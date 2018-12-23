Sunday

23rd Dec 2018

  1. News
  2. Headline News

Feature

EUobserver's Top Ten stories of 2018

  • Some of the faces behind the stories: from left to right, Eszter Zalan, Lisbeth Kirk, Nikolaj Nielsen, Eric Maurice, Andrew Rettman and Peter Teffer (Photo: Rebecca Roskam)

By

With a small team in Brussels, and an array of freelance reporters across the EU's 28 member states, EUobserver has always strived to dig deeper than the rest, prioritising original and investigative reporting over the daily flood of announcements, speeches and EU 'bubble' personalities.

2018 - the final full year of the Juncker Commission, ahead of next year's stormy-looking European elections - was ultimately dominated by three issues: Brexit, migration, and the increasingly "illiberal" policies of some EU eastern member states, most notably (but not only) Poland and Hungary.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

With all three issues interlinked and unresolved, they look like setting the agenda for the May 2019 European Parliament election. With the far-right formally in power-sharing governments in Rome and in Vienna, and autocratic and nationalist regimes entrenched in Warsaw and Budapest, it looks like being a bumpy year for whoever the next European Commission president may be.

Below are our unofficial 'Top 10' stories of 2018 - not necessarily the most-read or most-clicked on, but a selection that shows the width, scope and depth of our reporting.

We would also like to thank those of you who already do so for supporting EUobserver and independent journalism.

A 20.5 percent rise in contributions from our members in 2018 gives us great confidence, as we look forward to an exciting 2019 and to deserve your continued support.

If have not already joined the EUobserver club, please consider signing up by clicking on this link.

In the meantime, please enjoy and keep reading in the new year to see what happens next.

10. Katainen explains: My friend Barroso did not lobby me

Katainen explains: My friend Barroso did not lobby me (Photo: European Commission)

As the scandal broke over former commission president Jose Manuel Barroso having secret and undocumented meetings with current commissioners, despite now working as a lobbyist for Goldman Sachs, our reporter Peter Teffer cornered commissioner Jyrki Katainen in the European Parliament for an explanation. Apparently, it was all above board, and the pair only went for a mid-afternoon beer and a catch-up. "Then actually, he kind of read my thoughts and he called me, or sent a message. "Are you around in Brussels? Let's have a cup of coffee'. I proposed: let's go for a beer," said Katainen. Read more

9. How eight MEPs overruled 540 colleagues on office expenses

How eight MEPs overruled 540 colleagues on office expenses (Photo: Transparency International EU Office)

Another exclusive from Teffer. All year, EUobserver covered the scandal of MEPs receiving so-called 'expenses' which are, in fact, a monthly lump sum paid, no questions asked, no receipts needed, no underspend required to be repaid. Here's how MEPs decided to police themselves. Read more

8. How a US firm pushed for EU €2.1trn pension fund

How a US firm pushed for EU €2.1trn pension fund (Photo: Google Streetview)

An external investigation, by Crina Boros and Investigate Europe into how the world largest asset management fund held meetings with the EU Commission to lobby for a pan-European pension fund - and got its way. Notable hires by BlackRock include, of course, former UK chancellor George Osborne. Read more

7. Orban to EPP: turn 'Christian democratic' or face challenge

Orban to EPP: turn 'Christian democratic' or face challenge (Photo: Bundeskanzleramt)

The EU - and not least, the European People's Part (EPP) - spent much of 2018 trying to deal with the 'enfant terrible' of the bloc - Hungary's three-time election winner but authoritiarian, nationalistic and self-proclaimed "illiberal" - Viktor Orban.

While procedures were launched, against both Hungary and Poland, over constitutional and rule of law issues, a dogwhistle anti-semitic campaign against George Soros went largely unpunished, as did Hungary's refusal to take it's 'share' of refugees and migrants. Meanwhile, in this story from Eszter Zalan from the summer, Orban showed his tactical savvy - while on the ropes from the EPP, his counter-gambit was 'accept me, or I start a populist, anti-migrant' party. So far, it's worked. Read more

6. New book: Why war is coming

New book: Why war is coming (Photo: Debeauf)

One of our most-read stories of the year - unsurprisingly, considering its headline - the new book by Koert Debeuf, meditating on the future of Europe, and the EU, in the light of globalisation, migration, Islam and the rising 'testosterone' levels in a world led by Trump, Orban, Farage et al, with comparisons with the collapse of the League of Nations - makes for gloomy reading. Read more

