EU lawmakers under pressure to act on 90,000 asbestos deaths

Some 70,000 to 90,000 annual asbestos-related deaths in Europe — not including the growing number of cancers by exposure in homes, schools, hospitals, and offices — are putting EU lawmakers under pressure.
Now the European Parliament, together with trade unions, have taken an unusual initiative that could disrupt the normal way in which laws are made in the EU.
Normally — and procedurally — it's up to the European Commission, the EU's administration and daily government, to put f...
The cross-border investigation, Asbestos: The Lethal Legacy, is led by Investigative Reporting Denmark, edited by Katharine Quarmby, and made in collaboration with journalists from Knack in Belgium, Tygodnik Powszechny and Reporters' Foundation in Poland, Ostro in Croatia and Slovenia, IRPI in Italy, De Groene Amsterdammer in The Netherlands, Grupo Merca2 in Spain, Al Jazeera English in the UK and TV2 Nord in Denmark.
The investigation is supported by Journalismfund.eu.
