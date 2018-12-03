Monday

3rd Dec 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

The EU's tax haven blacklist - impressive or impotent?

  • Luxembourg: How successful has the EU's tax havens blacklist really been? (Photo: Cesar Poyatos)

By

One year ago (5 December), the European Union published its first ever blacklist of tax havens. This was an assertive move against the ever-growing power of multinationals and private billionaires by an emboldened EU.

As a result of this pressure, many notorious tax havens committed to reform their tax laws before the end of 2018, and companies started moving away from tropical zero-tax islands.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

However, if the blacklist is to remain a relevant tool in the fight against tax avoidance, the EU must follow up on its first steps.

A preliminary analysis by Oxfam shows that, with just one month left to the deadline, at least 20 countries have failed to deliver sufficient reforms and could be blacklisted very soon, including heavyweights like Switzerland.

It is crucial that EU governments help end the era of tax havens to ensure the billions currently hidden from public coffers are spent on services which matter to European citizens - health, education, infrastructure, and development.

The economist Gabriel Zucman estimates that multinational companies shift as much as 40 percent of their global profits to tax havens every year. This deprives governments and citizens in the EU of €50bn to €70bn per annum, while developing countries loose at least $100bn (€88bn) during the same period - fuelling inequality and poverty.

So how successful has the EU's tax havens blacklist really been? Has it helped or hindered the fight against inequality?

Has it helped?

Last December, the EU started the blacklist with 17 tax havens. Since then, the list has dwindled to a paltry five countries - all small island states.

At the same time, a 'grey list' of countries that committed to reform their tax systems by the end of 2018 has grown. This list includes many of the most disreputable tax havens, like Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

The 'grey list' is a clear success for the EU. For example, Liechtenstein was removed after ending the damaging tax practices that the EU had identified.

The blacklisting process has provoked changes in the way multinationals are operating. Big companies are beginning to move from tropical islands where they pay no tax, to countries where they pay extremely low tax.

US multinationals are changing their tax structures and leaving Bermuda and the Cayman Islands for countries like Ireland and Singapore which make use of weak international standards.

This trend is known as "onshoring" or "the tax haven shuffle", and it happens when zero-tax tropical islands change their tax regimes in response to external trends - in this case following pressure on tax havens from the EU.

Order in own house

For real impact, the EU must also tackle tax havens within its own territory.

Last year, Oxfam revealed that if the EU applied its own criteria for blacklisting to its member states, four countries would qualify - the Netherlands, Malta, Ireland, and Luxembourg.

Some months later, the European Commission openly criticised seven EU member states for their aggressive tax practices. But words are not enough.

On paper, Europe remains the region with the lowest average corporate tax rate in the world, and harmful tax incentives like patent boxes - which allow companies to avoid tax on intellectual property rights - are widespread.

This makes it easy for multinational companies to avoid paying their fair share, leaving governments in both the EU and elsewhere without the resources they urgently need.

There are four steps the EU should take to help end tax dodging.

Firstly, the EU must urgently put its own house in order to become a genuinely credible player in the fight against tax havens.

Secondly, the EU must make sure it blacklists all countries currently on the 'grey list' that fail to deliver the reforms they have committed to by the deadline. This should be done when the lists are reviewed in early 2019.

Thirdly, the EU must agree on effective sanctions against tax havens on its blacklist. Naming and shaming countries is a crucial first step, but it is not enough to end tax dodging.

Lastly, the EU should expand the criteria it uses to define fair taxation, so it bans harmful tax practices like patent boxes.

It is time for our governments to deliver on their promises.

Years of austerity and a faltering economic model have widened the gap between rich and poor in Europe, contributing to increasingly polarised societies and plunging the EU into crisis.

Meanwhile, the World Bank estimates that 736 million people worldwide live in extreme poverty, with limited access to health, education and the basic services proven to reduce inequality.

The EU must end tax havens - including those in its own backyard - and follow up on the blacklist to help create a world where all companies pay their fair share of tax, to the benefit of all people.

Marissa Ryan is head of the Oxfam EU advocacy office

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU countries are not 'tax havens', parliament says
  2. Luxembourg not a tax haven, claims PM
  3. EU states loosen grip on tax havens
  4. Panama Papers - start of sensible revolution in EU tax affairs?
Luxembourg not a tax haven, claims PM

The prime minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, maintains that his country had broken no rules and committed no crime when issuing rulings that slashed global tax bills for the big firms.

EU states loosen grip on tax havens

Finance ministers removed eight entities from the tax havens blacklist, while ruling out more transparency or sanctions - prompting criticism from tax-campaigning NGOs such as Oxfam.

News in Brief

  1. Worst rioting in Paris for over a decade
  2. Pariah prince mingles with EU leaders at summit
  3. Ukraine war 'will continue', Putin says
  4. US: Iran tests missile capable of striking Europe
  5. Bulgaria to build new Russia pipeline
  6. Germany promotes friendly Merkel-Putin greeting
  7. EU commission told: be generous when disclosing documents
  8. MEPs receive magazine advertising escort service

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  11. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  12. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,

Latest News

  1. Leading MEP defends expenses secrecy
  2. The EU's tax haven blacklist - impressive or impotent?
  3. Migrants, Romania, and dirty banks on EU's mind This WEEK
  4. Car-makers ought to back Europe's CO2 cuts - for their own sake
  5. How Europe can push back against Putin's aggression
  6. Rise of killer robots seems inevitable at EU conference
  7. EU declaration could 'chill' criticism of Israel
  8. MEP quits Morocco lobby after EUobserver investigation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  2. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  3. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  5. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  7. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  11. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  12. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us