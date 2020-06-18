Thursday

18th Jun 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

How live music venues are emerging from Covid-19 crisis

  • The Ancienne Belgique venue in Brussels. (Photo: Kmeron)

By

At a time when countries around Europe are easing restrictions implemented to contain Covid-19, it is becoming clearer that live venues are going to be the last ones to emerge from this crisis.

Regardless, the venues behind Liveurope are committed to keep working together to find new ways to fulfil their mission and develop activities to boost European diversity.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • The famous Melkweg venue, in Amsterdam (Photo: Marie)

As taste-makers, music venues develop a special relationship with their audiences.

The lockdown has pushed venues to find innovative ways to interact with them through live-streaming initiatives such as Štream from Kino Šiška (Slovenia), the Art Marathon from Palác Akropolis (Czech Republic), and Melkweg's participation to United We Stream (the Netherlands).

Above all, the Liveurope venues remain committed to fulfilling what they consider as a public service mission, that is to say, support their music ecosystem and its professionals whose livelihoods were on the line due to the crisis.

Something Musicbox (Portugal) is doing by working with six independent labels to organise projects with local acts.

Concert halls are finding inventive solutions to welcome audiences while they cannot to accommodate concert-goers.

Makeshift treatment centres and exam halls

Rockhal (Luxembourg) has hosted a temporary Covid-19 treatment centre, and Ancienne Belgique (Belgium) opened its doors to students sitting university exams in June.

This unprecedented situation brought about new forms of solidarity with more open dialogue in the music sector amidst the crisis.

Ground-breaking forms of collaborations are also emerging, as demonstrated by the Liveurope's Digital Tour, launched to celebrate Europe's musical diversity for Europe Day.

Through this campaign, 11 new European acts have simultaneously taken over Liveurope and Liveurope members' social media, allowing Liveurope venues to continue presenting new artists to their audiences.

As the lockdown starts to ease, a few venues can partially resume some of their activities: A38 (Hungary) and BLÅ (Norway) have opened their terraces and Stodoła (Poland) and Kino Šiška (Slovenia) are looking into hosting outdoor shows.

But the perspectives of full re-opening still seem far away. Operating under social-distancing guidelines would not be sustainable in the longer term, putting the existence of venues at risk.

For venues like Sala Apolo or Musicbox, opening under two-thirds of their capacity would not even allow them to break even.

Beyond, it's the very essence of music venues that we won't be able to replace.

Through live concerts, music venues provide a sense of togetherness, a range of experiences and emotions that cannot be recreated through a computer's screen.

This is not a luxury; this is a crucial necessity to recreate the social bonds that this crisis has been depriving us of.

The new normal will not be accomplished through virtual reality or mere interactions via streaming platforms, but when we will be able to share common experiences again with no fear, nor danger in the intimacy of a concert room.

Local acts?

Even now as the borders are reopening, music promoters will first focus on programming local acts rather than foreign acts.

Though this can be an opportunity for the growth of the local music scenes, will these artists be able to thrive beyond the local spectrum? And can they develop their careers without touring beyond their borders?

As venues will be heavily impacted by the crisis, taking risks to book artists from outside their comfort zone will become increasingly complicated.

Besides, their programmes will already be saturated with concerts that were previously scheduled, leaving less room to book new talent.

Facilitating the cross-border mobility of European acts was a challenge that already proved paramount, as shown by the EU study on a European music export strategy.

Double taxation issues, the domination of English-language repertoire, and growing concentration in the sector are just a few of the challenges highlighted in the 2019 study.

These many hurdles explain why European music does not travel well beyond national borders, even before the start of the crisis.

By promoting the competitivity and diversity of the European creative sectors, the Creative Europe Programme from the EU has already facilitated the launch of projects addressing this challenge.

The progressive bonus mechanism launched by Liveurope was meant precisely to help venues take risks in booking new European acts from unchartered territories, and help to promote Europe's musical diversity.

But what is in store for the future support for the CCSs? In the past weeks, EU leaders have been sending positive messages that our sectors would be strongly supported in the wake of the crisis.

And yet, how is that ambition reflected in the proposed EU recovery plan, in a context where the budget dedicated to culture, education and youth is the only one to decrease in comparison to the commission's own proposal from 2018?

What message does this proposal convey in a plan that is actually meant to "pave a strong path" for the next generations of the EU?

And how will the EU set up the proposed Creative Europe regulation that was meant to introduce new actions dedicated to sectors such as the music one with such a budget?

If we want to build a stronger Europe of culture, and defend European creativity, as French president Emmanuel Macron advocated for in his press conference dedicated to the cultural sector in early May, this also needs to be reflected in the framework programme dedicated to the cultural and creative sectors.

Author bio

Elise Phamgia is coordinator of the Liveurope platform, an initiative supporting 16 independent live music venues across Europe.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Beethoven vs Virus: How his birthplace Bonn is coping
  2. MEPs back pan-EU music licence deal
  3. Sound of discord at 'Sound of Music' Salzburg summit

Feature

Beethoven vs Virus: How his birthplace Bonn is coping

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bonn cancelled Beethoven: the much-anticipated 'Beethovenfest', as well as numerous concerts, exhibits and theatre performances were called off, some of the events were rescheduled for 2021.

MEPs back pan-EU music licence deal

Online music providers such as Spotify and iTunes will be able to buy licences allowing them to offer music across the entire EU, under legislation backed by MEPs on Tuesday.

Feature

Sound of discord at 'Sound of Music' Salzburg summit

Decisions in the EU are a complicated process of intense negotiations, quid pro quos and horse-trading, until an agreement can finally be reached. But that didn't happen in Salzburg.

EU budget: Don't repeat the austerity of 2008

European leaders have a historic choice on Friday when they dial-in to discuss how to stop a health crisis turning into a social one: will they learn the lessons of 2008, or opt again for austerity and short-term self-preservation?

Column

George Floyd: What US polarisation means for Europe

Practically nobody in Germany knows of Mercedes Kierpacz. The 35-year old mother of two was working in a kiosk in the German city of Hanau on the evening of 19 February when a man shot her dead.

The fate of Europe's elderly under Covid-19 lockdown

If half of European Covid-19-related deaths happened in care facilities, it is largely the result of a long-term suffocation of the sector and a lack of consideration from political leaders to design the world we want to age in.

News in Brief

  1. Nato has 'Turkey problem', French official says
  2. Germany urges India and China to de-escalate
  3. Oxford college to remove colonialist statue
  4. EU migrant numbers rebound as pandemic eases
  5. EU share of world population to sink below 4% by 2070
  6. EU Commission unveils Covid-19 vaccines strategy
  7. EU and China to hold mini-summit next week
  8. EU attacks US sanctions on Hague war crimes tribunal

Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?

The EU is not an exception. We have both been stopped on several occasions by security personnel in the European Parliament asking us what business we had on the premises. None of our white colleagues have reported such experiences.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. How live music venues are emerging from Covid-19 crisis
  2. EU threatens Polish funding over 'LGBTI-free' zones
  3. Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'
  4. Lobbyists backed election of key MEP on shipping emissions
  5. EU plans tougher checks on foreign takeovers
  6. 'Troubled' Nato reacts to Russia nuclear threat
  7. Critics warn of Orban 'optical illusion' on ending special powers
  8. Stronger green conditions urged for EU recovery money

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us