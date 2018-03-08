Thursday

8th Mar 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Istanbul Convention: clearing away the fog of misconceptions

  • The Istanbul Convention does not 'promote' same-sex marriage, legally-recognise 'third sex' status, nor give 'refugee' status to transgender or intersex people (Photo: Grzegorz Żukowski)

By

As we mark International Women's Day, we notice with some dismay that several Council of Europe member states are showing 'cold feet' in moves to ratify the Council of Europe's convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (more commonly known as the Istanbul Convention).

Almost every single member of the Council of Europe has signed the treaty. As of this writing, 28 have ratified it.

But recent misconceptions about its purpose as 'ideologically biased"' or against 'traditional family values' are spreading like fog in some countries.

This fog needs to be cleared because the stakes are too high.

Our treaty – considered a gold standard by the UN – provides essential tools to uphold the basic human right of women to live a life free from violence.

It forces no 'gender ideology' on states. It does differentiate between the terms 'sex' and 'gender'.

Sex refers to biological characteristics that define humans as female and male, while gender encapsulates socially constructed roles, behaviours, and activities that a given society considers appropriate for men and women.

Thus, gender refers to expected roles for women and men – and how too often these roles are defined by out-dated stereotypes that can make violence against women, intimidation and fear more 'acceptable'.

Does that mean that our convention opposes traditional gender roles? Of course not.

If women want to be stay-at-home mothers while their husbands work, the convention raises no objection: it was never designed to force women or men to live in certain ways.

The education that the convention does require is to end stereotypes based on the idea that women are inferior to men – and that it is okay for them to be beaten.

For instance, Article 14 of the convention requires states to include teaching material on non-stereotyped gender roles in formal curricula and to empower girls and boys to pursue options in life not limited to traditional roles for men (for example solely as breadwinners) and for women (solely as mothers and carers).

We must refute other related misconceptions that thicken the fog.

For example, the education obligation does not imply that states should include teaching material on sexual orientation and gender identity.

A common misconception is that the Istanbul Convention obliges states to have lessons at schools about sexual orientation. It does not.

Some claim that our convention promotes same-sex marriage, but it makes no reference to the legal recognition of such marriage. Certainly the Council of Europe supports LGBTI rights. The convention opposes any form of discrimination. But the subject of same-sex marriage is outside the legal scope of the Istanbul Convention.

Nor does the convention oblige states to legally recognise a third sex under domestic law, as some people mistakenly believe.

The term "third sex" – sometimes referred to as third gender or intersex – refers to people who do not identify as either male or female.

Yet another misconception is that the convention calls for a new "refugee status" for transgender or intersex persons, as has been sometimes erroneously reported. This is not true, either.

It asks for asylum procedures to be carried out in a way that allows women to explain the reasons why they are fleeing.

Whether this is because of rape to silence political expression, or because of the fear of being subjected to female genital mutilation, it takes time to say so.

All the convention wants in this regard is to offer the space to women to open up, because their stories and experiences might qualify for refugee status under the 1951 convention relating to the status of refugees.

Bridget O'Loughlin is executive secretary of the Istanbul Convention at the Council of Europe. More on her work about the Convention in this video interview.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Brussels and Madrid clash over domestic violence bill
  2. Gender equality best in Sweden, worst in Greece
  3. EU's gender equality progress under threat of conservatism
  4. Malta breaks EU taboo on trans-gender rights
Brussels and Madrid clash over domestic violence bill

In a rare display of public disagreement with the EU presidency country, the European Commission on Friday refused to back a legislative proposal providing EU-wide protection for victims of domestic violence.

Does the EU have a Syria strategy?

Instability in the Mediterranean region is not in the long-term interest of Europe - that means mobilising leverage that the EU has in other areas to incentivise hard-nosed actors in Moscow, Tehran and Ankara to agree to the EU's vision.

The populists may have won, but Italy won't leave the euro

The situation as Rome tries to form a government is turbulent and unpredictable. However, the most extreme eurosceptic policies floated during the election campaign are unlikely to happen - not least due to the precarious state of the Italian banks.

News in Brief

  1. New Amsterdam medicines agency HQ to cost €255m
  2. EU asks UK to send custom duties to EU budget
  3. Belgian police chief appointed head of Europol
  4. Gabriel declines to stay on as German foreign minister
  5. UK: EU trade deal without services 'unfair'
  6. 'Feminist strike' call in Spain on International Women's Day
  7. Airbus to cut 3,700 jobs
  8. Report: Opposition growing to Bundesbank boss ECB move

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  2. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  3. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  4. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?
  5. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  6. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  7. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  8. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  9. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  10. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  11. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!
  12. EUobserverNow Hiring! Sales Associate With 2+ Years Experience

Latest News

  1. Does the EU have a Syria strategy?
  2. Not a bug: insect 'novel food' fines vary widely across EU
  3. EU populism feeds on poverty, World Bank warns
  4. Istanbul Convention: clearing away the fog of misconceptions
  5. EU offers only free trade deal to post-Brexit UK
  6. Commission opens debate on tax competition within EU
  7. EU states tackle Dublin asylum reform 'line by line'
  8. EU to hit US juices and peanut butter over steel tariffs

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EUobserverNow Hiring! Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience
  2. Dialogue PlatformIslamism and Violence: Understanding Jihad - Thursday 8 March, Brussels
  3. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  4. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  6. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections
  8. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  9. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  10. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementEuropean Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties