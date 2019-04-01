Monday

1st Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. Headline News

TV comic wins first round of election in jaded Ukraine

  • The incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko (centre), won just 18 percent in the first round (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

A Ukrainian comic has won the first round of presidential elections in a country jaded by never-ending corruption allegations and five years of Russian warfare.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a 41-year old TV personality, won just over 30 percent of the vote on Sunday (31 March), exit polls showed.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a 41-year old TV comedian, won just over 30 percent (Photo: Wikimedia)

The incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, won 18 percent, and a former prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, won 14 percent.

"I would like to say 'thank you' to all the Ukrainians who did not vote just for fun ... It is only the beginning, we will not relax," Zelenskiy said after the results came out.

His campaign had earlier seen him support EU integration and promise to try to end Russia's war in east Ukraine, but it was based more on jokes and sketches about his rivals than on concrete ideas on how to move forward.

It also had strong backing from Igor Kolomoisky, a Ukrainian oligarch who lives in Israel and whose popular 1+1 TV channel had propelled Zelenskiy to fame and promoted his candidacy.

He is now set to face Poroshenko in a run-off in three weeks' time.

Poroshenko's bid was harmed by recent corruption allegations relating to defence procurement.

He had centred his campaign on the fact the Ukrainian orthodox church had won independence from Russia on his watch. He hd also appealed to conservative voters with the slogan "Army, Language, Faith".

But he seemed ready to contest the run-off on grounds that Zelenskiy would be easy for Russia to manipulate.

Russia "dreams of a soft, pliant, tender, giggling, inexperienced, weak, ideologically amorphous and politically undecided president of Ukraine. Are we really going to give him [Vladimir Putin] that opportunity?" Poroshenko said at the weekend, the Reuters news agency reported.

Poroshenko also called his rival "Kolomoisky's puppet".

But the incumbent president also admitted that his defeat was a "severe lesson", especially by younger voters.

"You see changes in the country, but want them to be quicker, deeper and of higher quality. I have understood the motives behind your protest," he said.

The anti-establishment victory comes after 39 candidates, all of whom had avowed pro-EU views, took the field.

The third-place winner, Tymoshenko, said at her press conference that she had evidence of fraud and might contest the outcome, but this was not borne out by independent reports or by initial comments from Western observers.

The elections took place five years after the Euromaidan revolution saw Ukrainians oust their pro-Russian government and Russia invade its neighbour in a war that has already claimed 13,000 lives.

They also took place in a climate of weariness with the Ukrainian elite.

Just nine percent of Ukrainians had confidence in their government, according to a Gallup poll in March - the lowest level reported in the world.

Ten percent of people also voted for Yuriy Boyko, who used to work for the ousted pro-Russian regime, in a sign a further voter dislike for the post-revolutionary rulers.

"This is a battle to change the country, to change the political system. It has completely discredited itself and is not supported by Ukraine's citizens or by its Western partners," Dmitry Razumkov, Zelenskiy's political consultant, told Reuters.

"After five years of fighting corruption, we have returned to where we started," he said.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. Russia's grey war in Ukraine prompts fatigue
  2. Ukraine spy chief: sanctions hurting Putin's war chest
  3. EU steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine
EU steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine

Europe has stepped up pressure on Russia to free Ukrainian sailors, amid concern of a potential flare-up in Russian violence, ahead of elections in March.

Opinion

Manfred Weber and the art of passive resistance

Hungary's government dismantled rule of law institutions and democratic guarantees in broad daylight. This could have been perfectly addressed by Weber's European People's Party years ago - but it dithered.

Magazine

Parliament president: red-carpet mannequin or hot seat?

The post of president of the European Parliament can be (almost) whatever the person elected makes out of it. Some stick to their ceremonial duties - while others have used the presidency for more Machiavellian power games.

News in Brief

  1. Germany set to allow British visa-free entry after Brexit
  2. Slovakia elects environmental activist as new president
  3. Erdogan's party loses political control of big Turkish cities
  4. Merkel jets to Dublin as Brexit strategy risks not delivering
  5. Poll: EPP-S&D rule of European Parliament challenged
  6. Internal division over Brexit risks sinking UK government
  7. Tusk calls emergency Brexit summit for April 10
  8. May loses third Brexit vote by 58 votes

Magazine

Parliament president: red-carpet mannequin or hot seat?

The post of president of the European Parliament can be (almost) whatever the person elected makes out of it. Some stick to their ceremonial duties - while others have used the presidency for more Machiavellian power games.

Magazine

All about the European Parliament elections 2019

EUobserver's new magazine is meant to help readers prepare for the European Parliament elections, no matter their level of knowledge. You can download and read the entire magazine now.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  5. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  6. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  9. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower

Latest News

  1. Ambassador: Ukraine wronged by EUobserver op-ed
  2. TV comic wins first round of election in jaded Ukraine
  3. Manfred Weber and the art of passive resistance
  4. Parliament president: red-carpet mannequin or hot seat?
  5. Brexit no-deal and chief prosecutor top This WEEK
  6. How a Romani woman got a hug from an ultra-right voter
  7. EU mulls three conditions for Brexit no-deal trade talks
  8. MEPs excluded from deciding new EU labour agency HQ

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  2. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  3. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  5. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  7. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  8. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us