Wednesday

29th Jul 2020

  1. News
  2. Headline News

Von der Leyen keen to hire more black EU officials

  • There are no EU commissioners of colour in Ursula von der Leyen's 27-strong team at the Berlaymont HQ, and fewer than five percent of the 701 MEPs in the parliament come from racially-diverse backgrounds (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to hire more people from racial minorities after meeting anti-racist MEPs on Tuesday (28 July).

Her institution had "not [been] able to create the [right] environment" to attract more diverse staff and "has to change", she said, according to a press release by the European Parliament's anti-racism cross-party group.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Lack of racial diversity on show during a session of the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

"We need to start from the inside of the EU institutions themselves, because it we don't do that, and don't have the right representation at all levels, the right questions will never be raised or listened to", Samira Rafaela, a Dutch liberal MEP, also said after Tuesday's talks.

"We need a top-down approach, leading by example in our own institutions," Rafaela said.

Von der Leyen also "took into account the idea of having a single coordinator for the fight against racism in the European Union", according to Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, a German green MEP who joined Tuesday's meeting.

"The fight against racism and discrimination is inseparable from the fight against nationalism" in Europe, Younous Omarjee, a French left-wing MEP, added.

And Roma people especially needed the EU institutions' help to fight prejudice and gain access to education, Romeo Franz, another German Green MEP, and Peter Pollak, a Slovak centre-right MEP, noted.

There are no EU commissioners of colour in von der Leyen's 27-strong team and fewer than five percent of the 701 MEPs in the parliament come from racially-diverse backgrounds.

"Let us look around us, here in this very hemicycle. The diversity of our society is not represented. And I will be the first to admit, things are not better in the College of Commissioners, nor among the European Commission staff," von der Leyen said in a speech at the EP in June.

There are some six million Roma people in the EU, according to the commission, but many among the stateless group "are victims of prejudice and social exclusion", it says.

Von der Leyen's pledge came amid the Black Lives Matter protests in the US, which spread also to Europe in a call for change.

Site Section

  1. Headline News

Related stories

  1. Race and the von der Leyen Commission
  2. Belgian prosecutor probes MEP over police racism complaint
  3. 'Black Lives Matter' protests spread in corona-hit EU

Opinion

Migrant healthcare must not be forgotten during Covid-19

Previous claims that migrants bring communicable diseases to host countries have been debunked by a review of the existing evidence carried out earlier this year. In fact, migrants are currently more at risk of contracting Covid-19 from Europeans.

Facebook cries foul on EU request for internal documents

Facebook, a US tech giant known for abusing its users' private data, has filed a complaint at the EU court in Luxembourg, saying the EU Commission's data request was too broad and would affect its employees' medical and financial information.

News in Brief

  1. Malta puts 65 migrants with Covid-19 in isolation
  2. Belarus president says he had 'asymptomatic' coronavirus
  3. EU auditors to probe post-2015 migration return scheme
  4. Germany 'very concerned' by surge of coronavirus cases
  5. EU adopts anti-Hong Kong crackdown measures
  6. UK firms face corona and Brexit-linked losses
  7. Public 'negligence' to blame for new corona spike in Europe
  8. Italian opera star urges people to break lockdown rules

Feature

The Hagia Sophia and the global battle of symbols

The Turkish president's decision to restart Islamic worship services in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia last Friday is not innocent. So how should we react? By doing the opposite - and make Cordoba's famous Mosque/Cathedral in Cordoba a museum.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

Latest News

  1. Von der Leyen keen to hire more black EU officials
  2. Turkey's new social media bill under immediate fire
  3. Migrant healthcare must not be forgotten during Covid-19
  4. Facebook cries foul on EU request for internal documents
  5. Spain fears tourism blow amid 'second wave' measures
  6. Inequalities and poverty on the rise in post-Covid-19 Italy
  7. Poland might still uphold gender-violence treaty
  8. The Hagia Sophia and the global battle of symbols

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us