Thursday

20th Jul 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

Analysis

EU concern on migration from Tunisia was years in the making

  • Tunisia president Kaïs Saïed (l) with European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen (Photo: European Union, 2023)

By

Listen to article

EU efforts to crack down on irregular migration from Tunisia began almost 10 years ago. So the latest agreement with Tunisia's autocratic leader, president Kais Saied, does not mean the EU is only now starting to take an interest in the north African state.

In early 2014, it signed a so-called mobility partnership with Tunisia that made surprisingly similar promises to those highlighted in the memorandum of understanding signed only last week.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

And back then it followed a 10-fold increase of arrivals of irregular migrants on the southern coasts of the European Union, when compared to the previous year. In the span of a few months in 2014, some 35,000 people had landed in Italy from north Africa.

One official, in a briefing ahead of a March 2014 justice and home affairs session, blamed search-and-rescue operations for luring people to take the perilous journey.

The comment came only months after some 366 migrants lost their lives off the Italian island of Lampedusa, a tragedy that shocked most of Europe and ushered in ever more border surveillance.

But the 2014 deal also sought to ease Tunisian access to jobs and education in the EU, including by speeding up visas. It promised better cooperation to prevent human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants, as well as on security.

And like the latest turmoil hitting Tunisia, a massive youth unemployment throughout post-Arab Spring Middle East countries spooked the EU into action. In 2013, the EU described it "as social time bomb" and declared that some 50 million jobs were needed in the region.

Taskforces were formed, strategies adopted, communications published and budgets announced for multiple initiatives.

This included €800,000 for seminars, workshops and an EU-Tunisian web platform on migration.

Later budgets rolled out some €93.5m from the EU's Trust Fund for Africa that sought to deal with Tunisia's migration issues, including by shoring up its borders.

In 2021-22, the EU earmarked another €35m for Tunisian border management.

More recently, in late June 2023, it adopted a €279m regional fund to tackle smugglers, tighten borders, and to send stranded sub-Saharan Africans back to their home countries.

But Tunisia is not the only one with a long history of capturing EU interest when it comes to migration.

In Africa, it remains active on migration in Algeria, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Senegal.

However, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has now described the latest deal with Tunisia as a "blueprint for similar partnerships in the future."

Possible candidates include Morocco and Egypt.

A flurry of activity and high level meetings have already taken place in Egypt, where von der Leyen met with the country's dictator president Al Sisi in June of last year.

This was followed by an October visit from EU enlargement commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi, who signed the first phase of an €80m border management programme to stop Egyptians from leaving towards Italy via Libya.

Várhelyi's visit was soon followed by European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas and then last month by EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

Von der Leyen had also gone to Morocco in February of last year, followed by Várhelyi, then EU commissioner Ylva Johansson. Borrell also went earlier this year, as did Várhelyi.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Egypt coast guard to get EU cash to stop fleeing Egyptians
  2. EU after Lampedusa tragedy: More border surveillance
Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO

Tunisian security forces have been committing serious abuses against black African migrants, says leading NGO Human Rights Watch. The findings comes against the backdrop of a EU-Tunisia deal to stem migration flows.

Frontex set to reduce Greek presence amid abuse probe

The EU's border agency Frontex may shift some of its resources in Greece towards other regions more in demand. Separately, it may also withdraw the use of EU-financed Frontex vessels by Greek authorities in response to alleged abuses.

Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO

Tunisian security forces have been committing serious abuses against black African migrants, says leading NGO Human Rights Watch. The findings comes against the backdrop of a EU-Tunisia deal to stem migration flows.

Latest News

  1. EU concern on migration from Tunisia was years in the making
  2. Digital platforms — the 'uber-isation' of care for the elderly
  3. EU's minerals strategy: what's ethical vs what's critical
  4. Reality check: investors don't really care about debt levels
  5. Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO
  6. Household living standards fall in almost half EU countries
  7. MEPs to rent new Strasbourg office — parliament's 28th building
  8. Frontex set to reduce Greek presence amid abuse probe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us