Wednesday

2nd Sep 2020

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Column

In the Sahel, France deserves the support of Europe

By

The coup in Mali, the second in eight years, again raises the question of where the region is headed and how European countries could contribute to stability in the region.

The disaster in the Sahel, the area south of the Sahara desert, is spreading further. Violence, poverty and drought have driven millions of people to flee. French attempts to cut off terrorist groups are not enough.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • France deserves support, Jonathan Holslag writes. Terrorism in the Sahel is a threat to all of Europe

When Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was elected president of Mali in 2013, there was a moment of hope that he would fight against corruption and mismanagement. Foreign aid agencies pledged tens of millions of dollars to support good governance in Mali.

But Keita turned out to be a disappointment. "He was a weak president, without the vision and energy to run the country," suggested a former French ambassador in the newspaper Le Monde.

Regardless of whether the president had the energy to rule, the question is whether he ever really had the power to rule.

Winning elections is a business; but when a large part of your country is in the grip of terrorist groups and even some 15,000 foreign soldiers fail to contain them, what can one expect from a president who barely has an army worthy of the name?

Not to mention the economic challenges.

Half of the Malian population is under the age of 18. About 90 percent of the working population depends on the informal sector. Gross domestic production per capita is below $1,000.

Donors are pumping money into Mali. Europe is trying to help Mali to make agriculture more competitive.

The fact remains, however, that this aid is dwarfing what donor countries earn from Mali through trade. The European trade surplus with Mali is about $1.2bn; the Chinese $300m.

Without economic stability, there is no political stability, and without political stability it remains difficult to prevent more young men from being caught by terrorists and other armed gangs.

In the report Journey to Extremism in Africa, the United Nations a few years ago already confirmed the link between factors such as unemployment and the willingness to fight: 'work' is the most frequently-mentioned reason for joining a terrorist group.

With tens of millions of poor in the Sahel, the potential recruitment pond for terrorists is even larger than in the Middle East.

After the coup in Mali, Paris is trying harder to convince other European countries to send troops. The French soldiers in and around Mali are on the gums.

China and Russia are strengthening their position. More and more you hear that the Sahel could become the "Afghanistan" of Europe: geopolitical quicksand.

Still, France deserves support. Terrorism in the Sahel is a threat to all of Europe. But in addition to the military approach, we should aim at a European level for a review of our development cooperation and economic relations.

We have to get rid of the pattern in which we pump development aid without giving entrepreneurs and small farmers a chance. Perhaps we should give African countries some protectionism, put a brake on our own exports in order to give space to agriculture and industry there.

Instead of only collecting unprocessed cotton in Mali, we could try to build a textile industry there. The military camps will certainly be needed for some time to come; but let's at least build a sizeable industrial zone next to it.

If Europe wants to have a chance to bring back some stability and keep some ground against other powers, it must learn to be a better partner. Doing what we are doing is not an option; neither is turning your back on the Sahel.

Author bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. EU-Sahel talks next week amid 'unprecedented attacks'
  2. Mali blames West for chaos in Libya
  3. Europeans worry less about terrorism, more on migration
EU-Sahel talks next week amid 'unprecedented attacks'

Officials from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger are meeting EU foreign, defence, and development ministers next week in Brussels. The visit comes amid "unprecedented levels" of armed attacks, says the UN.

Mali blames West for chaos in Libya

Mali's foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop told the EU in Brussels that the lack of vision and planning following the Nato-led bombing campaign in Libya helped trigger the current migration and security crisis.

EU can help end Nigeria slaughter

As the European Union prepares for the 6th African Union summit, set to take place in Brussels in October, EU leaders should wake up to the tragic reality unfolding beyond the Mediterranean sea.

Letter

Right of Reply: The EU and Sudan

Concerning the op-ed "Sudan asylum decision signals Dutch moral collapse", we would like to rebut statements made in this article and signal that it contains factual mistakes and misleading statements about the use of EU funds in Sudan.

News in Brief

  1. Report: Reynders could take over Hogan's trade portfolio
  2. Turkey ratchets up rhetoric in gas dispute
  3. UK blames EU for lack of Brexit talks 'momentum'
  4. Extremists could hijack German corona-protests warning
  5. Report: Erdoğan wanted to sink Greek ship
  6. Greece delays school year, students to wear masks
  7. Covid-19: Spain saw EU's largest job losses
  8. Italian Dolomites glacier could disappear within 15 years

How Covid-19 is changing the European Union

The past six months of Covid-19 response have changed the EU, but has it learnt the lessons for the crises left to come - migration, conflict, and a second wave?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  4. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  6. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice

Latest News

  1. EU bank agency pledges to curb improper lobbying
  2. EU money can be used to offshore migrants on boats
  3. Commission: Hungary barring some EU citizens is illegal
  4. MEPs warn of 'significant gaps' in budget talks
  5. In the Sahel, France deserves the support of Europe
  6. Flemish prime minister under fire over police killing
  7. EU can help end Nigeria slaughter
  8. Teleworking and the case for a new EU labour contract

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  2. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  4. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic co-operation on COVID-19

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us