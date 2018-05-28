Israeli propaganda targets EU funds for NGOs

The EU is funding "NGOs with ties to terror", Israel has said in a clumsy propaganda attack as foreign ministers meet.

The allegations came out in an Israeli report on Friday (27 May).

They flew round the world after they were picked up by leading news agencies, such as Reuters and AP, which quoted at length from the Israeli dossier.

The study attacked Norwegian NGO Norwegian People's Aid and two Palestinian NGOs, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) and Al-Haq.

Entitled The Money Trail, like a criminal whodunit, it said these had "known ties to terror groups" Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the EU and US has designated as terrorist entities.

It also attacked eight other NGOs - including Britain's War on Want, Danish group EuroMed Rights, Dutch NGO Pax, Ireland's Trocaire, and Italy's Servizio Civile Internazionale and Un Ponte Per - on grounds that they and the EU that funded them, to the tune of €5m in 2016, "promote delegitimisation and boycotts of the state of Israel".

The study came out as EU foreign ministers prepared to discuss Gaza at a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

The "working lunch" on Gaza comes after Israeli forces shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the border the day the US moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last week.

There will be no EU communique on the killings or on the US Jerusalem move.

The Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania openly vetoed an EU statement on the US embassy, but Israel's list of EU friends is longer than that.

"Poland, Slovakia, and Greece were also sensitive [about the EU statement]," an EU diplomat told EUobserver.

None of that will stop Palestinian expats, together with US-based NGO Avaaz, from staging a protest, involving a heap of 4,500 pairs of shoes, outside the "working lunch" and calling for EU sanctions on Israel.

The Israeli study might provide talking points for its allies inside the building.

But anybody intending to rely on the dossier to attack EU policy had better take a look at the small print.

The 40-page file was given its imprimatur by Israel's Ministry of Strategic Affairs, a government offshoot, which spends €30m a year on monitoring and counter-attacking what it calls anti-Israeli "consciousness terrorism".

Focusing on the terrorism allegations, the dossier cites a US court settlement, from April, in which Norwegian People's Aid agreed to pay a €1.7m fine over links to Hamas and PFLP.

If you read the actual settlement, it says this was because Hamas and PFLP people took part in a Norwegian programme called "Youth of Today" in Gaza three years ago.

This included workshops designed to train young Palestinians to "organise, debate, negotiate, advocate their positions, and resolve conflicts".

It also helped Hamas and PFLP "to become more attractive" to the young people there, the US judge said, but to claim, as the Israeli report did, that Norwegian People's Aid is therefore guilty of "terror-financing" is "both unreasonable and false", the Norwegian NGO said in response.

"Norwegian People's Aid believes that the demands were unreasonable and would have liked to have pursued the case in the courts, but lacked the resources," the 80-year old charity group added.

The Israeli claims against EU-funded Palestinian NGOs, the PCHR and Al-Haq, are even flimsier.

The PCHR claim is based entirely on the fact that its director, Raji Sourani, an award-winning human rights lawyer, received a commemorative plaque in recognition of his work at a PFLP-sponsored event in Gaza four years ago.

The Al-Haq claim is based on the fact that its director, Shawan Jabarin, was a PHLP member until 2012 and that Israel had detained him (without trial) in the 1990s.

"The information on which the analysis is based derives from EU databases and websites as well as from the websites of European and Palestinian NGOs," the Israeli report said.

But the Jabarin accusations were based on a different source - the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Centre (ITIC) in Jerusalem.

The ITIC sounds officials and relies on the mystique of Israeli intelligence for its authority, citing past spy chiefs as directors.

But in reality it is just an NGO run by a retired brigadier general and a small handful of staff.

Many other claims in the Israeli report also regurgitated past claims made by Israel's NGO-Monitor, a right-wing pressure group with intimate ties to the Ministry of Strategic Affairs.

Its main idea - that the EU funds terrorists and boycotters - is not true.

But even if it was, the right to call for a boycott on Israel is enshrined in EU law on freedom of expression.