Monday

20th Dec 2021

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Covid has exposed decades of poor EU decisions

  • The effects of the bad management of the Covid-19 crisis are clear: high unemployment, unaffordable prices, low wages, and the extensive 'précarisation' of working and living conditions (Photo: Shamballah)

By

Listen to article

In these times of unprecedented social and economic challenges, the EU must self-critically rethink decades of poor decisions.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its social, economic, and human consequences has demonstrated the failure of the neoliberal policy model. The Left is fighting to change the current reality, which only serves to widen the gap between countries and exacerbates inequalities.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The idea that market liberalisations are the answer to the political and economic crisis has now been exposed for what it is: an illusion.

Minor changes in European politics will not be enough to pave the way for a "social Europe" capable of addressing inequalities of all kinds, which have increased over the last decade within and between EU countries.

To overcome the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, both the national governments and the European Commission were forced to temporarily withdraw further austerity measures from their agenda.

Nevertheless, the effects of the bad management of the Covid-19 crisis are clear: high unemployment, unaffordable prices, low wages, and the extensive 'précarisation' of working and living conditions.

The failures of the present integration process are also clear, resulting in a growing public disengagement with the European idea. Democracies are in jeopardy because of extensive use of state of emergency rhetoric, a pretext for dismantling democratic and social rights in several European countries.

What we need in Europe is to expand bottom-up participation in political processes, revitalising the connection with citizens, social movements, trade unions, and NGOs. In other words, ensure that citizens' voices are heard after decades of policies that have not been made in their interests.

'Bottom-up' future conference

A potentially valuable tool for the humble reassessment of prevailing policy is the ongoing Conference on the Future of Europe (COFOE).

The conference represents a useful opportunity to open a debate with citizens on the EU's institutional model, raising the notion of a citizen-centred economic strategy that breaks with the neoliberal framework and works to address people's needs.

However, this is not the first time that a debate on the future of Europe has opened in the last two decades, and its potential impact should not be overestimated.

Any new vision of sustainable European development cannot be based on a blind acceptance of the Maastricht and Lisbon treaties.

New financial instruments should be put in place, including fostering the democratic control of the ECB, fairer taxation, and concrete measures against fiscal avoidance.

The Growth and Stability pact must be fully abolished and replaced with a new pact focusing on cohesion and economic convergence, sustainable development and the reinforcement of social rights.

The EU must ensure access to decent, stable, safe, and well-paid working conditions, as well as to public services. The European Pillar of Social Rights should be legally binding, and the systems of social protection, salaries and pensions should be adapted to the highest levels we have in Europe.

Any attempt to exploit the current crisis to foster xenophobic or nationalist demagogy has to be firmly rejected by progressive forces in the EU, but if we want to open a new path for the development of society, a change of tack in economic policy is necessary and urgent.

The time has come for the creation of a social, ecological, democratic, and peaceful Europe that puts people at its core. A shift in the EU's economic governance regime will be crucial towards establishing a a new way forward for the EU, and most importantly, for its people.

Author bio

Heinz Bierbaum is president of the European Left.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Hypocrisy of S&D and Left MEPs on fossil-fuel gas pipelines
  2. Scholz would be foolish to rule out a left-wing coalition
  3. The Left: No more 'sorry', we want vaccine-fiasco inquiry
Hypocrisy of S&D and Left MEPs on fossil-fuel gas pipelines

The majority of members of the European Parliament's energy committee, including the Socialists and the Left, look set to green-light measures proposed by conservative parties which would lock the EU into fossil gas for years to come.

The Left: No more 'sorry', we want vaccine-fiasco inquiry

The Left won't let this pass. The European Parliament must establish a Committee of Inquiry to investigate the EU Commission for illegal conduct, maladministration and negligence, and to make sure these mistakes don't happen again.

Sunday's election in Hong Kong - what EU can do

This election will be further tarnished by the total absence - for the first time in Hong Kong's history - of opposition parties, following the all-out war waged by Beijing against the city's historically spirited pro-democracy movement.

Gas and nuclear: a lose-lose scenario for Eastern Europe

The strong advocacy of Central and Eastern European capitals for including fossil gas and nuclear power in the EU's green taxonomy only leads to another unsustainable energy lock-in for the region, leaving their grid exposed to third-country coercion.

Column

Breastfeeding for democracy

Clubs, associations and social networks help to give meaning not just to life, but to the entire democratic system. Be they dinner groups, voluntary fire brigades, citizens' councils, environmental NGOs, neighbourhood committees coaching refugees, and yes, why not, breastfeeding-support groups.

Covid: what Germany got right - and wrong

Objectively speaking, German politicians have earned a good report card for their management of the corona pandemic so far. Why then is there so much anger about the national coronavirus response?

My 6-point plan for Belarus, by former Lithuanian PM

The suggestions below were put on paper after the inspiring and intensive consultations held in Strasbourg last week with the exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, her team and MEP friends of democratic Belarus in the European Parliament.

Latest News

  1. Russia needs a military victory, Ukraine envoy says
  2. French EU presidency to bring in 'dubious' carmakers sponsorship
  3. Activists slam tweak to EU carbon allowance scheme
  4. Recovery and green financing plus Omicron This WEEK
  5. Covid has exposed decades of poor EU decisions
  6. EU leaders: No agreement on energy prices
  7. EU leaders divided over Omicron travel rules
  8. 12,000 illegal pushbacks this year 'tip of iceberg', says NGO

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us