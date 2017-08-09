Wednesday

9th Aug 2017

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

EU needs a lasting solution to the refugee crisis

  • The number of migrants arriving across the Mediterranean to Italy has increased markedly in the last two to three years. (Photo: Flickr)

By

In the summer of 2015, images of the hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving on Europe’s shores dominated the front pages of European newspapers.

Journalists from every major publication were themselves migrating daily to new flashpoints, border fences or makeshift camps – chasing the latest scoop or story. Alongside this blanket media coverage came political urgency.

Heads of state and government met on an almost monthly basis to discuss the issue. However, as soon as the stories began disappearing from the front pages so did the political will to do something.

Despite the receding media coverage, the issue has not gone way.

While the numbers arriving in Greece have declined since the middle of 2015, the numbers arriving across the Mediterranean to Italy have increased markedly in the last two to three years.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants that have been rescued by the Italian navy and are now waiting in reception centres or being housed by local authorities, many of which are stretched to their limits. Despite warnings from the Italian government, most EU member state continue to ignore the situation.

Member state inaction

The newly elected president in France, Emmanuel Macron, has refused to open French ports to migrants and, in Austria, the foreign minister and defence minister even threatened to send the army to the Italian border to stop migrants crossing.

We are reaching another tipping point. Earlier this month we called for an extraordinary European Council summit to discuss migration before the summer break. National governments replied that this could wait till the autumn. This is simply not acceptable.

The most frustrating issue is that it does not need to be this way.

We are a continent of 500 million people and one of the richest regions of the planet – the arrival of a few hundred thousand refugees and migrants is manageable if we organise ourselves effectively.

Some national politicians have recognised this. Recently, Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni and German Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz both called for a European approach to managing migration.

It is clear this is the only viable option, yet certain national governments are still actively undermining any attempts to fix the system.

This is most evident in Hungary, where prime minister Victor Orban is demonising migrants and the EU to try and bolster his flagging poll numbers.

Under the scheme approved by the European Council last year to relocate refugees, Hungary – a country of ten million – would take just 1,000 people. So far, they have failed to relocate any. We cannot allow this to continue.

EU solidarity

Solidarity works both ways – you cannot expect ever-increasing funds from the EU while refusing the responsibilities that come with membership. Therefore, we fully support the Commission’s decision to start infringement procedures against member states that have not met their legal obligations.

However, simply enforcing the existing rules is not enough. We need a wholesale change to our asylum and migration policies so they are fit to deal with the new reality in Europe.

First and foremost we need to reform the Dublin system, under which refugees must apply for asylum in the first EU member state they reach. This system leaves countries on Europe's borders, such as Italy or Greece, to face the burden alone and allows other countries to shun their humanitarian responsibilities.

We need to replace it with a centralised European system that allocates refugees, but also so-called economic migrants, in a fair and transparent way. This would make the relocation system permanent, with sanctions for member states that refuse to take their fair share of refugees.

We need to get out of the mind-set that the crisis of 2015 was a one-off event. Demographic changes, continuing instability in the Middle East and North Africa, and long-term issues such as poverty and climate change mean that large-scale migration to Europe is going to be a fact for decades to come.

Preventing illegal migration must go hand-in-hand with creating safe legal ways for asylum seekers and economic migrants to reach Europe. We must also play a bigger role in stabilising Libya, where the majority of migrants are now departing from. Until Libya is stable, flows will only increase.

In the longer-term, Europe needs to recognise that Africa’s development is not a secondary consideration, but in Europe’s vital interests.

We are calling for a true EU-Africa strategy, based on investment, education and sustainable development.

Thanks to the important work of Federica Mogherini, the EU's foreign policy chief, this has started, but there is still much more work to be done. Only by addressing why people are leaving their homes in the first place can we effectively manage the situation.

Ultimately, if we do not adapt the rules and structures of our migration policy, so that all member states share responsibility and have an interest in addressing the issue, then divisions will harden between those that face the brunt of the crisis and those who ignore it.

If we continue with the failed approach of the last two years then this could become a systemic crisis that threatens the EU itself.

