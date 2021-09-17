Dear EUobserver,

In an opinion piece by Global Witness, Hypocrisy of S&D and Left MEPs on fossil-fuel gas pipelines it is argued that I, in my position as an S&D rapporteur, don't have a clear stance on fossil fuels in the negotiations on the EU energy infrastructure (also called TEN-E). That is far from the truth.

I have a clear mandate from my group to do everything I can to keep fossil fuel out of the revised legislation.

This week we have been negotiating several compromise texts in order to update the regulation and to make sure that it is in line with our climate ambitions; to be a climate neutral continent by 2050.

From start the different political groups were far apart, but now I believe we are about to land in progressive compromises, really putting the climate law to practice.

We are setting the standard for many years to come. Rest assured; I have a clear mandate from my group and I am doing everything in my power to kick out fossil fuels from EU financing. It is not empty rhetoric – it's hard work.

Erik Bergkvist, MEP and shadow rapporteur from S&D