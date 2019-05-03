Friday

3rd May 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

EU's internal dynamics must be part of 'China' debate

  • The Greek port of Piraeus: Sorely missing is a frank assessment of differences between European countries in the perceived balance of opportunities and challenges presented by China. Greece and Italy get criticised, Luxembourg and Germany do not (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Only recently have European governments and businesses have started a serious debate about how to deal with China's growing role and influence in the world, including in Europe.

One important ingredient is still missing, however: the EU-internal dimension.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Failure to address this shortcoming now may prove costly later, as the migration and euro crises have shown.

Europe has to come to grips with the fact that the balance of opportunities and challenges presented by China differs profoundly between EU member states.

Advanced economies benefit from established trade ties with and investment in China, and have growing worries worried about Chinese take-overs of their (high-tech) companies.

Less developed economies want infrastructure development at home, which Chinese money and Chinese companies can facilitate.

More trade with China can help develop their economies, while reducing their (trade and political) dependence on large European countries.

Recent discussion papers by the European Commission, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the Commission's European Political Strategy Centre think tank (EPSC) bravely challenge long-held taboos in Europe in order to better deal with China.

They call for new industrial policies and a more critical – although not US-like confrontational – stance towards China.

The message is clear: disciplining China's state capitalism will not happen with demands on its governments or cooperation with Chinese players.

The EU and member states must also do their homework.

Never before was the commission so bold in its proposals for the EU to make the necessary adjustments at home.

The EU-China: A Strategic Outlook presents concrete ideas for why and how to develop offensive and defensive capabilities for dealing with incoming investments; (strengthening) innovation; competition law (and the desirability of so-called 'European champions'); government procurement (and state aid); and (protection of) critical infrastructure.

The path is clear and the debate with the member states is on.

But what remains unsaid is that while this policy shift may be to all EU countries' long-term interests, they largely tailor to advanced economies' immediate concerns.

Sorely missing is a frank assessment of differences between European countries in the perceived balance of opportunities and challenges presented by China.

This is needed if officials and business representatives in the EU and (mostly Western) European capitals wish to succeed in their efforts.

The BDI China-paper acknowledges the challenge by stating that new EU policies 'require also a willingness to put existing positions up for discussion within the European framework'.

But this is speaking of and to individual German companies. And it remains to be seen whether European governments that now prepare a China-strategy of their own – including the Netherlands and Sweden – will also acknowledge that such sacrifices need to be made.

Unsaid goes the fact that EU-policies at times drive member states in the arms of China.

Consider the case of Greece.

Pushed by EU member states into privatising its harbours, and lacking European interest to invest in them, the Greek government accepted Chinese investments in the Port of Piraeus.

Now, these same EU member states lament perceived Chinese political influence in Greece and, by extension, in Brussels.

Greek politicians consider themselves to be punished twice: first by EU policies and next by criticism of the consequences? Set against this context, Greece joining China's (now) 17+1 partnership with Central and Eastern European countries recently is telling.

Today, Europe risks pushing Italy in the same corner, following vast criticism after the Italian government in late March signed up to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

How many of the critics noticed that Luxembourg a few days later (and Germany's Siemens two years earlier) did the same?

Even if these facts are known, their consequences for intra-EU policymaking remain unaddressed in today's debate about updating EU policies for dealing with China.

This is misguided and problematic, as it fails to recognise the legitimate pursuit of some (smaller) European economies of their national interests as well as the role of bigger member states with stronger economies therein.

The consequence may well be a further deepening of already existing political divides that will only undermine the coherent EU action so badly needed today.

Win-win or divide-and-rule?

Clearly, for EU-cooperation and coherence to be undermined, China does not need to pro-actively divide and rule in Europe. Chinese companies and banks oftentimes do little more than act on real desires of governments or individual politicians.

Most certainly, the Chinese Communist Party will make use of resulting (political) influence when it suits its purposes.

Preventing and countering this from happening is the shared responsibility of the EU and all its member states.

The intra-EU dimension of China's growing role and influence in Europe should therefore be part of the debate today.

Author bio

Maaike Okano-Heijmans is a senior research fellow at the Clingendael Institute in The Hague.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Le Pen warns against pushing Russia 'into arms of China'
  2. China agrees to address key EU concerns in snub to Trump
  3. Why the EU doesn't get China's Belt and Road
  4. Italy takes China's new Silk Road to the heart of Europe

Feature

Le Pen warns against pushing Russia 'into arms of China'

French far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, is campaigning to 'save' Europe by transforming it into what she calls a De Gaulle-inspired 'Alliance of Nations'. She also warns against pushing Russia into the arms of China.

China agrees to address key EU concerns in snub to Trump

In a last-minute push, EU and Chinese officials agree on a joint statement at their summit in Brussels addressing some of the EU's longstanding grievances. Trump's "America First" policy seemed to have pushed the two closer together.

Why the EU doesn't get China's Belt and Road

It is not enough for European officials to simply tell the press that they do not understand the Belt and Road – the vision is clear enough, the point is to decide how to engage with it.

News in Brief

  1. EU campaign video hits 75m views in one week
  2. Hungary to complain after EU ignored its Israel veto
  3. Top candidates clash on EU army plan in pre-election debate
  4. EU nationals applying in large numbers to stay in post-Brexit UK
  5. Europeans 'don't love each other' any more, Juncker says
  6. EU to defend Cuba investors from US lawsuits
  7. US echoes Danish worries on China in Greenland
  8. Liberal Democrats make gains in English local elections

Press freedom and the EU elections

We are campaigning for the next European Commission to appoint a commissioner with a clear mandate to take on the challenge of the protection of freedom, independence and diversity of journalism.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  2. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  3. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  4. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  5. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  11. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality

Latest News

  1. EU leaders discuss bloc's future in Sibiu This WEEK
  2. EU's internal dynamics must be part of 'China' debate
  3. World Press Freedom: Can EU take the global lead?
  4. Small countries can wield big influence in Brussels, study says
  5. Orban edges closer to Salvini's anti-migrant alliance
  6. EU purchase of US gas serves dual purpose
  7. EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland
  8. Ombudsman backs EUobserver on MEP expenses

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  2. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  7. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  8. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  10. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  12. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us