Monday

30th Oct 2017

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

The real decision on Czech future will come in January

  • Billionaire mogul turned PM, Babis' policy concerns appear to be more domestic than foreign (Photo: anobudelip.cz)

By

With the anti-establishment ANO (Association of Dissatisfied Citizens, or 'Yes') movement of Andrej Babis winning parliamentary elections by a landslide, the political future of the Czech Republic will be decided by presidential elections in January.

Either Babis will rule in tandem with the current president, Milos Zaman, who openly serves Russian interests, or a new, pro-Western head of state will balance out ANO's powerful chief.

Babis and ANO dominate Czech politics.

It came second in a vote in 2013 and was a junior coalition partner for the past four years, but it won 78 out of 200 seats in the Czech chamber of deputies last weekend and will almost certainly form the next government.

What does Babis want in foreign policy?

He is a pragmatist, not an ideologue. His political profile is closer to the centrist Slovak prime minister Robert Fico than to the right-wing Hungarian leader Viktor Orban or the head of Poland's ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Babis lacks a coherent ideology to guide his actions. Foreign or EU policy is not his priority.

Since joining Czech national politics, the business tycoon hasn't built a foreign policy or EU team in his party. Most of of his interests lie in domestic politics and in his personal fate, as he now faces criminal charges on fraud related to EU subsidies.

His key talking point on Europe is the need for a more restrictive EU migration policy and he has called for Nato to destroy the (empty) ships of migrant traffickers.

He might be interested in French proposals to establish migrant-protection centres in Northern African countries.

But outside of immigration, there is not much in his foreign plans. It is fair to describe Babis as a conservative eurosceptic who rejects EU federalisation. He does not want the Czech Republic to join the eurozone - a stance held by a majority of Czechs.

The big question is what he will do regarding Russia and the country's geopolitical orientation.

He has criticised Western sanctions against the Kremlin for limiting business opportunities, but he has also voted to support Czech measures for countering Russian hostile influence operations in the country.

Given his record of swinging from one side to the next on issues he does not care that much about, the position and influence of Babis' defence chief, Martin Stropnicky, will be important.

Stropnicky is a staunch advocate of Euro-Atlantic ties and a fierce supporter of measures to counter Kremlin subversion, but the big question is what influence and subsequent cabinet seat he will hold.

Second, future Czech foreign policy will also depend on the junior coalition partners with which Babis will team up. If he makes a deal with Russia's useful idiots in the far-right SPD party, there could be a pro-Russia shift.

A government which includes the SPD would have a foreign policy which would differ from pro-Atlantic conservatives (ODS), or Christian Democrats.

Wait for January

Right now, all moderate parties have refused to join a coalition with ANO. Babis is waiting to see if they will change their mind.

That means the formation of the government could be put on hold until the presidential election in January. Despite the Czech president being constitutionally a ceremonial figure, he or she can project heavy informal influence.

The incumbent, Zeman, openly promotes pro-Russian disinformation, repeats Russian messages about Ukraine and Syria, and acts as the Kremlin's loyal ally in the Russian media space. His key advisor directly received Russian money in late 2016.

With Babis struggling to put together a coalition, the deal-breaker for the Czech Republic is if Zeman gets re-elected.

If so, he would probably divide spheres of influence with Babis and take over Czech foreign policy. Czech politics has seen tis before. Between 1998 and 2002, the two strongest political powers agreed on division of influence without attacking each other - a deal which effectively crippled Czech democracy for several years.

If Zeman were lose to a pro-Atlantic challenger, it would probably moderate Babis on foreign and security policy. The real decision on where Prague will turn will come in January next year.

Jakub Janda is deputy director of European Values, a Czech think tank, where he also runs the Kremlin Watch Programme

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Austria and Czech elections will change Visegrad dynamics
  2. Populist victory puts Czech EU policy in doubt
  3. Czech election stalemate on joining euro
Czech election stalemate on joining euro

Whilst committed to joining the euro in theory, most Czech parties seem to be stonewalling on 'when' in the run-up to the 20-21 October election - and Andrej Babis, favourite to be prime minister, has ruled it out.

Constitutional reform aligns Georgia with Europe

An overhaul of Georgia's 1995 constitution will see a strengthening of the parliament's powers - putting it on a path towards becoming a full member of the European family, says the chairman of the country's parliament.

Fighting for young people's social future

Young people in the gig economy in big cities need 'one-stop shops', as pioneered in Rotterdam, to help them access all their rights - but that requires funding.

News in Brief

  1. Turkey opens new cases against regime critics in Germany
  2. Polish protester dies after self-immolation
  3. Deadline looms for Northern Ireland negotiations
  4. Denmark and UK to connect via world's longest power cable
  5. Complicated political situation after Iceland elections
  6. Tusk warns against use of force in Catalonia
  7. Spanish senate approves article 155 for Catalonia
  8. Spanish PM calls for calm after Catalan independence declaration

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Bio-Based IndustriesRegistration for the BBI JU Stakeholder Forum is open!
  2. European Free AllianceWelcome Catalonia!
  3. ILGA-EuropeILGA-Europe Conference in Warsaw - Media Accreditation Closing Soon!
  4. UNICEFGrowing Number of Unaccompanied Refugee Children in Greece in Need of Shelter
  5. Counter BalanceNature Destruction Cannot Be Compensated For, Say NGOs
  6. CES - Silicones EuropeSilicones - Enabling the Next Big Leap in Prosthetics and Health
  7. EU2017EEEstonia's Unique E-Health: Thousands of Data Fields, One Personal Health Record
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina Launches First Direct Train From Weihai to Duisburg, Germany
  9. Unesda Soft Drinks EuropeWhy We're Taking Sugary Drinks Out of EU Schools
  10. Martens CentreRegistrations for Economic Ideas Forum 2017 Now Open! November 7, Brussels
  11. Centre Maurits CoppietersMedia Landscapes: Is a National Communication Agenda Possible?
  12. URBACTCities United by Love of Good Food

Latest News

  1. Rotterdam and Oslo compete to set up first CO2 highway
  2. The real decision on Czech future will come in January
  3. Spain 'takes back control' of Catalan government
  4. MEPs demand Cyprus open up over Russia money laundering
  5. Cyprus defends reputation on Russia money laundering
  6. Catalonia and Nordic Council on agenda This Week
  7. Spain and Catalonia reach point of no return
  8. Fears for LGBTI staff at Brexit relocation agencies