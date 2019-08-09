Friday

9th Aug 2019

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Lagarde's ECB must modernise

  • Next ECB boss Christine Lagarde (centre). 'Member-state governments have lost the will to pursue a capital-market or banking union, a common safe asset, joint fiscal and stabilisation policies, or most other reforms' (Photo: Chrstine Lagarde)

By

As the nominee to succeed European Central Bank president Mario Draghi in November, Christine Lagarde may be hoping that her job will be somewhat easier than that of her predecessor.

Yet the opposite is likely to be true.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Though Draghi was tasked with guiding the ECB through years of crises, Lagarde will have to pursue eurozone reforms at a time of deepening polarisation among member-state governments.

It will take all of her skills as a political mediator, crisis manager, and effective communicator to safeguard the ECB's independence and effectiveness.

This much is painfully obvious: completing the monetary union is now a distant and unlikely prospect.

Member-state governments have lost the will to pursue a capital-market or banking union, a common safe asset, joint fiscal and stabilisation policies, or most other reforms.

Owing to a lack of mutual trust, member states will not give up any more national sovereignty, even though pooling sovereignty at the European level would ultimately benefit everyone.

The implications for the ECB are clear: it will keep struggling to make monetary transmission work in the context of a weak and divergent eurozone economy.

It will also continue to bear the burden of maintaining financial stability, owing to member-state governments' intransigence in implementing their own fiscal, financial, and structural reforms.

As such, financial fragmentation and the possibility of a 'doom loop' between domestic banks and governments will persist.

And, adding insult to injury, governments will continue to blame the ECB and the euro for their own mistakes, thereby threatening the bank's independence.

What should the ECB do?

The short answer is that it must protect its own credibility by both adjusting its mandate and enlarging its policy toolkit.

To that end, its first and most urgent priority is to fulfil its price-stability mandate, which it has long been failing to meet.

With the eurozone economy weakening, a return to more expansionary policies may prove necessary, even if it draws objections from certain member states.

Second, the ECB needs to review and revise its strategy to include a more flexible and symmetric definition of price stability, affording itself a wider band (that is, a more flexible inflation target) and a longer time horizon.

At the same time, it will need to resist pressure from Germany and others who want to use monetary policy to force other governments onto the 'right' fiscal- and structural-policy track.

Unlike outright monetary transactions and quantitative easing, acquiescing to such demands really would violate the ECB's mandate.

Third, the ECB should do what is needed to improve the transmission of its policies to individual regions and sectors.

It has already taken some steps in this direction with its conditional liquidity program and the acceptance of different types of collateral from member countries.

But it also needs to clarify once and for all that its policy toolkit allows for the purchase of government bonds.

Only then can it protect itself from challenges launched through the German Constitutional Court and other authorities.

Fourth, the ECB should make transforming the euro into a global currency one of its explicit objectives.

A truly global euro would have substantial economic, financial, and geopolitical benefits, and ultimately would strengthen the effectiveness of ECB monetary policy.

To be sure, strengthening the euro's international role mostly depends on governments completing the Economic and Monetary Union.

But the ECB should abandon its position of neutrality and start actively pushing for this goal.

At a time when the US dollar and Chinese renminbi are being politicised, and companies such as Facebook are rolling out private currencies, the need for a stronger euro has gained new urgency.

Finally, the ECB must improve its communication.

The best thing it can do to push governments toward reform is to deny them a scapegoat.

Rather than making itself an easy target for national governments to blame, the bank needs to ensure that citizens understand why the euro is important for them personally, and what it can and cannot accomplish.

Fortunately, communicating effectively with not just politicians and financial markets but also citizens is one of Lagarde's proven strengths.

Former European Commission president Jacques Delors once quipped that, "Not all Germans believe in God, but they all believe in the Bundesbank."

While a central bank may not want a quasi-religious following, that is no reason for failing to protect its own credibility and independence.

The ECB's job is not getting any easier. But by adjusting its strategy and modernising its policy tools, it can prepare itself for whatever the future may hold.

Author bio

Marcel Fratzscheris a former senior manager at the European Central Bank, and president of the think tank DIW Berlin and professor of macroeconomics and finance at Humboldt University of Berlin.

Copyright © 2019 Project Syndicate.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Lagarde set to lead ECB
  2. The ECB Song Contest?
  3. 'No evidence' ECB bond-buying helped euro economy
  4. Ombudsman insists Draghi leaves G30 bankers group
Lagarde set to lead ECB

The Frankfurt-based European Central Bank is set to get its first female leadership after the EU leaders in Brussels nominated Christine Legarde, who is current managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

The ECB Song Contest?

One can't help feeling that the race to succeed Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank has taken on the flavor of the upcoming final round of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ombudsman insists Draghi leaves G30 bankers group

The European Ombudsman says that "maladministration" in the European Central Bank continues to exist as long as its president remains member of the secretive 'Group of Thirty'.

UK MPs' maths means election, not no-deal Brexit

Parliamentary arithmetic at Westminster, and societal pressures from the likes of Welsh sheep-farmers, Northern Irish cattle breeders, London business groups and Scottish Conservatives combine to push a motion of no-confidence in the prime minister by mid-October at the very latest.

Why von der Leyen must put rights at core of business

Ursula von der Leyen's in-tray must include those European executives on trial for systematic workplace harassment, the break-up of European slavery rings, and allegations of European companies' abuse in palm oil, including child labour, land grabs, and deforestation.

News in Brief

  1. Swine flu spreads in eastern Europe
  2. European Interrail scheme without UK next year
  3. 1 in 4 Russian children live in poverty
  4. US supports Greece, Cyprus and Israel energy cooperation
  5. Italian coalition fight over Lyon-Turin high speed train
  6. Sweden considers joining Hormuz naval mission
  7. Danish tax authority in Copenhagen hit by explosion
  8. UN condemns Italian law to fine migrant rescue ships

Facebook has to answer some tough questions about Libra

German MEP and member of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, Markus Ferber, warns of four separate threats from Facebook's Libra. A good moment to kick off the debate would be this week's G20 summit.

Six takeaways on digital disinformation at EU elections

For example, Germany's primetime TV news reported that 47 percent of political social media discussions were related to the extreme-right AfD party, when in fact this was the case only for Twitter - used by only four percent of Germans.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us