Wednesday

13th Mar 2019

  1. News
  2. Headline News

The Magnitsky Act - and its name

  • Sergei Magnitsky was murdered in a Russian jail (Photo: Hermitage Capital)

By

On Thursday, the European Parliament will vote on a resolution to introduce a sanctions regime for human rights violations, more known as a "European Magnitsky Act".

The parliament has prior to this adopted a report on EU-Russia political relations, which included a call for a European Magnitsky Act.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

We must now act on these calls for common action.

It is regrettable that members of the Socialist and Green party group together with the extreme right and left earlier this week voted against the name Magnitsky.

Including Magnitsky's name in the legislation, rather than the more bureaucratic name, the "European human rights violations sanctions regime" does not only have a symbolic meaning by remembering the murder of Sergei Magnitsky, but serves as an important clarification of its content.

It is a way to send a strong political signal, that we are prepared to sanction anyone who by criminal activities - be it a prime minister, a general or a prosecutor - tries to make himself rich at the expense of the citizens.

It is a message to anyone who tries to manipulate the rule of law in Europe in order to escape the lack of rule of law in his own country, wherever in the world this may be.

The Magnitsky sanctions shall not be regarded as a resting instrument, only to be used when comfortable, but as an active measure to fight crime that is mixed with the misuse of public power.

Visas denied, accounts blocked

When those who undermine rule of law decisively tries to benefit themselves, we in Europe should be able to deny their visas and block the accounts that they have brought illicit funds into from their own countries in order to hide these activities.

The money launderers will face a reality where their money is being blocked in the laundromat, be it a bank or another financial institute.

The Magnitsky legislation puts justice to citizens who get robbed, punishes those who violate fundamental human rights and freedoms, rule of law and peace, and should be applied with a global perspective.

In this context, it is a disappointment that so many MEPs in the Socialist and Green group in the European parliament caved in to Russian interests, in fear of challenging a plutocratic regime, by saying no to naming the Magnitsky legislation by its rightful name: Magnitsky.

The council should not make the same mistake when discussing the proposal of a human rights violations sanctions regime.

What's in a name?

In this case, much.

The name is not only a symbol. It is a message and a definition of what we want to achieve.

If we give in to robber capitalism, we undermine the market economy and our own democracies.

The Greens and the Socialists place themselves on the wrong side in an ongoing conflict about rule of law and the integrity of European democracies.

Gunnar Hokmark is an MEP and head of the Swedish European People's Party delegation in the European Parliament

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. Unanimity under review, if new EU sanctions to work
  2. Rutte: New EU sanctions are informal 'Magnitsky law'
  3. EU 'Magnitsky Act' must bear its proper name

Opinion

Unanimity under review, if new EU sanctions to work

Any new regime should focus on individual perpetrators, such as the prison guards and low-level administrators and officers - but it must also similarly allow the listing of individuals higher up in the command chain.

Opinion

EU 'Magnitsky Act' must bear its proper name

Sergei Magnitsky gave his life to fighting corruption. The least we can do is to honour his sacrifice in the name of the legislation that his heroism inspired.

EU on path towards whistleblower protection

EU lawmakers and member states have struck a political deal on the first-ever EU-wide directive on whistleblower protection - following years of big tax-evasion revelations and the laundering of dirty money in European banks.

Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote

Uncertainty continued to hang over Tuesday night's big vote on Brexit, as British MPs and their lawyers tried to make sense of last-minute tweaks to the exit deal.

News in Brief

  1. May loses Brexit vote by 149 ballots
  2. EU tables 10-point plan for future relations with China
  3. Northern Ireland's DUP reject May's revised Brexit deal
  4. Blow for May as Brexit deal ruled legally 'unchanged'
  5. MEPs lock horns on title of EU human rights sanctions
  6. EU agrees protection for whistleblowers
  7. Germany's Huawei deal risks US intelligence sharing
  8. Thousands of UK bankers paid €1m a year

The Magnitsky Act - and its name

It is disappointing that so many MEPs in the Socialist and Green group caved in to Russian interests, in fear of challenging a plutocratic regime, by saying 'no' to naming the Magnitsky legislation by its rightful name: Magnitsky.

Magazine

All about the European Parliament elections 2019

EUobserver's new magazine is meant to help readers prepare for the European Parliament elections, no matter their level of knowledge. You can download and read the entire magazine now.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  3. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  8. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  9. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  11. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change

Latest News

  1. The Magnitsky Act - and its name
  2. EU on path towards whistleblower protection
  3. EU spends €71m promoting meat, despite climate goals
  4. Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote
  5. Orban hosts Weber in Budapest for EPP showdown
  6. Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head
  7. Unanimity under review, if new EU sanctions to work
  8. Leaked document sheds light on Turkey's controlled 'coup'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us