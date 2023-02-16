Thursday

16th Feb 2023

  1. Section
  2. Opinion

Opinion

On migration, Europe needs to pivot from walls to work

By

Listen to article

It's not news that Europe wants fewer migrants reaching its borders. What is less visible is that at the same time Europe is scrambling to get more migrants — to fill dramatic labour shortages, with little consideration for workers' and human rights. The approach so far has been hypocritical, harmful — and self-defeating.

EU migration policies have long been promoting a narrative of migration as a threat, and something that should be tackled with a defensive and punitive approach.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The 2020 EU Migration Pact, still under negotiation, is billed as overhauling the EU migration system, but instead just expands existing measures like detention for anyone coming to Europe via irregular routes, including children, and speeding up deportations, while lowering human rights safeguards.

The never-ending fight against irregular migration

Last week, the European Council asked the Commission to fund border surveillance technology and to step up the use of visa agreements as a tool to pressure other countries into accepting swifter and more deportations of their citizens. Throughout 2022, several agreements were struck to increase joint policing at common borders, including between France and the UK, Germany and Switzerland, and Czechia and Slovakia.

The proposed revision of the Schengen Borders Code would allow border guards to stop and check people crossing borders internally within the EU if they believe that the individuals can't prove their right to enter the country. There is little doubt that this amounts to legitimising racial profiling.

The demand for workforce

While Europe cracks down on migration, it also discreetly tries to get more migrants to fill ever more dramatic labour shortages in key sectors from hospitality to construction, from transportation to health care.

In practice, this means granting residence permits to people already living in the country through ongoing or new regularisation mechanisms, and creating work permits for people to come to work in the EU from abroad. Yet many of these measures may be driven by the demand for workforce, with little attention for workers' rights.

France is negotiating a regularisation scheme for shortage occupations — but it's been criticised for focusing on workers employed in the most physically demanding professions, while leaving out other key sectors and skills.

In January 2023, the right-wing Italian government increased the number of available permits for non-EU workers from 69,700 in 2022 to 82,705 but more than half are for seasonal work, which is often extremely precarious and rife with exploitation.

The 2020 Italian regularisation was largely prompted by fears that the country's fields would remain without workers due to COVID-19 restrictions on international travel. The regularisation kept workers dependent on their employers, and conditions to apply were extremely strict and burdensome. The result is that only a third of the applicants managed to regularise their stay.

Last year, Greece passed a scheme to grant 4,000 new seasonal permits every year to Bangladeshi workers. The same scheme is meant to regularise an estimated 15,000 Bangladesh nationals already living and working in Greece. The Greek seasonal work visa scheme means that work has to be found from Bangladesh, with few safeguards against illegal recruitment fees, and workers must leave Greece for three months every year.

Regularisation and regular pathways are both vital policy tools — but they should be done the right way. When labour rights and workers' needs are side-lined to pursue purely market-driven interests, no one wins.

Another way: decent regularisation and regular routes to Europe

How Europe approaches migration today is leading to deaths at sea and land borders, exploitation and abuse in our fields and restaurants, employers who cannot find workers, and dwindling social security systems. All this harm is senseless, and preventable.

Last year, Ireland put in place a six-month regularisation programme that has allowed thousands to regularise their stay in the country and have unlimited access to the labour market. The Irish regularisation enabled undocumented migrants to apply themselves, without being dependent on employers, and the resulting residence permit is secure and long-term, and grants full access to the labour market and public services. A great part of its success is arguably thanks to the efforts of civil society, and undocumented people themselves, to campaign for such a measure and ensure a policy-making process informed by people with lived experience.

Besides regularisation measures, European countries must devise systems that allow for more and decent work permits for people to come to work in Europe, across skills and sectors. This means permits that let workers change employer or sector, look for work if they lose it, and grant them fair access to social protection.

Procedures to apply should be reasonable and not costly. Putting in place a single permit that combines both residence and work permits can help ease the administrative burden and costs. The ongoing revision of the EU Single Permit Directive is a key chance to do make this happen.

Fair and effective regularisation and regular pathways that put people and workers' rights at the centre will allow safer workplaces and better working conditions, help fill labour shortages, and reinforce social security and public services for all.

Author bio

As Director of PICUM, Michele has led the organization for nearly two decades in advocating for undocumented migrants’ human rights towards European and global institutions. Michele has played a key role as board member for several civil society organisations at the global and EU levels. She holds degrees in French, Justice and Peace Studies and a Master in Applied Sciences (Housing and Development).

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's, not those of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Opinion

Related stories

  1. Racist algorithms and AI can't determine EU migration policy
  2. Far-right declare EPP leader their migration 'poster boy'
  3. EU hands Libya coast guard boats ahead of migration summit
Racist algorithms and AI can't determine EU migration policy

Artificial Intelligence in migration is increasingly used to make predictions, assessments, and evaluations based on racist assumptions it is programmed with. But with upcoming AI Act, the EU has a chance to draw red lines on the most harmful technologies.

EU hands Libya coast guard boats ahead of migration summit

The EU commission gave the Libyan Coast Guard the first of five new EU-funded patrol boats to help prevent migrants and asylum seekers from fleeing to Europe. The handover comes days ahead of an EU summit on migration.

EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from on the ground in Mali

Mali has kicked out European forces. Instead, the Russians, and their Wagner paramilitaries are welcomed in. What can we learn from it? What do Mali's pro-Russian civil society actors themselves say? What drives the choice to invite Russia in?

Despite Beijing's pleas, now is not time to lift China sanctions

As Beijing cajoles Europe back to "business as usual", even lifting mutual sanctions, European governments shouldn't waver in their recent resolve to hold Beijing accountable for its deepening human rights abuses, writes the China director of Human Rights Watch.

Why are rightwing MEPs now going after NGOs?

It's become clear Qatargate is being used by rightwing MEPs to cast doubt on civil society. For them, the sometimes successful campaigns by often under-financed and understaffed NGOs is a pain — it counters their private sector and neo-liberal ideology.

EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from on the ground in Mali

Mali has kicked out European forces. Instead, the Russians, and their Wagner paramilitaries are welcomed in. What can we learn from it? What do Mali's pro-Russian civil society actors themselves say? What drives the choice to invite Russia in?

Why are rightwing MEPs now going after NGOs?

It's become clear Qatargate is being used by rightwing MEPs to cast doubt on civil society. For them, the sometimes successful campaigns by often under-financed and understaffed NGOs is a pain — it counters their private sector and neo-liberal ideology.

Latest News

  1. On migration, Europe needs to pivot from walls to work
  2. EU to ban sales of toilets to Russia on war anniversary
  3. MEPs push for EU accession to convention against gender-based violence
  4. EU vs Wagner paramilitaries: a view from on the ground in Mali
  5. Despite Beijing's pleas, now is not time to lift China sanctions
  6. MEPs scramble to declare paid trips post-Qatargate
  7. 'Constitutional populism' threatens EU democracy, Latvia president warns
  8. Israel is still 'functioning democracy', EU says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  2. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  3. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  4. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  5. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  6. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us