Gianni Pittella is an Italian MEP and the president of the S&D Group in the European Parliament.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Heated words as EU tries to limit Africa migration
  2. Commissioner and Czech minister argue over migration
  3. Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland face EU sanctions on migrants
  4. Clock ticking on EU migrant quota deadline
Young Poles can halt Kaczynski’s illiberal march

Debates are ongoing on whether president Duda vetoing two out of three bills on judicial reform should be seen as the opposition's success. But the protests brought about another, much less disputed success.

Column / Brexit Briefing

The return of the chlorinated chicken

Britain has only just started on the path towards a post-Brexit trade deal with the US, but you can already see the same all-too-familiar disagreements.

Stop blaming Trump for Poland’s democratic crisis

If you were to judge events purely on the US media's headlines, you would be forgiven for wondering if the Polish government had anything to do with its recent controversial judicial reforms.

News in Brief

  1. Macron to focus on posted workers on Eastern Europe trip
  2. Slovak government in crisis after nationalist party quits coalition
  3. German state government's link to VW comes under fire
  4. EU concerned over gender discrimination in Poland
  5. EU is not planning quotas on electric cars
  6. Iceland has most expensive Airbnb prices in Europe
  7. EU ready for new UK position papers on Brexit
  8. German industrial production drops unexpectedly in June

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEJC Welcomes European Court of Justice's Decision to Keep Hamas on Terror List
  2. UNICEFReport: Children on the Move From Africa Do Not First Aim to Go to Europe
  3. Centre Maurits CoppietersWe Need Democratic and Transparent Free Trade Agreements Says MEP Jordi Solé
  4. Counter BalanceOut for Summer, Ep. 2: EIB Promoting Development in Egypt - At What Cost?
  5. EU2017EELocal Leaders Push for Local and Regional Targets to Address Climate Change
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceMore Women Than Men Have Died From Heart Disease in Past 30 Years
  7. European Jewish CongressJean-Marie Le Pen Faces Trial for Oven Comments About Jewish Singer
  8. ACCAAnnounces Belt & Road Research at Shanghai Conference
  9. ECPAFood Waste in the Field Can Double Without Crop Protection. #WithOrWithout #Pesticides
  10. EU2017EEEstonia Allocates €1 Million to Alleviate Migratory Pressure From Libya in Italy
  11. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen's Message on the Anniversary of the Coup Attempt in Turkey
  12. Martens CentreWeeding out Fake News: An Approach to Social Media Regulation

Latest News

  1. EU needs a lasting solution to the refugee crisis
  2. Spain’s government prepares to stop Catalan breakaway vote
  3. Germany to restart sending migrants back to Greece
  4. Bad information increases contaminated eggs scare
  5. UK will have to pay beyond Brexit, EU warns
  6. Spain turns its back on migrant children's rights
  7. Irish PM proposes EU-UK customs union after Brexit
  8. Young Poles can halt Kaczynski’s illiberal march

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEJC Concerned by Normalisation of Antisemitic Tropes in Hungary
  2. Counter BalanceOut for Summer Ep. 1: How the EIB Sweeps a Development Fiasco Under the Rug
  3. CESICESI to Participate in Sectoral Social Dialogue Committee on Postal Services
  4. ILGA-EuropeMalta Keeps on Rocking: Marriage Equality on Its Way
  5. European Friends of ArmeniaEuFoA Director and MEPs Comment on the Recent Conflict Escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh
  6. EU2017EEEstonian Presidency Kicks off Youth Programme With Coding Summer School
  7. EPSUEP Support for Corporate Tax Transparency Principle Unlikely to Pass Reality Check
  8. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament Improves the External Investment Plan but Significant Challenges Ahead
  9. EU2017EEPM Ratas: EU Is Not Only an Idea for the 500mn People in the Bloc, It Is Their Daily Reality
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCloser Energy Co-Operation Keeps Nordic Region on Top in Green Energy
  11. ILGA-EuropeGermany Finally Says Ja - Bundestag Votes for Marriage Equality!