Friday

23rd Nov 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Amending constitution: historic opportunity for Macedonia

  • Ziadin Sela: 'After being beaten by dozens of mobsters, I was left for dead in the corridors of parliament'

By

What was bound to happen has happened. The government of Macedonia has seen ex-prime minister Nikola Gruevski flee and seek political asylum in Hungary.

The farce went as far as prime minister Zoran Zaev raising the possibility of Gruevski's possible 'abduction' - annihilating what his government had left in credibility.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

This move kills the hope of our citizens that justice can prevail in this country. It seriously damages the process launched on 27 April, 2017 to permanently anchor Macedonia within the EU after we overthrew the VMRO-DPMNE/Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) regime.

At the attempted coup of 27 April 2017 – later qualified as a terrorist attack – after being beaten by dozens of mobsters, I was left for dead in the corridors of parliament.

Hundreds of hooligans, masked paramilitaries and intelligence agents were let inside the parliament by VMRO-DPMNE MPs, with a mission to eliminate Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) leader Zaev and myself.

The Alliance for the Albanians played a major role in reaching the 61 MPs needed to form a new majority.

However, the Alliance decided to leave the government after less than six months as it became clear that Zaev cannot bring the radical transformation required for the Europeanisation of Macedonia.

To the contrary, we witnessed the installation of a new state capture by SDSM-DUI as Zaev started rehabilitating corrupt politicians.

It is revealing that he appointed as his deputy in charge of EU integration, Bujar Osmani, a former Gruevski minister for health, against whom Zaev had submitted evidence of corruption to the public prosecuter in 2015 and who is now being investigated by the special prosecutor.

Impunity has led a number of current ministers to be involved with corruption cases.

Corruption also explains the failure of the 30 September referendum on the Prespa Agreement.

I had publicly warned the government that holding a referendum was both dangerous and unnecessary because it would only increase tensions among citizens, while parliament would anyhow have to amend the constitution, no matter the outcome.

EU and Nato

Despite these hesitations, we supported the referendum and voted for amending of the constitution, as strong believers that Macedonia has no other perspective besides EU and Nato.

Nevertheless, we are deeply concerned by the two-thirds majority secured by Zaev, relying on a number of VMRO MPs prosecuted in relation to the April 27th events and corruption cases.

Observers have raised suspicions on promises for amnesty, blackmailing and buying of MPs, involving Gruevski's head of intelligence services Sasho Mijalkov, now partly confirmed by Zaev's calls a for pardon and national reconciliation.

This must not be allowed. Macedonia doesn't need reconciliation between the SDSM, VMRO and DUI.

What it needs is an independent judiciary so that wrongdoers from all parties are brought behind bars. What Macedonia needs is a reconciliation between Albanians and Macedonians, based on an internal agreement for full equality between communities.

Three-point plan for constitution

The amendment of the constitution provides the opportunity to achieve this by addressing the below issues:

1. The constitution should define Macedonia as the state of Macedonians, Albanians and other communities that constitute it. Albanians are autochthonous in Macedonia and living on their ancestral lands. They cannot be treated as temporarily living in a Macedonian nation-state.

2. 'Citizenship', as formulated by the Prespa Agreement, as "Macedonian / Citizen of the Republic of Northern Macedonia" is unacceptable. Macedonia is established as a multi-ethnic country where citizens of different national backgrounds, including Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Roma, Aromanians and others have "Citizenship of the Republic of Macedonia" under the current constitution. Zaev's attempts to link citizenship to the Macedonian nation are offensive to the Albanians, who are not and will never be Macedonians. If the current definition of citizenship is altered, Albanians too will request the right to use their nationality next to citizenship in the form "Albanian / Citizen of the Republic of Northern Macedonia".

3. Albanian should be confirmed as the second official language of the country. It is unacceptable that "Albanian" remains a forbidden word and is referred to as "the language different from Macedonian and spoken by at least 20 percent of the population", implying a temporary right which can be suspended based on percentages.

Taking into consideration the above, I appeal on all party leaders to sit together and reach an agreement so that the new constitution addresses these problems in a truly European spirit.

This would pave the way to the establishment of a technical government that has both the legitimacy and the credibility for amending the constitution, before new elections are held.

The EU through its new enlargement strategy has set the ambitious goal of supporting a comprehensive political, economic and societal transformation of the Western Balkans.

It now has a duty to accompany the above process if it is serious about initiating accession talks with Macedonia.

Brussels should make it clear to all that cultural and linguistic diversity is at the core of the European project, as are good governance and accountability.

That means Macedonia's European integration process must not be led by politicians investigated for corruption and supported by 'terrorist' MPs in exchange for amnesty.

That also means Hungary should immediately hand over Gruevski to Macedonia.

Ziadin Sela is an MP and leader of the Alliance for the Albanians, a centre-right party established in 2015, and previously the mayor of Struga

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Asylum for Macedonia's ex-PM puts Orban on spot
  2. Nationalism and polarisation in Macedonia's referendum
  3. Macedonia's EU future in doubt after referendum flop
Asylum for Macedonia's ex-PM puts Orban on spot

Authorities in Budapest confirmed the former prime minister of Macedonia, fleeing a jail sentence in his own country, has filed for asylum. Despite Hungary's strict asylum laws, the pro-Kremlin politician was not turned away.

EU can help end egregious abuses in Central Asia

The changes in Uzbekistan have shown that political will can improve human rights, that citizens welcome those changes, and that they benefit the country's international reputation. This should be a lesson for how the EU deals with others in region.

Challenges for new Franco-German eurozone plan

With both Macron and Merkel losing support domestically, it is questionable whether their plans will succeed. Even more so, given the opposition by the Hanseatic states, the upcoming European elections and Italy's political hooliganism.

EU parliament vote strengthens whistleblower protection

We must not undervalue what a massive step the European Parliament vote represents. The hard work has paid off. We can take a moment to celebrate, but the hard work begins again for finalising strong protection for European whistleblowers.

News in Brief

  1. Clinton says Europe must curb migration to halt nationalism
  2. Greens to run two 'Spitzenkandidaten' at EU elections
  3. Varoufakis to run in Germany for EU elections
  4. 18 Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing barred from Europe
  5. New election looms as Swedish governing crisis drags on
  6. Brexit 'future relationship' political declaration leaks
  7. Brexit summit in doubt over 'future relations' text
  8. UK shell firms at heart of Danske Bank scandal: whistleblower

Why 'Spitzenkandidat' is probably here to stay

The power of the parliament to 'appoint' the president of the EU Commission is new, highly-contested - and not universally understood. In fact, even some of the lead candidates to replace Jean-Claude Juncker are against it.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  10. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  11. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue

Latest News

  1. Amending constitution: historic opportunity for Macedonia
  2. EU can help end egregious abuses in Central Asia
  3. UK and EU draft 'letter to Santa' on future relations
  4. Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim
  5. Revealed: 98% of EU 'expert groups' take place in private
  6. EU commission warns Italy on budget, moves towards fines
  7. Challenges for new Franco-German eurozone plan
  8. EU parliament vote strengthens whistleblower protection

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  2. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  4. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  6. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  10. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  11. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  2. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  4. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  6. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  7. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  9. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  10. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  12. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us