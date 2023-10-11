Wednesday

11th Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. Migration

EU turns to legal migrants to fill labour shortages

  • EU Commission's vice-president Margaritis Schinas. For every person aged 65 or over in the EU-27, there are just over three people of working age (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

The EU Commission, on Wednesday (12 October), unveiled a "toolbox" for addressing Europe's demographic changes, after member states, earlier in June, raised concerns about the impact of an ageing population on public finances and labour markets.

The toolbox is based on four elements — migration, parents, youth and older people — and includes regulatory instruments, policies, and specific funding.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Next November, the commission will present a further set of proposals on talent mobility, as EU commission's vice-president Margaritis Schinas recalled this Tuesday during a conference in Vienna.

"I know that this package will be violently attacked by the populists and Europhobes," Schinas said, adding: "They will immediately jump on the argument that Europe is opening up the gates: We are not. We are opening a door so that people stop jumping from the window".

Asked about the existing hostile environment around migration in some member states, commission vice-president Dubravka Šuica also said the new toolbox is focused on legal migration.

"Last year, we had more than 3 million people who moved to Europe legally, 300,000 people who moved to Europe illegally," Šuica said.

"Migration is one of several tools, it is certainly not the only one", she said.

The EU Talent Pool, the "central piece" of the package, in the words of Schinas, could help reduce these differences.

"This will be a platform that will allow third-country nationals, especially from the countries of origin that we need to stabilise in Africa, to apply for [EU] job vacancies in areas and sectors that we have identified," Schinas said.

In other words, the system would match European employers with third-country jobseekers to fill existing gaps in the most pressing sectors.

"We will try to reduce at the same time the irregular migration, plug key gaps in our labour markets and create political and economic stability in our relations with other countries," Schinas said.

The commission is currently revising the directive on the single permit to reside and work in the EU for third-country nationals, as well as the rules for the so-called EU Blue Card — a permit issued to highly qualified individuals.

In 2021, around 29,000 Blue Cards were issued in the EU, although in very concentrated areas.

More than 67 percent of them were to work in Germany, followed by 10 percent to work in Poland, and zero percent to work in Hungary or Slovakia.

With the current data available for 2022, an increase in these permits can be observed, although their destination countries are still highly concentrated in almost the same member states.

A 'helping hand to member states'

Meanwhile, reality is stark: Europe is an ageing continent.

For every person aged 65 or over in the EU-27, there are just over three people of working age, and the proportion of older people is growing.

Combined with the fact that the EU's working-age population will shrink by 57.4 million by 2100, the risk of a negative impact on competitiveness will only increase.

"There is a clear sense of urgency to act," Šuica told reporters on Wednesday. "Our focus was on making sure that demographic change does not become an obstacle to the EU's competitive edge", she said.

Spending on health, long-term care, and pensions is also expected to increase. Public expenditure is already projected to rise from 24.6 percent of GDP in 2019 to almost 27 percent in 2040.

And these trends threaten to hamper Europe's dual green and digital transition and exacerbate the issue of labour shortages.

In 2022, around three-in-10 firms reported labour shortages and 74 percent of SMEs experienced a shortage of skilled workers, despite high unemployment rates in the EU.

The toolkit was described by Šuica as a "helping hand to member states", recalling that each one of them faces its own challenges and there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

"It is not a strategy, it is not a policy, it is literally a set of tools that member states can pick and choose to best complement their own national strategies and measures," Šuica said.

While the Netherlands is facing housing problems, her native Croatia is struggling with a brain drain and Spain with a declining population in some of its regions, to name but a few.

Among those tools are the existing European Child Guarantee, the Youth Guarantee, the recommendation on adequate minimum income, and the EU directive on work-life balance.

Another 11 key tools are mentioned as the commission's next steps, mentioning dialogues on cohesion policy, the harnessing talent platform, and the talent mobility package.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Gaza war 'pressing' EU on Egypt anti-migrant deal
  2. EU's migrant-curbing agenda risks fuelling Sahel jihadists
  3. Report: EU 'single permit' risks migrant exploitation
  4. Labour shortage prompts EU appeal for non-EU workers

Opinion

EU's migrant-curbing agenda risks fuelling Sahel jihadists

In its desperate effort to curb migration, the EU has inadvertently bolstered jihadist groups in the Sahel, and now it may be too late. The vast majority of migrants embarking on the Mediterranean have overcome a far more dangerous journey.

Report: EU 'single permit' risks migrant exploitation

The commission is reviewing the 2011 single permit directive for third-country nationals to live and work in the EU. A new study shows that its design facilitates the exploitation and increases the dependency of migrant workers on their employers.

EU turns to legal migrants to fill labour shortages

The EU has unveiled a "toolkit" based on migration, parents, youth and older people, after EU states raised concerns about the impact of an ageing population on public finances — but what does it contain?

Opinion

Towards a new EU relationship with northern Africa

Migration, terrorism and energy — three 'crisis' topics — have preoccupied European policy and their societies' view of their neighbourhood in northern Africa for a long time.

Latest News

  1. EU turns to legal migrants to fill labour shortages
  2. West restarts Arctic science with Russia, despite mistrust
  3. EU states at crossroads on weed-killer renewal
  4. Gaza war 'pressing' EU on Egypt anti-migrant deal
  5. The greenwashing scam behind EU's 'grey' hydrogen
  6. US backs EU windfall tax on frozen Russian assets
  7. Why the EU must stop firing blanks over Gaza
  8. Israel's siege of Gaza is illegal, EU says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  2. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  2. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  3. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  4. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us