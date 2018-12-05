Wednesday

5th Dec 2018

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

'Hide-and-seek' must end - parliament should be transparent on lobbying

  • Still a long way to go: the European Parliament building in Strasbourg (Photo: Peter Teffer)

By

On Thursday (December 6), the constitutional affairs committee (AFCO) of the European Parliament will finally have a crucial vote on changes to rules of procedure that govern MEPs.

The stakes are high.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

This vote could not only bring about crucial progress on the accountability of MEPs to the citizens they serve; it could also determine the future of the EU Transparency Register.

This is the last opportunity for parties who promised transparency and relevance to citizens to start making good on their political promises in this electoral period. But will they actually do it?

Two years ago the EU Commission put forward a proposal for a "de facto mandatory" lobby register for the Commission, Parliament and Council.

Since then, both the council and the parliament have been blocking real progress, rejecting most of the commission's proposals that would apply to them.

The debate started at the political level but it soon became a battle of the legal services.

While the council argues that member states cannot be bound by an inter-institutional agreement, the parliament refused to follow the commission's "no registration – no meeting" rule (according to which only registered lobbyists can have meetings with political decision makers).

Freedom of Mandate?

MEPs argued it would clash with their 'Freedom of Mandate'.

Independence is an important right for MEPs, and is enshrined in the statute of the European parliament.

MEPs hence argue that they should be free to meet anyone they deem appropriate in order to shape their political positions. The parliament's legal service has confirmed this view.

In the end, there were not many offers from either the council or the parliament apart from voluntary or not very far-reaching measures that would still allow unregistered lobbyists to lobby under the radar.

This summer, the commission thumped on the table and decided to postpone the negotiations until the other institutions show real will for committing to the commission's proposal for lobbying transparency.

Luckily, there are still many MEPs in the European parliament who want to close the legislative period with a proper working EU transparency register.

In order to make the negotiating process move again, Richard Corbett, rapporteur for the reform of parliament's rules of procedure, with the support of MEPs like Sven Giegold from the Greens, have put forward a promising amendment: a duty for office holders like committee chairs, rapporteurs and their shadows to publish their meetings with lobbyists.

This would make MEPs who co-author EU laws more accountable to their voters by showing who influenced the laws that apply to them.

Still deep in the shadows

Committing to this instrument of obligatory transparency goes beyond bringing more accountability to the parliament.

This way, MEPs would also allow the negotiating process of the transparency register to continue.

This is hugely important because it would finally bring in the institution who is the real player in the shadows: the council of the European Union.

Finally obliging the council to give at least some insight about who lobbies it, would mean a step further towards accountability for this powerful and opaque institution. It is in the hands of the parliament now.

All eyes on EPP

The role of the European People's Party (EPP) will be decisive.

This will be particularly be the case in the plenary vote following the AFCO vote in the last plenary week of the year (11-13 December), where an absolute majority is necessary.

It will be difficult for the motion to pass without the support of the parliament's biggest group.

The EPP has had a regrettable role in recent years in delaying and voting against measures enhancing transparency and accountability for MEPs, such as a ban on lobby side jobs for MEPs.

Legal concerns have very often been the argument.

But now parliament's lawyers have declared the duty to disclose lobby meetings for MEPs with special roles to be in line with the freedom of the mandate.

So instead of trying to further delay and in doing so hampering democratic decisions, MEPs have to put their cards on the table now: are they in favour or against accountability to the citizens they serve?

Are they in favour or against an at least passably de-facto-mandatory register which makes all three institutions accountable?

In October the EPP announced in Helsinki the need to "increase citizens' trust in our institutions".

So now is the time to show if these words are only an empty shell or whether all groups are serious with their transparency promises. If the promised lobbying transparency does not come about in the end, this will be perceived as a serious failure of all three EU institutions.

Nina Katzemich is a campaigner with German NGO Lobby Control and member of the steering committee of the Alliance for Lobbying Transparency and Ethics Regulation (ALTER-EU) in Brussels, a network concerned about privileged access and undue influence of big business in both Brussels and national capitals

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU parliament to renege on transparency promises
  2. MEPs likely to delay vote on greater transparency
  3. EU court delivers transparency blow on MEP expenses
  4. Leading MEP defends expenses secrecy

Exclusive

EU parliament to renege on transparency promises

Internal legal European parliament documents circulated Tuesday, and seen by EUobserver, rule it illegal to force MEPs to meet only registered lobbyists. The opinion will likely render a larger effort to create a mandatory register for lobbyists null and void.

EU court delivers transparency blow on MEP expenses

The General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg argued that disclosure of how MEPs use their monthly €4,400 expenses allowance risks violating an MEP's data protection rights. Journalists behind the case will appeal.

Leading MEP defends expenses secrecy

The man tasked with making the EP more transparent has said there are more important issues than making MEP monthly expenses public.

The EU's tax haven blacklist - impressive or impotent?

One year ago, the European Union published its first ever blacklist of tax havens. It is crucial that EU governments help end the era of tax havens to ensure the billions currently hidden from public coffers.

News in Brief

  1. US starts 60-day countdown to end Russia missile pact
  2. Lisbon Treaty MEP blasts EU court's Article 50 opinion
  3. Report: Macron to back down on fuel tax after protests
  4. EU commission broke own rules on appointing Selmayr
  5. UK can unilaterally revoke Brexit 'Article 50': EU court opinion
  6. Spanish far-right considered for power in Andalusia
  7. 467 wanted neo-Nazis at large in Germany
  8. German car makers in the White House for rare talks

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  12. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers

Latest News

  1. 'Hide-and-seek' must end - parliament should be transparent on lobbying
  2. EU Commission floats 'Plan B' on blocked asylum reform
  3. EU is 'plain wrong' on Trump, Pompeo tells Brussels
  4. EU in sudden turmoil over UN migration pact
  5. A touch of football at this year's G20 summit
  6. EU finance ministers agree eurozone reforms, fall short of French ambitions
  7. British MPs could 'unilaterally' halt Brexit
  8. New EU digital tax to let most US giants off the hook

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  3. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  4. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  6. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  8. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  12. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us