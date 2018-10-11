Magazine
The Business of Nature
By Peter Teffer
If you are like the average EU citizen, you probably haven't heard of the bioeconomy.
The European Commission itself admits: "The bioeconomy is not a well-known concept among European citizens, due to lack of information - or information that cannot be understood by the general public."
Join EUobserver today
Support quality EU news
Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.
Choose your plan
... or join as a group
The commission has now decided that EU citizens need to know more about the bioeconomy. To do that, it is willing to spend up to €2 million on a project that should bring bioeconomy research and innovation closer to the public. The project, called Bloom, will establish five regional hubs to "create a space of knowledge exchange and debate".
Eurosceptics may dismiss it as a waste of taxpayers' money on propagating a buzzword, but others may applaud the effort to increase awareness of new environmental scientific ventures.
For the record, this is how the European Commission describes the bioeconomy: "The bioeconomy comprises those parts of the economy that use renewable biological resources from land and sea – such as crops, forests, fish, animals and micro-organisms – to produce food, materials and energy."
And so whilst 'bioeconomy' itself may be a buzzword, the activities that comprise it are very real. Later this year, the commission will present a review of its bioeconomy strategy, so this third edition of EUobserver's Business magazine is very timely.
We take you along a tour of various sectors of the bioeconomy, including Europe's pig farmers and Finland's forest-based industries. You will also learn about the carbon footprint of death and whiskey-based fish food.
Happy reading!
While we did not need €2 million to create this magazine, independent and investigative journalism does require funding. Please consider subscribing to EUobserver.
Click here to access EUobserver's entire magazine collection.