5. Cyprus: Russia's EU weak link?

Cyprus: Russia's EU weak link? (Photo: Yuri Samoilov)

Although more attention went on Hungary and Poland, the EU's soft underbelly of corruption, passport-selling, assassinations and dodgy oligarchs in Malta and Cyprus did not escape Andrew Rettman's attention. This nearly 4,000 word expose of the Cypriot banking sector and its Russian links reads like a John le Carre thriller. Read more

4. Private jets - the Achilles' heel of EU air traffic security?

Private jets - the Achilles' heel of EU air traffic security? (Photo: Starr-Environmental)

Another investigation, in August, by Crina Boros and Juliet Ferguson of Investigate Europe. Much gets written about the '1 percent' in terms of globalisation and inequality. In fact, there's another story - the airport security checks that apply to the rest of us, the 99 percent, are only applied 'with the lightest touch' if you can afford a private jet. Read more

3. Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim (Photo: DG ECHO)

Some deep digging into a think-tank that happens to share an office with a PR firm that happens to have handled the Moroccan account, which has Moroccan ministers onboard, and the lead MEP in the trade file in the parliament (at least until this story was published), while the EU negotiates over the heads of the people of Western Sahara with Morocco on mineral and fish rights.

This investigation led to resignations. Read more

2. Inside Erdogan's torture chambers

Inside Erdogan's torture chambers (Photo: nato.int)

What happens when you're a Turkish Nato office, working in Brussels' HQ, and get a call to go back to Ankara for an "interview" in the wake of the coup against president Recep Tayyip Erdogan? Clue: it involved being tortured in a gymnasium covered in blood. Now safely back in Belgium, this interview takes you into Erdogan's internal repression. While Turkey in 2018 may be no nearer joining the EU, Erdogan is receiving billions in euros to prevent refugees and migrants reaching the bloc. Read more

1. Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo

Selmayr slip discloses numbers in photo (Photo: junckerepp)

Ultimately, Martin Selmayr's backdoor 'coup' promotion to head of the EU commission civil service prompted many other headlines, complaints and a rebuke from the EU ombudsman that it "stretched and possibly even overstretched the limits of the law". However, eagle-eyed Nikolaj Nielsen spotted another problem - in his promotion picture, Selmayr accidentally left the entire list of EU commissioners' private mobile phone numbers visible, quickly making this story go viral and our most-read story of 2018. Not a good first day in the office. Read more

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. EUobserver's most read stories of 2017
  2. EUobserver's most read stories of 2015
  3. Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo
Selmayr slip discloses phone numbers in photo

The European Commission's most powerful administrator, Martin Selmayr, has revealed the mobile phone numbers of heads of cabinet, including his own, in a vanity shot.

US allies in dismay at Trump's Syria pull-out

EU allies have voiced dismay on Trump's sudden idea to pull out of Syria, amid fears of a resurgence in Islamist terrorism, Kurdish massacres, and fresh surges of refugees.

Opinion

Europe can fill security gap left by US in Syria

With US forces leaving, there is a realistic scenario that Turkey would seize the opportunity to invade Rojava, killing the aspirations of the Kurds for autonomy in a federal Syria in the future, similar to the situation in Iraq.

News in Brief

  1. Protests expected as Spanish cabinet meets in Barcelona
  2. EU council approves space programme and new space agency
  3. Gatwick airport reopens partly after drone chaos
  4. Hungary's president approves controversial overtime law
  5. EU environment ministers agree CO2 goal for trucks
  6. French data watchdog gives Uber €400,000 fine
  7. Former Ukraine PM wins EU appeal, but assets still frozen
  8. Trump's Syria pull-out 'leaves Europe more vulnerable'

Muscat's one-man rule poses challenge for EU

Malta's PM already enjoys the kind of one-man rule Hungary and Poland are trying to build, but can the EU afford another political confrontation in sensitive times?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General

Latest News

  1. EUobserver's Top Ten stories of 2018
  2. US allies in dismay at Trump's Syria pull-out
  3. Poland will burn coal beyond 2050, says local politician
  4. Europe can fill security gap left by US in Syria
  5. Fines for dangerous ski lifts vary widely across EU
  6. EU court set to side with accused Latvian banker
  7. Slovakia must create secure environment for journalists
  8. Podcast: Do dads hold the key to sustainability?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  2. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  3. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  5. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  6. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  8. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  10. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  2. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  3. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  6. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  8. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  10. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  11. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us