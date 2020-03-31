Tuesday

31st Mar 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

UN's food chief: Don't let covid-19 become a hunger game

  • We must face the challenge: an enormous risk that food may not be made available where it is needed (Photo: Bernard Hermant)

By

The Covid-19 pandemic is putting enormous strains on the public health systems around the world, and millions of people in the world's most advanced economies are in some form of quarantine.

We know the human toll will be high, and that massive efforts to turn the tide carry a heavy economic cost.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

To reduce the risk of an even greater toll - shortage of food for millions, even in affluent countries - the world must take immediate actions to minimise disruptions to food supply chains.

A globally coordinated and coherent response is needed to prevent this public health crisis from triggering a food crisis in which people cannot find or afford food.

For now, Covid-19 has not entailed any strain on food security, despite anecdotal reports of crowded supermarket sieges.

While there's no need for panic - there is enough supply of food in the world to feed everyone – we must face the challenge: an enormous risk that food may not be made available where it is needed.

The Covid-19 outbreak, with all the accompanying closures and lockdowns, has created logistical bottlenecks that ricochet across the long value chains of the modern global economy.

Restrictions of movement, as well as basic aversion behaviour by workers, may impede farmers from farming and food processors (who handle most agricultural products) from processing.

Shortage of fertilisers, veterinary medicines and other input could also affect agricultural production.

From Manhattan to Manila

Closures of restaurants and less frequent grocery shopping diminish demand for fresh produce and fisheries products, affecting producers and suppliers, especially smallholder farmers, with long-term consequences for the world's increasingly urbanised population, be they in Manhattan or Manila.

Uncertainty about food availability can induce policymakers to implement trade restrictive measures in order to safeguard national food security.

Given the experience of the 2007-2008 global food price crisis, we know that such measures can only exacerbate the situation.

Export restrictions put in place by exporting countries to increase food availability domestically could lead to serious disruptions in the world food market, resulting in price spikes and increased price volatility.

In 2007-2008, these immediate measures proved extremely damaging, especially for low income food deficit countries and to the efforts of humanitarian organisations to procure supplies for the needy and vulnerable.

We should all learn from our recent past and not make the same mistakes twice.

Policy makers must take care to avoid accidentally tightening food-supply conditions.

While every country faces its own challenges, collaboration – between governments and the full gamut of sectors and stakeholders - is paramount. We are experiencing a global problem that requires a global response.

We must ensure that food markets are functioning properly and that information on prices, production, consumption and stocks of food is available to all in real time.

This approach will reduce uncertainty and allow producers, consumers, traders and processors to make informed decisions and to contain unwarranted panic behaviour in global food markets.

The health impacts of the unfolding Covid-19 pandemic on some of the poorest countries are still unknown. Yet, we can say with certainty that any ensuing food crisis as a result of poor policy making will be a humanitarian disaster that we can avert.

We already have 113 million people experiencing acute hunger; in sub-Saharan Africa, a quarter of the population is undernourished. Any disruptions to food supply chains will intensify both human suffering and the challenge of reducing hunger around the world.

We must do everything possible to not let that happen. Prevention costs less.

Global markets are critical for smoothening supply and demand shocks across countries and regions, and we need to work together to ensure that disruptions of food supply chains are minimised as much as possible.

Covid-19 forcefully reminds us that solidarity is not charity, but common sense.

Author bio

QU Dongyu is the director-general of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Coronavirus threat to EU farm seasonal workers
  2. Cybercrime rises during coronavirus pandemic
  3. Coronavirus crisis deepens, but solidarity booms

Coronavirus

Coronavirus threat to EU farm seasonal workers

The restrictive measures taken by many member states to respond to the coronavirus outbreak make it difficult for EU farmers and fishermen to continue their daily work - which is disrupting the agri-food sector across the continent.

Coronavirus

Cybercrime rises during coronavirus pandemic

Cybercrime and cyberattacks have increased due to the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, the World Health Organization, hospitals and research centres are being targeted by organised cybercriminals - searching for information, intelligence, and systems access.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis deepens, but solidarity booms

Despite the horrific impact of the coronavirus on the EU's economy and daily life of its citizens, solidarity is spreading across communities in all member states - with offline and online initiatives.

Pandemic is time to recognise gig economy workers' rights

Millions of gig economy workers have been left abandoned by companies during the coronavirus outbreak. Workers have complained that gloves, masks or gel have not been made available to protect their health and safety in the course of their duties.

Poland's sham presidential election in a pandemic

Declaring a state of emergency is not even an option on the table for Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) chairman Jarosław Kaczyński - as it would render the 10 May election impossible.

News in Brief

  1. Globally over 780,000 cases of coronavirus, 37,000 deaths
  2. EU states losing 3% of GDP a month, IMF says
  3. Fruit pickers need to cross borders too, EU says
  4. Slovak minister to become EU envoy on Kosovo-Serbia
  5. Hungary's Orban wins rule-by-decree vote in parliament
  6. Bars and restaurants remain open in Sweden
  7. EU citizens in UK risk becoming illegal
  8. Solana: EU must do 'whatever it takes'

Column

Only democracy can fight epidemics

As Li Wenliang, the deceased Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for reporting on the virus, said: "There should be more openness and transparency".

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Latest News

  1. Orban given indefinite 'authoritarian' power
  2. Italy and Spain: Worst - or just first?
  3. 'All options on table', says EU Commission on coronabonds
  4. Věra Jourová on surveillance and Covid-19
  5. UN's food chief: Don't let covid-19 become a hunger game
  6. EU struggles to remain united This WEEK
  7. How Europe coped with pandemic 100 years ago
  8. Coronavirus crisis deepens, but solidarity booms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us