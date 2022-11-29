EU lawmakers under pressure to act on 90,000 asbestos deaths

Some 70,000 to 90,000 annual asbestos-related deaths in Europe — not including the growing number of cancers by exposure in homes, schools, hospitals, and offices — are putting EU lawmakers under pressure.

Now the European Parliament, together with trade unions, have taken an unusual initiative that could disrupt the normal way in which laws are made in the EU.

Normally — and procedurally — it's up to the European Commission, the EU's administration and daily government, to put f...