts. The International Organization for Migration, a UN body, recorded 522 deaths in the Central Mediterranean so far this year, the highest since 2017.

The bill under internal discussion by the EU member states, and guided by the Swedish EU presidency, is known as the asylum and migration management regulation.

If passed, the regulation will govern the EU asylum system, whose overhaul was proposed by European Commission back in September 2020.

The problematic text in the Swedish EU presidency compromise falls under article 3, which sets out the overall aim of the bill.

This includes a list of objectives.

The first mostly echoes the original by the European Commission by demanding "mutually-beneficial partnerships and close cooperation with relevant third countries."

Although it also refers to legal pathways, it is seen by asylum rights defenders as a means to force others to do Europe's dirty work.

By contrast, MEPs working on their version of the regulation, have removed references to "mutually-beneficial partnerships" and the "prevention of irregular migration" from article 3.

Meanwhile, the discrepancy in the bill, cited by the Netherlands, is among a whole set of issues that EU states have so far failed to iron out.

Definition of 'family'

Those issues deal with solidarity and responsibility, a political minefield that has so far eluded lawmakers.

Poland, for instance, maintains its opposition to the concept of mandatory solidarity (which entails receiving relocated asylum seekers from peripheral 'arrival' EU states, such as Italy and Greece.)

Other more granular changes in the European Commission's proposal include extending the definition of "family" to include siblings.

Among other things, it also seeks to define migratory pressure.

Most have triggered sharp reactions and differences among EU states, according to the EU internal document from last week.

But Hungary, for instance, has found an ally in Ireland in their resistance to extend the definition of family to include siblings.

"We do not support the inclusion of siblings in the definition of family members," said Dublin.

Hungary described it as a red line. Other naysayers include Austria, Latvia, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.

For their part, Italy, Poland, Romania and Spain agreed to have siblings included.

"Ultimately, the denial of family reunification of siblings might be a driver for unauthorised movements," argues Italy.

It is unclear if the Council, representing member states, will find a solution that will appease all 27 EU states.

But until they do, they will not be able to enter negotiations with the European Parliament ahead of a deadline to get the whole migration and asylum pact agreed before April next year.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU asylum relocation scheme struggles to deliver
  2. EU migration and asylum pact faces reality check
EU migration and asylum pact faces reality check

The EU wants to finalise the overhaul of the migration and asylum laws before the end of the current mandate in 2024. But big issues on solidarity remain unsolved, including in the European Parliament.

EU to study Italian state of emergency on migration

A European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels that they first need "to see what the state of emergency implies", noting that it is Italy's national competence to make such declarations.

NGOs appear in over 1,000 Frontex smuggling documents

Frontex officers regularly interrogate asylum seekers to glean information of possible smuggling and trafficking suspects. This is then shared with the EU's police agency, Europol. Frontex says it has over 1,000 documents linked to those interrogations where NGOs appear.

Exclusive

Aid agencies clam up in Congo sex-for-work scandal

The European Commission has 25 documents, including emails, in its possession that contains "information about potential crimes" involving aid agency staff in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. EUobserver received a partial disclosure of the documents.

Latest News

  1. Morocco victims of Spain's 1920s chemical bombs demand a voice
  2. Dutch raise discrepancy in Sweden's draft EU asylum bill
  3. EU Parliament adopts 'holy trinity' of climate laws
  4. A new way of looking at 'power' in Europe
  5. Tackling 'healthcare drain': lessons from Eastern Europe
  6. 'Dark times' in Russia, as disabled dissident sent to die in jail
  7. 'Not possible' to ban Ukraine grain, EU tells Poland, Hungary
  8. The EU's Armenia mission needs a holistic rethink

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  2. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  3. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us