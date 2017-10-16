Monday

16th Oct 2017

  1. News
  2. Headline News

EU united in backing Iran deal, after Trump criticisms

  • President Donald Trump stopped short of pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear deal last week - but it may only be a temporary reprieve (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

By

The EU confirmed its commitment to support the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers during the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday (16 October), in spite of the repeated complaints about the deal made by US president Donald Trump.

Quoting a joint declaration by the 28 foreign ministers, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a "key element for the balance" of "the situation in the region", and must remain in place in order to avoid serious "consequences for regional peace."

During the press conference Mogherini also announced she will travel to Washington early next month to bolster support for the accord.

Over the past weeks Trump has repeatedly criticised the deal signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, and on Friday refused to admit that Iran is complying with the agreement during a speech at the White House - stating that "multiple violations of the deal came from Tehran" and threatening to re-impose sanctions against the country.

In Luxembourg, Mogherini made clear that the International Atomic Energy Agency "has verified eight times that Iran is implementing all its nuclear related commitments" following a "comprehensive and strict monitoring system."

With the 2015 agreement, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear programme in exchange of a relief from the long-standing sanctions.

The joint statement said that Trump's decision not to certify Iran's compliance with the JCPOA was something that happens in the "context of an internal US process."

The US is now deciding on the deal, with Congress having 60 days to decide whether re-impose nuclear sanctions on Iran or not. The decision would require a simple majority that could be reached by Republicans in the Senate.

In this respect, the EU hopes the US will consider the "implications for the security in the US, its partners and the region" before taking further steps, the statement said.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. EU in diplomatic push to save Iran deal
  2. EU visit to Iran designed to reassure banks
  3. Trump is 'gift' for China's EU agenda
EU in diplomatic push to save Iran deal

EU leaders mobilise to stop Trump's attack on Iran deal, as Congress prepares knife-edge vote with implications for trans-Atantic ties and Middle East stability.

EU visit to Iran designed to reassure banks

High-level EU trip designed to reassure international banks on doing business with Islamic Republic. Officials said won’t have time to meet human rights activists.

Analysis

Trump is 'gift' for China's EU agenda

The more harm Trump does to trans-Atlantic ties, the better for China's global interests, the author of a new study on Sino-European relations has said.

Focus

In Iceland: Europe woos Arctic allies

The EU is requesting a status of observer at the Arctic Council, a regional forum in which Asian countries are already active.

Austrian voters reject liberal pro-EU status quo

Counting continues, but after his victory in Sunday's election, conservative leader Sebastian Kurz is likely to form a coalition with the far-right and could become one of the most vocal critics of EU policies among the bloc's leaders.

Austrian voters reject liberal pro-EU status quo

Counting continues, but after his victory in Sunday's election, conservative leader Sebastian Kurz is likely to form a coalition with the far-right and could become one of the most vocal critics of EU policies among the bloc's leaders.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Should Seek Concrete Commitments From Azerbaijan at Human Rights Dialogue
  2. European Jewish CongressEJC Calls for New Austrian Government to Exclude Extremist Freedom Party
  3. CES - Silicones EuropeIn Health Care, Silicones Are the Frontrunner. And That's a Good Thing!
  4. EU2017EEEuropean Space Week 2017 in Tallinn from November 3-9. Register Now!
  5. European Entrepreneurs CEA-PMEMobiliseSME Exchange Programme Open Doors for 400 Companies Across Europe
  6. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  7. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  8. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  10. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  11. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  12. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State