Wednesday

11th Jul 2018

  1. Focus
  2. Nordic News

Focus

New Nordic trend: shifting towards a plant-based diet

  • Young people eat more plant-based food because they want to reduce their environmental footprint (Photo: Metropolico.org)

By

Consumption patterns and attitudes are shifting in the Nordic area towards a more plant-based diet.

A survey from Ernst & Young found that 24 percent of Nordic consumers predict they will eat less meat in the next five years, primarily due to health and environmental reasons, and 34 percent of the Nordic consumers indicated that they would eat more vegetarian food.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Approximately 30 percent of Swedish young people already eat more plant-based food because they want to reduce their environmental footprints, according to the Swedish Youth Barometer.

In Denmark, some eight percent of 18-35 year olds consider themselves "flexitarian" and choose not to eat meat at a certain number of meals per week.

The changing trends are picked up in the new report Solutions Menu from the Nordic Council.

"We used to talk about energy, but now we also need to talk about our foods, otherwise we will never meet the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," Elisabet Skylare, senior adviser to the Nordic Council told EUobserver.

Overall, global food production contributes 20-30 percent to greenhouse gas emissions, with meat and dairy products affecting the global climate the most.

"There is a shift in the global agenda with food being added to the climate menu in a new way," Skylare added.

The food manifesto

The report highlights how the Nordic area food culture has changed during the past 10-15 years.

The change dates back to a least 2004, when Danish chefs formulated a new 10-point ideology and named it the New Nordic Food Manifesto.

"Together with my 'wingman' Jan Krag Jacobsen, I spent six months preparing a draft of the manifesto," Claus Meyer, one of the initiators, recalled.

The pair invited other chefs to become involved in the process and a New Nordic Cuisine Symposium was organised, with lectures by qualified politicians, scientists, farmers, food industrialists, teachers, researchers, retailers and international chefs.

They worked to find a way to make the Nordic area among the greatest food regions in the world and saw the potential of a billion kronor industry.

Out of the process was born, among other things, the Michelin-star restaurant Noma. It was opened in Copenhagen by chefs Rene Redzepi and Claus Meyer.

The name Noma is an abbreviation of the two Danish words "nordisk" (Nordic) and "mad" (food).

"New Nordic Cuisine is the way they cook at Noma. But, for me, Noma is just one very extreme expression of the ideas in this ideology," Meyer said.

His idea is very simple - to make seasonal and locally-sourced produce more attractive.

"For me it can be a hospital, a company canteen or a housewife making something out of apples and cabbage. There is definitely no telling what the food has to look like, whether it's complex or simple on the plate."

The food manifesto became anchored in the Danish parliament because the food minister of that time fell in love with the idea and the Nordic Council formally added the ideology as a programme.

And now the revolution marches on.

Next stop is Manhattan, where the Bill Gates Foundation and the World Bank listen in at the UN high-level political forum in July, as well as the UN General Assembly. The Nordic solutions menu will also be presented at the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact in Tel Aviv in September where C40 city mayors representing 650 million people worldwide discuss food policy and it will be promoted at the upcoming 24th UN climate summit, COP24, in Katowice, Poland in December.

"We get a mail every week from a government some where in the world, asking how to do it," said Skylare.

The growing demand for information has motivated the Nordic Council to formulate the "Solutions Menu" with political and practical recipes for a food revolution.

It includes nutrition, culture, meals, waste and sustainability.

It is about making healthy choices easy, fighting the obesity crisis and help the food industry to cut salt.

Power of soft policies

One example mentioned in the report is the dishes served for patients at Herlev hospital near Copenhagen. The entire menu at the hospital is developed by two former chefs of Noma, and special attention is paid to reduce food waste and purchasing organic products.

Research has suggested patients recover faster when eating good food in the hospital. So what may appear at first as luxury could in fact turn out to be saving budgets.

The city of Copenhagen has adopted an overall goal of becoming CO2-neutral by 2025 and food is part of the plan..

Every day it serves 70,000 public meals in schools, kinder gardens, canteens and nursing home for the elderly and aims for 90 percent of the food served to be organic.

On 31 May 2018 a large majority in the City Council added further ambition, when it decided (by 45 votes to 7) that public meals should also become more plant based in future.

"It is well documented that more plant-based diet reduces the occurrence of, among other things, cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes, all of which are a major financial burden on healthcare," the proposal said.

Food that is produced and never eaten accounts for an estimated eight percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

"Food waste represents a huge loss of precious resources. We need to create awareness as well as incentives for behaviour change at all levels," said Karolina Skog, Sweden's environment minister.

The Nordic countries are, however, not planning to change their farm policies to support plant-based products.

Denmark, Finland and Sweden are members of the EU and can not change their policies fundamentally without a broader agreement in the EU.

Norway's farm policy has a special secondary aim - helping farmers to survive in very remote and harsh areas.

But soft policies, helped by citizens own engagement as consumers, pushes the changes through, Skylare said.

"Consumers have a strong power, when it comes to push for change".

Site Section

  1. Nordic News

Related stories

  1. Nordics could become 'Silicon Valley' of food
  2. 'Denial' - is meat the new climate change?
  3. Cheap meat is a bigger problem for climate and health
  4. Don't mention the meat: EU wary of food taboo

Opinion

'Denial' - is meat the new climate change?

The European Parliament's agriculture committee meets on Tuesday, with speculation that the EPP will vote against a report on the EU plant protein plan if it mentions switching away from animals to plant-based diets.

Interview

Cheap meat is a bigger problem for climate and health

A leading scholar of sustainability issues has called on the EU to introduce protectionist food policies that impose tough health and environmental standards in order to stop the imports of cheap and poor quality meat.

Opinion

The Baltic 'Big Sea' strategy

The Baltic Sea is almost an inland European lake - it borders Norway, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Kaliningrad and Russia. It also has an EU strategy - and an action plan.

Supported by

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  2. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  3. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMHRMI Launches Lawsuits Against Individuals and Countries Involved in Changing Macedonia's Name
  5. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Latest News

  1. New Nordic trend: shifting towards a plant-based diet
  2. US and Poland maul Germany over Russia pipeline
  3. EU judges examine ECB bond-buying scheme
  4. Nato set for 'robust' talks with wayward Trump
  5. Trump says 'Europe is killing us' - are we?
  6. US Congress has stronger ethics oversight than EU Parliament
  7. Brexit - why can't we just swipe left?
  8. Reining in the 'Big Four' accountancy giants

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  4. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  6. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  9. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  11. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  12. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  2. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  4. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  7. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  8. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  9. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  10. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  11. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  12. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us