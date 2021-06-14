Monday

14th Jun 2021

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

The Dutch politician suing the Dutch state for ethnic-profiling

  • Dutch academic and politician Mpanzu Bamenga was stopped by border police in his home town of Eindhoven for matching the risk profile of a so-called 'Nigerian money smuggler' (Photo: Merlin Daleman)

By

Mpanzu Bamenga, a Dutch (black) academic and local politician, arrived in 2018 at the airport of his hometown Eindhoven after having lectured on human rights in Italy.

He was selected at the airport by the Dutch border police for a passport check, because his appearance matched the risk profile of a so-called "Nigerian money smuggler", a profile which had been defined by the border police.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

This risk profile contained ethnicity or perceived nationality as an element for the selection of travellers. The three elements were: walking fast, dressed in a suit, and a non-Dutch appearance.

Although black citizens have been a part of Dutch society for the past 300 years, even the chair of the committee to which Bamenga submitted a complaint admitted that Bamenga "did not have a Dutch appearance."

Ethnic-profiling is dangerous for the kind of society we want to live in, where people are treated fairly and equally. It needs to stop.

Court case

Bamenga, together with another individual and several NGOs, sued the Dutch state for ethnic profiling. The Dutch state, however, has argued that it is only ethnic profiling if a person is selected "solely or predominantly" based on ethnicity.

The court hearing will take place on 15 June, and it will have implications for the EU.

The hearing will likely focus on the interpretation of Dutch and EU case law. The Dutch Supreme Court, for example, has previously ruled that ethnicity may play a role in risk profiles, unless it becomes a decisive element. Other EU countries also apply ethnic profiling in their policing and the subject is similarly controversial.

Our argument is that the use of ethnicity or a proxy such as "perceived nationality" (e.g. Nigerian) in a risk-profile results in discrimination, because it will always be a decisive element for the selection of a person.

This can be best explained by an example that was put forward by the Dutch state in its statement of defence.

'Blue Ford Escort' analogy

Suppose that it follows from police intelligence that persons who drive cars with a blue colour of the Ford brand, type Escort, manufactured between 2005-2015, are more regularly involved in criminal activities. The police will then use this intelligence for its risk profile to select certain cars for traffic controls.

Only those cars will be selected that match the risk-profile. All cars that are not Ford, or not Escort, or have a different year of manufacture may continue their journey. Following the Dutch state this example would explain that the colour of the car is not a decisive element here.

However, the Dutch state in this example acknowledges that all Ford Escorts manufactured between 2005-2015 with a different colour will not be selected. Only the blue cars will be selected.

This example proves our point that skin colour/race/ethnicity will always be a decisive element if it is used in a risk profile.

Bamenga, based on the colour of his skin, will get picked out when he arrives at the airport, while a white person like myself (also wearing a suit and walking fast) may continue without being stopped by the border police.

Relevance EU-wide

Since our case is primarily based on European (human rights) law, this case carries implications for the rest of the EU. The use of ethnicity in a risk profiles violates several provisions, for example, in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The ECHR prohibits discrimination on any ground and in any case on the basis of race and colour. In addition, border controls involving selection on the basis of ethnicity violate the prohibition of discrimination and the right to freedom of movement and residence.

Moreover, these border controls are inconsistent with the EU's fundamental values of equality and the prohibition of discrimination on the basis of ethnicity.

We believe this case can inspire and support strategic litigation on ethnic profiling in other EU member states too, since authorities in other EU member states also make use or intend to make use of ethnicity/race as an element in risk profiles.

Ethnic-profiling is unfair. It needs to stop.

Author bio

Jelle Klaas is a human rights lawyer at Public Interest Litigation Project (PILP), a member of the Civil Liberties for Europe (Liberties) network representing Mpanzu Bamenga.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Why no EU progress on Black Lives Matter?
  2. 'Black Lives Matter' protests spread in corona-hit EU
  3. Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?
Why no EU progress on Black Lives Matter?

Months after Black Lives Matter erupted, for many EU decision-makers the problems of racism in policing and criminal legal systems - the issues that sparked the George Floyd protests - are still 'over there', across the Atlantic.

Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?

The EU is not an exception. We have both been stopped on several occasions by security personnel in the European Parliament asking us what business we had on the premises. None of our white colleagues have reported such experiences.

Column

Nato's biggest enemy hides within

Just after the collapse of the Soviet Union, intellectuals like Paul Kennedy and Francis Fukuyama warned that a democracy cannot be preserved on utilitarianism and capitalism alone. That warning has only become more urgent.

What the EU public think of EU pesticide regulation

The EU is committed to reduce "the risk and use of pesticides by 50 percent" by 2030. However, given the level of controversy and public distrust surrounding EU pesticides regulation over the last decade, which reforms could garner public support?

News in Brief

  1. Swiss voters reject climate change measures
  2. Spain: Thousands protest against Catalan leaders' pardon
  3. Belarus opposition leader says 'harsh' sanctions needed
  4. Far-right ex-settler becomes Israeli prime minister
  5. EU top court fast-tracks rule-of-law case to October
  6. Hungary's Fidesz wants to ban LGBTIQ content for under-18s
  7. MEPs join EU citizens on farm-animal cage ban
  8. Council of Europe urges Russia to release Navalny 'immediately'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Brexit grumbles overshadow UK summit
  2. Former French PM to work for Russian oil firm
  3. Lobbyists push to greenwash EU rules for renewable hydrogen
  4. UN report on pushbacks draws cautious EU response
  5. Biden in Brussels, recovery package underway This WEEK
  6. Nato's biggest enemy hides within
  7. The Dutch politician suing the Dutch state for ethnic-profiling
  8. EU urges Poland to step back from 'legal primacy' clash

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us