Ad
euobserver
Tunisian president Kais Saied has been accused of promoting an increasingly racist online discourse in the country over several years (Photo: Valentina Pop)

UN accuses Tunisia of racist 'targeting' of African migrants

Migration
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The UN’s human rights chief has accused Tunisia of race-based "targeting" of African migrants, in a move that will pile pressure on the EU Commission’s

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO
MEPs to sue Commission over 'blank cheque' to Egyptian dictator Sisi
Tunisian president Kais Saied has been accused of promoting an increasingly racist online discourse in the country over several years (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections