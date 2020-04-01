EU cancels April Fool's 'fake news'

The EU has urged media not to publish April Fool's 'fake news' stories this year to help combat Russian state lies.

"Protecting our democratic processes and institutions from Russian disinformation has become a major challenge. To tackle this, the EU has proposed to suspend, for the time being, the common tradition of April Fool's 'fake news' in European media," the European Commission said in a "recommendation" out late on Tuesday (31 March).

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

It accused Russia of "pollution of the information space" which caused "real-world consequences".

Bogus reports in Russian media have claimed the US was using ants as biological weapons, for instance, that Western countries practiced gay cannibalism, and that former Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallström advocated mass-castration of white men.

At the same time, many EU media published hoax stories on 1 April each year in a festive European custom which goes back to medieval times, but which now risked making matters worse.

An EUobserver article on 1 April 2015, for example, that the EU commission had confiscated two Russian amphibious-assault warships, was reported as real news by Russian fake news agencies.

That kind of thing was not funny in the current climate, Wednesday's EU statement indicated.

The EU communique came after Thailand's military junta also imposed draconian laws against April Fool's pranks on public safety grounds.

But the EU commission added, in a key proviso, that it had no legal mandate to censor what European newspapers printed.

"While bearing responsibility to guarantee factual news to the public, free media are the basis of a pluralistic and open society," the commission statement said.

"The suspension, with full respect for EU values, of targeted April Fool's traditions, is to be adopted on a voluntary basis," it noted.

And the whole "recommendation" should be "taken forward by stakeholders in the joint European spirit of April Fool's festivities," it said.

Asked by EUobserver if the proviso was a loophole which made the EU measures 'no more than a joke', a commission spokesperson said: "The argument is similar which deals with the question whether the same man can say what is at the same time both true and false".

Russia's EU embassy called the accusations "cheapjack concoctions".

But senior Russian officials, such as former Kremlin aide Vladislav Surkov, have, in the past, bragged of "playing with Western minds" to create "paranormal preferences".

"It's all a bit like looking in a mirror with another one behind you," the EU spokesperson said.