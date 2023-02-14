Tuesday

14th Feb 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Column

What Europe can learn from Jacinda Ardern's leadership

By

Listen to article

The theme of this year's International Women's Day is achieving gender equality and empowerment through innovation, technological change and education in the digital age.

The impact of women's access to technology in generating change and development cannot be overstated. Yet as the world becomes even more complex, challenging and uncertain, it is time to travel down an even more transformational road.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • How many male leaders would have the honesty to admit 'there's nothing left in the tank to do justice to my job'?

On 8 March this year, instead of declaratory flourishes on the well-known benefits of women's power, those working for diversity, inclusion and equity must dig deeper.

The conversation on increasing women's representation in leadership roles must be combined with actions which nurture and empower female leaders so that they can combine authority with patience and power with generosity, kindness and concern. Such a transformational redefinition of women's power is urgent.

Leaders today, male and female, are struggling to tackle the inter-linked risks of war — even nuclear conflict — as well as rising inequalities, far right populism, climate change and more. Their focus is on zero-sum games, military might and dangerous inter-state rivalries, not on working together.

'Superman' model has failed

Such approaches have outlived their usefulness. Embedded in patriarchy, the old, tired and failing 'Superman' narrative of leadership must be discarded.

Domestic and global complexities require building new and so-far unexplored leadership skills which are often decried as feminine and "soft".

In politics as well as in business, tech, development, finance and trade, the emphasis on numbers is only part of the solution.

Attention must be paid to nurturing and empowering women so that they become more than just female versions of their male counterparts.

The focus must shift to the quality of women in power, their ability to be unashamedly feminine, authentically feminist and inclusive.

New Zealand's former prime minister Jacinda Ardern is vivid proof that it can be done.

Ardern, who was just 37 when first elected as prime minister in 2017, pledged from the outset to lead a "transformative government" that would meaningfully address New Zealand's issues of child poverty, housing and social inequality. In 2019, she unveiled a ground-breaking 'Wellbeing Budget' designed to turn campaign pledges into action.

After a rare landslide election victory in 2020, Ardern formed the most diverse government in New Zealand's history, with more members of parliament than ever who were women, people of colour, LGBTQ and Indigenous.

At the same time, she doubled down on developing and displaying her empathy, compassion and impressive communication skills.

Her sensitivity in the wake of a volcanic eruption at Whakaari / White Island, the swiftness with which she banned assault-style weapons in the wake of a mass terrorist shooting in Christchurch, and her effectiveness at keeping New Zealand largely Covid-free have all been frequently cited as being among her greatest accomplishments.

Another response to the attacks was the "Christchurch Call" — a global initiative led by Ardern and French president Emmanuel Macron to urge tech giants and other governments to commit to combating the spread of extremism on social media.

Compassion and honesty

These remain important achievements but more importantly, it is the manner in which she achieved success that was remarkable.

Ardern was not afraid of acting as a woman, showing her true feelings, her "soft" feminine side and also her compassion.

During her five years as the world's only truly feminist leader, Ardern, like most other women in the public eye, was subjected to increasingly heated gendered abuse, including death threats.

The job took its toll, a fact that Ardern acknowledged with grace and elegance as she announced her resignation.

Sadly, none of the current crop of female leaders in Europe or elsewhere really pass muster.

Some, especially in Europe, think it is all about creating a "feminist foreign policy" which focuses on helping women in faraway lands. But basic concepts of geopolitical rivalry and competition remain unchanged.

Others steer clear of constructive ways to help women in Iran and Afghanistan — for example by pointing out the many ways in which Western sanctions are causing endless human devastation — in favour of displays of either performative solidarity or amplified versions of corrosive Orientalist "us and them" tropes.

In order to bring about change, as Rafia Zakaria points out, authentic women leaders must oppose narrow "white feminism" narratives which are embedded in complacency and privilege as well as in systemic racism.

Authentic women leaders can come from the north and the south, the east or the west. They can be rich or poor, young or old, black, brown or white.

What these women have in common despite their differences is a belief in peace, and a commitment to diversity and building an inclusive environment where everyone can be heard and respected equally. They know how to share power and use it in a responsible and transparent manner.

And when the going gets too much, they know there is no shame in saying: "there's nothing left in the tank to do justice to my job".

The former New Zealand leader is entitled to take a break from public life. Now we need to work on keeping her legacy alive.

Here's hoping that once she replenishes her flagging energy, she will be back in politics, hopefully in a global role. The world needs Ardern's style of empowered female leaders and International Women's Day this year should underline that.

Author bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Done 'asking nicely', EU adopts rules for more women on boards
  2. Women hardest hit by energy price hike
  3. The fight of Iranian women is a fight against patriarchal violence
  4. Standing for women's rights in Poland and world is liberal duty
Women hardest hit by energy price hike

The current cost-of-living crisis hits harder women, especially single mothers, a survey shows. Also, women in the EU will from Tuesday until the rest of the year "work for free", because of the average 13 percent pay gap.

Stakeholder

Standing for women's rights in Poland and world is liberal duty

Abortion remains criminalised in Malta and Andorra. In Poland, the ultraconservative government is doing everything to ensure that abortion is basically impossible. In Italy, Slovakia, and Croatia, despite abortion being legal, ultraconservative parties have committed themselves to scale-back access.

Racist algorithms and AI can't determine EU migration policy

Artificial Intelligence in migration is increasingly used to make predictions, assessments, and evaluations based on racist assumptions it is programmed with. But with upcoming AI Act, the EU has a chance to draw red lines on the most harmful technologies.

EU buries head deeper in sand over Israel's apartheid

While every European diplomat knows that a return to the "status quo" means maintaining the daily oppression, humiliation and anguish that comes with living under apartheid, the EU continues to acquiesce to a situation that gets worse by the day.

Column

What Europe can learn from Jacinda Ardern's leadership

Ardern had many important achievements, but more important is the remarkable manner in which she achieved success. The departing PM was not afraid of acting as a woman, showing her true feelings, her 'soft' feminine side and also her compassion.

Wales' message to Europe: 'We'll be back'

The scars of Brexit have left their mark in communities across Wales. The Menai mussel industry has experienced a sharp decline having once been a staple in fish counters and restaurants across Europe; its business model wrecked by post-Brexit rules.

Latest News

  1. What Europe can learn from Jacinda Ardern's leadership
  2. EU's new definition of 'green' hydrogen adds fossil loopholes
  3. Kosovars grow weary of EU's privatised visa regime
  4. New EU sanctions on tech still being found in Russian weapons in Ukraine
  5. 'Defenceless' Moldova unveils Russian coup plot
  6. German plan to offshore asylum 'unworkable' declare NGOs
  7. EU escapes recession, but war remains biggest risk to economy
  8. Conservatives 'win' Berlin — but may not get to govern

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  2. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  3. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  4. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  5. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  6. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us