Tuesday

2nd Oct 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Shooting the messenger: EU must respond to Hungary's lies

  • Viktor Orban with supposed 'anti-semite' Judith Sargenitni MEP at the European Parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

By

It's been a couple of weeks since the European Parliament (EP) voted to start a political sanctions process against Hungary's government as a result of its sustained assault on democratic institutions in the country.

But the Hungarian government's furious response to the decision and its anger at those involved and those it blames for the result shows no sign of abating.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Soon after the vote, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban used his bi-weekly morning time slot on state-controlled Kossuth Radio to portray the vote as revenge against Hungary for not letting in "illegal immigrants" and Brussels' wish to take away Hungary's right to defend its borders.

In fact, most of the EP report on Hungary's behaviour, which informed the European parliament vote, have focused on Hungary's actions to undermine the rule of law and media freedom, as well as government corruption.

Only six of the report's 61 paragraphs addressed Hungary's disrespect for the rights of asylum seekers and migrants.

In response to the report's references to anti-semitism in Hungary, Orban contended that Brussels was the "modern centre for anti-semitism" and accused Judith Sargentini, the Dutch parliament member who wrote the report, of being a representative of that anti-semitism - a pure smear campaign.

Smear campaign

The pro-government Hungarian media - most media in Hungary are to a large extent directly or indirectly controlled by the government - regurgitated the government's claims that Sargentini's report was full of lies.

The pro-government media and a ruling party MP (Szilard Nemeth) also turned their fire on some at home, labelling as traitors Hungarian opposition party members and NGOs who had campaigned for a 'Yes' vote in the EP.

On 19 September, the government opened yet another disturbing, taxpayer-funded, nationwide TV and radio propaganda campaign telling Hungarians that Brussels had acted because Hungary does not want immigrants and calling on listeners to stand up and defend Hungary.

A video broadcast as part of the campaign contained a composite picture of George Soros, the Hungarian-born businessman and philanthropist viewed by Orban and his government as Hungary's enemy number one, as well as Sargentini and Guy Verhofstadt, a liberal European parliament member.

The Hungarian government has also attacked the European parliament vote itself, suggesting it was "rigged" and seeking to challenge it in the EU Court of Justice.

The Hungarian government again mauled those who dared to criticise it in Geneva on 19 September, when the country's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, used a UN Human Rights Council plenary session to accuse independent UN experts of bias and lies after they expressed concern about laws that curbed the work of Hungary's NGOs and impedes access to protection for asylum seekers.

Szijjarto refused to address the substance of their criticism, however.

In February, the foreign minister had also condemned the UN high commissioner for human rights when he expressed concern about Orban's xenophobic and racist language.

The Hungarian government's pattern of waging war on anyone or any institution that expresses concern about the worrying deterioration of its human rights record is clear.

It will do anything but actually engage with the substance of the criticism, despite the chorus of international concern.

Over a year ago, when the Hungarian government ran a national consultation 'Let's stop Brussels', the European commission and the European People's Party (EPP), the pan-European conservative political family to which Hungary's ruling party Fidesz belongs, responded with justified criticism and described it as "inaccurate."

This time, the European Commission cannot afford to remain silent either, as Orban puts his propaganda machine into full swing.

In the coming months we can expect more moves by the government to hamper and discredit independent organisations and media, as well as more smear campaigns against individuals perceived as enemies of the state.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the EU commission president, EPP leaders, and all others who care about the integrity of EU institutions should not let Orban's aggressive and distorted narrative go unchallenged and should develop strategies to talk directly with Hungarians.

Months before crucial European Parliament elections, the worst approach would be to let the falsehoods spread by Fidesz go without response.

Lydia Gall is a Europe researcher at Human Rights Watch, who follows developments in Hungary

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Poland to veto EU sanctions on Hungary
  2. Orban should be punished, Austrian leader says
  3. Hungary vote exposes EU rift on populism
Hungary vote exposes EU rift on populism

MEPs will vote next week on whether to urge member states to investigate Hungary on EU values. Budapest calls it "liberal fundamentalism", with the EPP in a difficult position.

No chance of meeting EU renewable goals if infrastructure neglected

Following the 2030 renewable target of 32 percent, chair of the European Parliament's environment committee Adina Valean argues in order to reach our climate and energy goals, we need both public and private investment over the next decade and beyond.

News in Brief

  1. EU parliament 'not obliged' to adopt budget in Strasbourg
  2. May unveils plan ending EU free movement after Brexit
  3. Merkel and Macron world's most popular leaders
  4. Greece, Spain and Italy have EU's highest unemployment
  5. Study blames UK ministers for 2008 Iceland bank collapses
  6. German government agree to limit diesel car emissions
  7. 180,000 Catalans mark vote anniversary
  8. France warns Italy on budget rules

Will the centre-right stand up for EU values?

Time for Christian Democrats in the EP to show where they stand on Hungary and on the EU's founding principles, say Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International in a joint text.

Europe needs more modern leadership

If Europe wants to be a global leader, our political leadership has to change dramatically. Power needs a new face in Europe, and it needs to get legitimacy from the people, argues liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  5. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  6. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  7. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  8. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  9. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  10. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  11. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow

Latest News

  1. Shooting the messenger: EU must respond to Hungary's lies
  2. EU warns Italian populists on Greek-type crisis
  3. Brussels deflating children's balloons
  4. May's 'unilateral guarantees' won't protect UK citizens in Europe
  5. Son of couple jailed in Egypt pleads to EU for help
  6. Macedonia's EU future in doubt after referendum flop
  7. Without EU quotas, sugar sector struggles with low prices
  8. Former diplomats raise alarm on Israeli lobby group

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  5. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  6. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  9. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  11. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us