Tuesday

20th Feb 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

A European budget: securing a prosperous future for Europe

  • A Frontex mission in Greece. The EPP is prioritising security, immigration and asylum reform, and a well-funded Common Agriculture Policy for the next EU budget (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

By

How the European Union decides to spend its money in the coming years, will determine how prepared our continent will be to deal with future challenges.

Defining a budget means setting out priorities, this is what the EU's Multi-annual Financial Framework (MFF) is about. Faced with new realities, the European Union must adapt and so must its budget.

As the leading force in the European institutions and a party of responsibility, the European People's Party (EPP) will fight to ensure that each euro spent must improve the life of the European citizens.

The MFF must reflect today's necessities and anticipate future challenges.

New priorities require new funding.

One of today's main concerns of Europeans is security. This means reinforcing our security and protecting our citizens from terrorist attacks.

Rapid implementation of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (Pesco) and a solid MFF allocation shall further improve EU's defence capabilities.

This goes hand in hand with the need to stabilise our immediate neighbourhood and invest in humanitarian aid and development policy, with a special focus on Africa.

Helping people in their countries of origin is one way to tackle migration. It implies protecting the EU's external borders and having the means to reform the Common European Asylum System.

We need to move from a crisis management mode to a permanent, future-proof European policy on asylum and migration. It cannot happen without an adequate level of funding and flexibility to be able to act swiftly.

A new focus does not mean abandoning successful EU policies which enhance our citizens' quality of life.

Cohesion policy is and should remain the main investment policy of the EU to reduce disparities between European regions, with special attention paid to smart specialisation, synergies and tackling low absorption rates.

Simultaneously, a well-funded Common Agricultural Policy will support European farmers facing the challenges of climate change, globalisation and food security.

Tomorrow's Europe is prepared today

There is no better investment than investing in our people and our knowledge. To make the EU a frontrunner in research and innovation, we need to keep boosting its funding, promoting Erasmus+, enhancing the EU's ageing infrastructure and advancing digitalisation via the Connecting Europe Facility.

With changing societies due to digitalisation and globalisation, it is our duty to make sure that the most vulnerable are protected and to offer equal opportunities to all Europeans.

We must implement the European Pillar of Social Rights, including specific measures for youth. We are also committed to the euro and support enhancing the instruments for stabilisation and structural reforms to protect the assets of the European citizens.

Besides the scope, we need to look at the shape of the MFF.

Brexit

The next EU budget will depend on the contributions of 27 member states due to the departure of the United Kingdom from the EU.

Brexit will impact the form of EU's budget, but it will neither change its course nor its priorities. This new format will require an increase in the EU budget's general ceiling as well as new sources for the EU's own resources.

To provide clarity and predictability to the European citizens and businesses, the next MFF must be adopted before the 2019 European elections. The EU budget cannot get caught in an election cycle. We also defend a seven-year time span to ensure continuity.

The European budget must address the concerns of Europeans while pursuing policies that have and will continue to bring benefits to the citizens.

To do more, we need more. Deciding on a budget means planning for the expected and preparing for the unexpected. No money can be lost and each euro must be spent for the better.

The EPP will make sure that the future EU budget works towards a prosperous and secure Europe.

Joseph Daul is president of the European People's Party

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. ECB, Budget, EU elections This WEEK
  2. Commission urges EU countries to pay more into budget
  3. Commission reveals plastic tax to cover Brexit budget hole

Agenda

ECB, Budget, EU elections This WEEK

EU leaders will gather to begin talking about the 2019 election process and the post-2020 budget, while eurozone finance ministers will ponder choosing the next European Central Bank deputy chief.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs approve anti-smuggling bill on tobacco
  2. SPD members start voting on new Merkel-led government
  3. Barroso lobbied Katainen for Goldman Sachs
  4. Berlusconi's coalition ahead with 34.7% support
  5. Moscovici: Greece '99 percent' there to get new bailout
  6. Simone Veil to enter France's Pantheon in July
  7. German poll puts far-right AfD ahead of SPD for first time
  8. Commissioners poised to join EU-Mexico trade talks

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Climate ShowSupporting Start-Ups & SMEs in the Energy Transition. Tomorrow the Brussels Pre-Event
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  3. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  4. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  6. EPSUMovie Premiere: 'Up to The Last Drop' - 22 February, Brussels
  7. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  8. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  10. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  11. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  12. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February

Latest News

  1. Eastern states push back at rule of law conditions on funds
  2. Katainen explains: My friend Barroso did not lobby me
  3. A European budget: securing a prosperous future for Europe
  4. Poland wrong to log in ancient forest, says EU lawyer
  5. EU taxpayers risk bailing out MEP pension scheme
  6. Commissioner Katainen confirms Barroso lobbied him
  7. Eurogroup chief pledge on transparency after meeting MPs
  8. Poland shows no sign of concessions to Commission

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  2. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  3. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  4. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  5. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  6. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  7. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  8. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  10. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  11. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  12. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?