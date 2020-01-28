Tuesday

28th Jan 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values

  • Europe should end its diplomatic paralysis in order to prevent a bigger crisis: recognising the state of Palestine is one of the first steps they can take in order to move forward. (Photo: Wikipedia)

By

Based on the first days of 2020, this year may become a dramatic turning point in our region.

Three years of a catastrophic foreign policy by the Donald Trump administration, and almost the same period of time of European paralysis in the Middle East, the consequences of not taking action to advance the cause of peace and security are coming out every day.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Now there are signs that the Trump administration may finally release its "plan". A gift to Netanyahu's campaign that will further undermine the prospects of peace in the region.

One of the active cards played by Benjamin Netanyahu in his electoral campaign has been his foreign policy successes.

While his uninterrupted government of almost 10 years has provoked an unprecedented increase in violations of international law and UN resolutions, several foreign governments have continued to protect him.

Even if they have publicly disagreed with those Israeli policies, these governments have done nothing but empowering those who have done everything possible to destroy the prospects of peace.

Such endorsements continue to roll in from the Trump Administration and the Australian government to some governments in Europe: Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, Germany and the United Kingdom, just to mention some, are examples of governments that have lobbied or taken positions in international organisations against accountability measures for Israel's systematic violations of international law and UN resolutions.

We remain invisible in European-Israeli relations. The Jewish nation-state law that allows the right to self-determination to Jewish citizens alone and downgrades the Arabic language, in addition to dozens of discriminatory laws against the Palestinian non-Jewish citizens of Israel, has not succeeded yet to provoke any significant change in European circles.

On the contrary, in a clear tweet posted on 10 January, the chancellor of Austria wrote: "Many thanks to PM Netanyahu for our very good phone call. I stressed Austria's full support to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and our commitment to Israel's security".

Also, British finance minister Sajid Javid stated: "when I look at Israel, it is a country that aligns with all of our values."

And at a local level, and ahead of Israeli elections of April 2019, the EU representative to Israel published an op-ed in a right-wing Israeli media outlet stating that: "Israel and the EU are getting closer, and we feel there is still more to offer."

Hence, the message to Israeli voters is clear: violate international law, be a racist against your citizens, and Israel's stand vis-à-vis the rest of the world will continue to improve. This is precisely what Israel's right-wing government coalition is offering.

Israel's leading trade partners, the EU and its member states, should and can do more.

Luxembourg lead

Accordingly, a serious discussion of the letter sent by the foreign minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn on the recognition of the state of Palestine should lead to countries that haven't recognised this political reality to do so.

Those who believe in a future of peace and coexistence rather than the current reality of oppression and systematic denial of Palestinian rights, demand such a positive message.

Other actions include: making clear that the European Union does not endorse the institutionalised discrimination against the Palestinian citizens of Israel - and rejecting Israel's intimidation to stop funding for Israeli and Palestinian human rights organisations. Israeli settlements shouldn't continue to benefit from Israel's diplomatic relations.

The European Union and its member states should make it clear for Israel that there is an international urgency for it to alter its illegal path.

As someone who has been personally targeted by Netanyahu's incitement against Arabs and Palestinians, Christians, Muslims and Druze, I still believe that peace is possible.

But it will not happen as far as those who oppose the basic foundations of regional security and coexistence, including through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and ensuring equality for all Israeli citizens, continue to receive a green light to perpetuate its impunity.

As far as EU representatives continue to praise "share values" between Israel and the EU and stress upon their commitment not to take any actions on Israel's systematic violations of international law and against the rights of its own Arab Palestinian citizens, it will continue to strengthen Netanyahu's electoral campaign.

The Trump administration may unveil its "plan", and this may provoke another crisis as it will not be based on the minimum requirements of peace, standing against everything the European Union has stood for: international law, multilateralism and equality.

Europe should end its diplomatic paralysis in order to prevent a bigger crisis: recognising the state of Palestine is one of the first steps they can take in order to move forward.

Author bio

Dr Ahmad Tibi is a member of the Israeli parliament and leader of a faction of the Joint List and a doctor.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Surge in Israeli demolition of EU-funded buildings
  2. US and EU go separate ways on Israeli settlers
  3. Pro-Israeli group scores own goal on EU retail labels
Second-hand cars flaw in EU Green Deal

The moment Europe revels in its carbon-free transport system, most of the cars that emitted too much for EU standards will still be driving around for years somewhere else in the world.

Eastern Partnership must now improve media freedoms

The EU can hardly criticise Eastern Partnership countries for disrespecting media freedom. Five EU member states, including current presidency Croatia, came below Armenia and Georgia in the 2019 RSF Press Freedom Index. Bulgaria ranked nine places behind Ukraine.

News in Brief

  1. Cases of coronavirus in France and Germany
  2. Report: EU court seeks authority on post-Brexit deal
  3. Slovenian PM resigns, calls snap election
  4. Merkel wants EU-Balkan talks agreement by March
  5. Germany: UN sanctions to enforce Libya ceasefire
  6. Irish PM: UK weaker than EU in trade talks
  7. Report warns of challenges under new EU telecom rules
  8. EU countries to evacuate citizens from virus-hit Wuhan in China

Column

Why nations are egomaniacs

A nation, Reinhold Niebuhr wrote, is not capable of altruism. Even less so, if such a group has formed on the basis of strong emotions and casts itself as the "saviour of the nation".

Maltese murder - the next rule-of-law crisis in EU?

While Poland's government is escalating its rule of law crisis by introducing even more drastic measures against the country's judges, another problem is looming over the EU's commitment to upholding the rule of law: Malta.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. 'Brexit is not going to go away,' warns EU's Barnier
  2. Belgian spy services launch internal clear-up
  3. US and UK in war of words over Huwaei
  4. How Slovakia's far-right might pull off an election victory
  5. Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values
  6. Salvini down, but not out in Italy regional poll
  7. Brexit finally happens - the UK leaves the EU This WEEK
  8. Why is Netherlands so far behind on renewables?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us