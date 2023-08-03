Thursday

3rd Aug 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU human rights court silent on detained minority in Turkey

  • Some 100 members of the sect are detained at Edirne centre in Turkey. This reportedly includes over 20 children, aged between 1 and 17. (Photo: CriticAtac)

By

Listen to article

The European Court of Human Rights has refused to help a persecuted religious minority awaiting deportation from the EU-funded Edirne centre in Turkey where rights abuses have been documented.

Demands for the Strasbourg-based court to intervene with interim measures were instead formally rejected by a judge on 21 July. The court has since declined to explain its decision, leaving rights defenders exasperated.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"There is no more information that we can give at this time," said a spokesperson, from the court when pressed, in an email.

Only earlier this week, a nine-year old boy from Algeria, stuck at Edirne, was rushed to the hospital after weeks of illness, according to witness testimony.

"He was vomiting green substance a couple of days ago. This is a sign of kidney inflammation," said Fayrouz Elkholi.

Elkholi is the press officer for The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, a Muslim offshoot persecuted for defending the LGBT+ community.

The boy, along with some 100 members of the religion, have been held at Edirne for the past three months.

The group had unsuccessfully attempted to enter Bulgaria legally on 24 May to claim asylum at the Kapikule border crossing on the Turkish side.

They were instead sent to Edirne and issued with deportation orders five days later.

According to Human Rights Watch, an NGO, the conditions at Edirne include inedible food, cramped quarters, as well as forcing people to sign deportation orders against their will.

With many facing jail over their beliefs back home, including in Malaysia where eight were recently arrested, the group was hoping for a temporary reprieve from the European Court of Human Rights.

They made two requests to the court.

The first sought the release of the children and their parents, as well as access to the centre by medical doctors and civil organisations to ensure basic standards.

The second sought to stem Turkish deportation orders.

Both requests were refused, said Elkholi.

"And they remained completely silent on the reason given on why the aspects of detention would not be looked into," she said. Elkholi said the group then appealed, asking the court to review their decision.

"We got the response back that the court would not revise the decision and would not re-evaluate it," she said.

It means the group will remain detained at Edirne for the foreseeable future or until they get the deported.

The deportation poses additional problems.

According to Elkholi, the group can make another interim request from the Strasbourg-based court to intervene after their case has been heard at Turkey's constitutional court.

That could possibly take weeks or even months.

Last month, UN experts urged authorities in Turkey not to deport the group given the risk of serious human rights violations if they are returned to their countries of origin.

"They are particularly at risk of detention due to blasphemy laws, in violation of their right to freedom of religion or belief," they said, in a statement.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Religious minority abused at EU-funded centre in Turkey: witness
Religious minority abused at EU-funded centre in Turkey: witness

A persecuted religious minority are facing abuse in an EU-funded Turkish detention centre, according to witness testimony. They have been detained since late May after attempting to enter Bulgaria at an official border crossing point with Turkey.

Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO

Tunisian security forces have been committing serious abuses against black African migrants, says leading NGO Human Rights Watch. The findings comes against the backdrop of a EU-Tunisia deal to stem migration flows.

Frontex set to reduce Greek presence amid abuse probe

The EU's border agency Frontex may shift some of its resources in Greece towards other regions more in demand. Separately, it may also withdraw the use of EU-financed Frontex vessels by Greek authorities in response to alleged abuses.

Opinion

Spanish EU presidency must reach deal on migration reform

If we fail to seize momentum, a reform of the EU's asylum and migration system will disappear over the horizon, further condemning Europe to its current, dysfunctional system. The Spanish EU presidency has a huge responsibility on its shoulders.

Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO

Tunisian security forces have been committing serious abuses against black African migrants, says leading NGO Human Rights Watch. The findings comes against the backdrop of a EU-Tunisia deal to stem migration flows.

Latest News

  1. EU human rights court silent on detained minority in Turkey
  2. Sweden braces for fresh Koran burning
  3. EU confirms watering-down of new corporate reporting rules
  4. Why is Georgia strengthening relations with Moscow?
  5. Security controls reinforced in Sweden after Koran burning
  6. Summer is here, but excited for coming year
  7. Mixed signals on anniversary of Istanbul Convention
  8. Luxury pension for MEPs remains mired in secrecy

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us