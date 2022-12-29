Thursday

29th Dec 2022

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

Wishing for a kinder capitalism in 2023

By

Listen to article

Capitalism's reputation is on trial. The US Securities and Exchange commission is examining whether cryptocurrency is a complex Ponzi scheme. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has sued FTX founder, former CEO, and disgraced crypto magnate Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing him and his companies of fraud. In September, Meta was fined €405 million for breaking EU data privacy laws by failing to protect children's data on Instagram.

Social media, once heralded as an innovation that would nurture direct democracy and empower patients to collaborate and share their data securely, has been exposed for mishandling personal information. We now know these platforms are helping to spread and normalise racist tropes. Meta allegedly sat on information that discloses its technology's demonstrable harms to children. Instagram's persistent inability to expunge content that glamourises anorexia shows that something is rotten in pockets of today's brand of capitalism.

Even Ayn Rand would object

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

No less a proponent of free-market capitalism than Ayn Rand, the libertarian writer and philosopher, would be horrified by the risible representations of modern entrepreneurialism: fraudster Elizabeth Holmes of bankrupt blood-testing firm Theranos, and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX — both former Silicon Valley darlings.

Ayn Rand and economist Friedrich von Hayek championed property law as capitalism's guardrail against graft: without that protection, non-fungible tokens and ephemeral cryptocurrencies invite thievery. When the crypto exchanges blow up, the investors left holding the bag want cash, not NFTs or crypto. That's why big-name celebrities were paid in cash to promote crypto.

Economist Adam Smith distinguished between productive and unproductive economic effort. Labour is productive if it adds value to something; it is unproductive if it does not. What 2022 has shown us is that the so-called 'smart money' can be terrible at predicting productive value; it often hypes speed over substance — its due diligence system is broken.

Sequoia Capital, the storied investment firm, reportedly invested in Bankman-Fried's crypto vision partly because he was brash, had gone to MIT, and played League of Legends during his fundraising pitch. But it's easy to be irreverent when people think you're going to be as rich as Croesus. Today, Bankman-Fried's mea culpas in the financial media show him to be subdued.

Capitalism gone wild

The ills of modern capitalism started around 2008 when Silicon Valley and financiers across the world ploughed investments into start-ups built on little more than a PowerPoint presentation and the flash and impressive-sounding credentials of young entrepreneur founders. Being a charmer and an Ivy League grad could quickly turn your start-up into a 'unicorn,' a company with an implied valuation north of US $1 billion in the unregulated private markets. Then, poof! Those multi-billion dollar valuations, when interest rates spiked, crumbled in 2022.

Rising interest rates made it more expensive to raise debt capital, the fuel of a start-up culture that celebrates frenetic hustle and sleepless nights.

For capitalism to return to its productive roots, we need to slow the system down. Ideas on how to do this abound. They include reducing the short-termism of quarterly earnings reports, increasing regulation of the private markets, and demanding that corporations pay for externalities in a fair exchange: for example, users can be compensated for monetising their personal data. Investors should demand that innovations be validated by outside experts; entrepreneurs, in turn, should demand that early investors be committed to investing for the long-term.

What is capitalism?

Yet none of these ideas solve the underlying problem with modern capitalism; we need to change the messaging about what capitalism is, and what it is not. We need to tell young people the truth. Steve Jobs was only half right about how far passion can get you; yes, follow your passion, but go in with eyes open to hard truths about starting and sustaining a business.

I was raised to think business needs to focus on what is real: employing people and building products to solve real problems. Entrepreneurialism is hard. Most ventures fail. Patient, intelligent growth — in friendly competition with other firms — is generally a safer strategy than maniacal ambition with monopolistic intent.

If small and medium-sized businesses can kickstart the world's economy, we need to ensure that job creators are chasing the right goals—and at the right pace.

"When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice — You may know that society is doomed," Ayn Rand warned us in her 1957 classic, Atlas Shrugged.

To promote prosperity, we can put the fast-money charlatans in cold storage to play with their crypto and NFTs—and change the narrative about what being a business-builder means in 2023. As any caring capitalist knows, 'reputation isn't everything—it's the only thing.'

Author bio

Neil Seeman is a Canadian writer, Internet entrepreneur, and mental health advocate. A Senior Fellow at Massey College in the University of Toronto, his forthcoming book is Accelerated Minds: Unlocking the Fascinating, Inspiring, and Often Destructive Impulses that Drive the Entrepreneurial Brain (Sutherland House).

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. 'World is watching', as MEPs vote on green finance rules
The Spitzenkandidat is back

The most stubborn misbelief about the EU's inability to deal with its illiberal regimes in Poland and Hungary is the idea that the EU doesn't have the legal tools to deal with these democratic backsliders. It does and always has.

Squeezing wages is not the answer to inflation

The inflationary "threat" is a favourite bogeyman of conservative and neoliberal economists. For them it's a question of defending savers and wealth and preparing the ground for austerity policies. This vision fails to identify the actual reasons behind price rises.

Creeping civil society curbs threaten rights in Europe in 2023

The threat to civil society organisations protecting human rights now not just from Russia, Turkey, Hungary and Poland but also from elected governments in states whose democracies appear healthy, such as France, Greece, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

The Orban-Netanyahu mutual support nexus

The parallels between the two leaders can be seen in the campaign to denigrate and delegitimise political opposition and ethnic minorities, attempts to muzzle the independent judiciary, exploitation of religion to promote nationalism, and efforts to co-opt extreme rightwing parties.

How to restore the European Parliament's reputation

One of the most striking features of this scandal is the fact that it was the Belgian police — working on this case for months — who spotted what was arguably hiding in plain sight, writes EU Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  2. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  6. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe

Latest News

  1. EU files: How to get them, how to leak them, and what's the point?
  2. Wishing for a kinder capitalism in 2023
  3. Worse than 'deep fakes' — disinfo's new and more-powerful apps
  4. When the EU found the political will to act on rule of law
  5. How does 'Digital Strategic Autonomy' really work?
  6. Forecasting and profiling, or bias and discrimination?
  7. The Spitzenkandidat is back
  8. EU spends €387k on a metaverse, throws low-attendance gala

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  3. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  4. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us