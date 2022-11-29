Ad
euobserver
In order to implement lower exposure limits, electron microscopy is needed to detect fibres (Photo: Flickr)

Investigation

EU lawmakers under pressure to act on 90,000 asbestos deaths

Investigations
Nordics
EU Political
Health & Society
by Staffan Dahllöf and Katharine Quarmby, Copenhagen,

Some 70,000 to 90,000 annual asbestos-related deaths in Europe — not including the growing number of cancers by exposure in homes, schools, hospitals, and offices — are putting EU lawmakers under pressure.

Now the European Parliament, together with trade unions, have taken an unusual initiative that could disrupt the normal way in which laws are made in the EU.

Normally — and procedurally — it's up to the European Commission, the EU's administration and daily government, to put f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsNordicsEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

The cross-border investigation, Asbestos: The Lethal Legacy, is led by Investigative Reporting Denmark, edited by Katharine Quarmby, and made in collaboration with journalists from Knack in Belgium, Tygodnik Powszechny and Reporters' Foundation in Poland, Ostro in Croatia and Slovenia, IRPI in Italy, De Groene Amsterdammer in The Netherlands, Grupo Merca2 in Spain, Al Jazeera English in the UK and TV2 Nord in Denmark.

The investigation is supported by Journalismfund.eu.

Related articles

Asbestos — two to three times more deadly than known
EU parliament buildings searched for asbestos
EU to tackle workers' protection against asbestos
In order to implement lower exposure limits, electron microscopy is needed to detect fibres (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

InvestigationsNordicsEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

The cross-border investigation, Asbestos: The Lethal Legacy, is led by Investigative Reporting Denmark, edited by Katharine Quarmby, and made in collaboration with journalists from Knack in Belgium, Tygodnik Powszechny and Reporters' Foundation in Poland, Ostro in Croatia and Slovenia, IRPI in Italy, De Groene Amsterdammer in The Netherlands, Grupo Merca2 in Spain, Al Jazeera English in the UK and TV2 Nord in Denmark.

The investigation is supported by Journalismfund.eu.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections