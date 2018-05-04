Friday

4th May 2018

  1. News
  2. Headline News

Italy, cybersecurity and Macron This WEEK

  • Italian president Sergio Mattarella. Two months after inconclusive elections, time is running out to find a government and avoid new elections (Photo: quitinale.it)

By

With the Ascension holiday on Thursday, a day after Europe Day when the institutions are closed, this week will be quiet on the the EU front. But it will be a crucial one for Italy. 

On Monday (7 May), president Sergio Mattarella will hold a new round of consultations to try to find a way out of the political dead end, two months after general elections failed to produce a clear majority.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • French president Macron will receive the Charlemagne Prize for 'exceptional work performed in the service of European unity' (Photo: elysee.fr)

In recent weeks, attempts to form a coalition between a bloc of centre-right and right-wing parties and the populist Five-Star Movement (M5S), or between the M5S and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), both ended with no solution in sight.

"After two months, the initial positions of the parties have not changed. No prospect has emerged for a government," the president's office said in a statement.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing League, said that he was ready be given a pre-mandate by Mattarella and to talk with M5S - the party that came first in the election. But M5S's leader Luigi Di Maio has so far rejected any agreement if Salvini keeps his alliance with Silvio Berlusconi.

Di Maio has said he would be ready to go for new elections. But Mattarella is said to prefer putting in place an acting government until the autumn in order to prepare the next budget.

Meanwhile, the European Commission warned that Italy's economy will grow below the EU average in 2018 and 2019.

"Policy uncertainty has become more pronounced and, if prolonged, could make markets more volatile and affect economic sentiment and risk premia," it said in its Spring Economic Forecasts published on Thursday.

Cybersecurity

Wednesday (9 May) will be the last day for member states to put into their national law the Directive on Security of Network and Information Systems (NIS).

The text, which entered into force in August 2016 aims at improving national cybersecurity capacities and cooperation between member states and the EU Agency for Network and Information Security (Enisa).

Operators in what are deemed essential services - energy, transport, financial sector, health and water networks - as well as online marketplaces, clouds and search engines will be required to notify incidents to national authorities that will have to be put in place.

The European Commission is making €38m available to help countries building their capacities.

On 9 May, the anniversary of the Schuman declaration that launched the European project in 1950, the EU will celebrate Europe Day.

An online consultation about the future of the EU will be launched on that day. It will include 12 questions that will have been chosen by a panel of 80 people over the weekend, during an event hosted by the European Economic and Social Committee.

The consultation will be open until the EU leaders summit in Sibiu on 9 May 2019, but preliminary results will be presented to them in December.

Prize for Macron

It follows the White Paper on the Future of Europe published by the European Commission in March 2017 and will run in parallel to the citizens consultations initiated by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Macron himself will be celebrated this week. First on Monday, which will be the first anniversary of his election. And secondly on Thursday (10 May), when he will receive the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen, Germany.   The prize honours each year "exceptional work performed in the service of European unity".

Macron was chosen this year "in recognition of his vision of a new Europe and of the re-establishment of the European project, of a new European sovereignty and a close, restructured cooperation between peoples and nations. His passion for and commitment to Europe, his advocacy of cohesion and commonality, and his decisive stance against all forms of nationalism and isolationism set the right example, show the right way forward, and promote the right kind of contagious enthusiasm needed to overcome the European crisis."

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. EU: 'Keep Calm', as Italy struggles to form government
  2. Italy votes to become more eurosceptic
  3. Macron relaunches his bid for EU leadership
  4. EU cyber chief says expectations exceed resources
EU: 'Keep Calm', as Italy struggles to form government

Both the leaders of the populist Five Star Movement and far-right League party claim the position of Italian prime minister, amid renewed eurosceptics remarks while Europe is waiting for a stable government.

Italy votes to become more eurosceptic

A hung parliament is expected, as preliminary results show a good outcome for the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the anti-immigrant Northern League.

Analysis

Macron relaunches his bid for EU leadership

In a speech to the European Parliament on Tuesday and then at a meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, the French president will try to get support for his EU reform proposals.

Austria accused of undermining new EU data law

Most EU states have yet to pass the national laws needed to equip authorities with the resources to enforce the upcoming EU general data protection regulation. Austria, previously deemed a leader for high data standards, appears increasingly wary.

Opinion

Ratifying CETA after 'Achmea scandal' is anti-European

While few people in Europe have heard of the 'Achmea' ruling, the case will have far-reaching consequences. Member states must understand the implications of the case quickly - especially those considering ratifying the EU-Canada trade agreement.

Italy, cybersecurity and Macron This WEEK

Italian politicians will try to agree on coalition talks to avoid new elections, while the French president will celebrate his election anniversary with an EU prize.

News in Brief

  1. Orban: 'Soros has largest group in EU Parliament'
  2. Eurozone inflation fall sparks worries of cooling economy
  3. Five countries produce 80 percent of EU nuclear energy
  4. Tsipras greeted by migrant protests at Lesvos
  5. EU to offer 15,000 free rail tickets for 18-year-olds
  6. President: Czech Republic also produced 'Novichok' gas
  7. May benefits from Ukip collapse in London elections
  8. MEPs repeat demand to see VW fraud report

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  2. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  5. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  6. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  7. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  8. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  9. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  10. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  11. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  12. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  2. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  3. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  4. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  5. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  6. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  8. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  9. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice
  10. ILGA EuropeTrans People in Sweden to be Paid Compensation for Forced Sterilisation
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Danger of Standing Up for Justice and Rights in Central Asia
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Must Work Together to Promote Global Steel Sector